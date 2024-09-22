Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is accusing Donald Trump of being “deranged” for his stances on abortion and women.

The comments came in reaction to a Saturday speech where the former president claimed women’s lives had been improved by the end of the constitutional right to an abortion.

“That’s just ludicrous,” Whitmer told CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. “This guy just doesn’t understand what the average woman is confronting in her life in this country. How could he? He’s not lived a normal life.”

“He’s just deranged,” Whitmer added.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer labeled former president Donald Trump “deranged” after his comments about abortion ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

At a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, Trump claimed the 2022 Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade was cause for celebration.

“At long last this national nightmare that we’re going through will be over,” Trump said. “Women will be happy, healthy, confident and free. You will no longer be thinking about abortion because it is now where it always had to be, with the states.”

The Harris campaign has underscored how Trump-appointed justices were key to the ruling ending Roe and the wave of abortion bans that followed in states around the country.

“Women are being denied care during miscarriages, some only being treated once they develop sepsis,” Harris said this week, pointing to an example of a Georgia woman who died from the condition after her care was delayed.

“And we know that women have died because of Trump abortion bans. I was with a mother and the two sisters of a woman who died because of Trump abortion bans just last night,” she added.

JD Vance said in August that Trump would not sign a national abortion ban into law and would veto any such effort.

“He said that explicitly that he would,” Vance said. “Donald Trump has been as clear about that as possible.”

After the demise of Roe, 14 states banned abortion with few exceptions.