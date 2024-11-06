The world has missed out on a leader with decency and integrity

When I woke this morning to the grim reality of a second Trump presidency, I felt the extinguishment of a hope I had been trying to suppress (“Kamala Harris planned a big election party. It ended in tears”, Wednesday 6 November).

The hope that the US might at last be led by a woman. And not just any woman. A woman of decency, integrity and judgment.

In short, a woman with qualities that should be a prerequisite for high office, but nowadays appear in the US to be disqualifying.

Having lived for many years in the US and with family still there, I have some skin in the game. But not nearly as much as my many dear friends who have been working tirelessly for a different outcome. I feel this for them most keenly.

For while Kamala Harris carefully avoided playing the “woman card”, we were all wondering whether this special person might finally be the one to break through.

It is far too soon to start looking ahead to brighter dawns. For now, it feels like there is one almighty battle ahead. It is indeed a dark day for women in America.

Anne Wolff

Maidenhead

Hold a referendum for women only

Many Americans went to the polls in this presidential election with the issue of abortion as the deciding factor in their vote (“The A-Word: America’s ‘war on women’” , Wednesday 23 October).

It would hardly be novel to suggest America use referenda to settle the issue of legislation on abortion. But I would go further: limit eligibility to vote on any issue associated with abortion to women alone.

Some will object strongly to the apparent assumption of there being women-only and men-only political or social issues. I think, however, that limiting a referendum on abortion to women voters could prove to be an exception to this.

Presented with such an option, the pro-choice camp can hardly say “we want women to have freedom of choice, even if we need male voters to force that freedom upon them”. They are trapped by their traditional rhetoric and the core driver of their campaign.

On the other hand, pro-lifers are intent upon a moral victory and less concerned about the niceties of how it is achieved. It perhaps doesn’t concern them that abortion was illegal before women even had the vote. A win delivered by male voters would do nicely.

Yet allowing only women to vote on abortion returns the debate to one ethical issue and prevents it from being largely overlaid by the different question of who is imposing what upon whom.

John Riseley

Harrogate

The orange peril is back

If you’ve felt frustrated by climate protesters – perhaps groups like Just Stop Oil, or Extinction Rebellion – you’re not alone (“Just Stop Oil sprays orange paint on US embassy after Trump wins election”, Wednesday 6 November).

Their disruptive methods can feel infuriating, especially when they interrupt daily life. But before dismissing them entirely, it’s worth considering why these groups choose such visible tactics, and what’s truly at stake.

These activists are calling for an end to new oil and gas projects and a rapid reduction in fossil fuel use. They argue, based on well-established science, that continuing to expand fossil fuel infrastructure puts all of us at risk of severe climate impacts, from extreme weather to compromised food and water security. Their tactics may feel extreme – but so is the threat they’re trying to highlight.

History suggests that disruptive activism, while controversial, often achieves what polite requests cannot.

Anonymous

Address supplied

A celebrity push

I’m very pleased that Wes Streeting has announced an invigorated approach to the screening and treatment of prostate cancer following Sir Chris Hoy’s revelations (“Sir Chris Hoy calls for prostate cancer screening age to be lowered”, Tuesday 5 November).

However, there have been thousands of men who have campaigned and called for this before, without eliciting such an effective response.

It seems nowadays that our politics and healthcare all teeters on the input of celebrities to move things along.

Dr Anthony Ingleton

Sheffield

Spanish floods will hit us in the supermarkets

The Budget measures for farmers are not just devastating for the farming community, but for the country (“Labour accused of ‘traumatising’ farmers in ‘tractor tax’ raid”, Wednesday 6 November).

While most countries are taking measures to increase their food security in the face of increasingly extreme weather conditions, this country puts into further jeopardy our supplies. We are already reliant on imported foods – and will doubtless have shortages due to the extreme weather events in Spain.

Sally Vickers

Address supplied