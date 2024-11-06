Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Pessimism was growing for Kamala Harris’s pathway to the White House based on early voting totals across the US on Tuesday night.

Trump took quick leads in the Sun Belt states of North Carolina and Georgia, though observers haven’t called the election in either state.

In North Carolina, Trump lead Harris 50.7 percent to 47.9 percent, with 84 percent of expected votes in, while Trump had a narrower 0.6 lead over Harris in Georgia after 50 percent of expected votes had been cast, according to NBC News.

Harris, as expected, was ahead in more urban North Carolina counties containing cities like Raleigh and Charlotte, while Trump dominated much of the rest of the state’s more rural areas.

If those trends hold, Harris will likely needing to sweep the “Blue Wall” states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania to win.

Meanwhile, The New York Times election needle projects there’s a 79 percent of a Trump victory based on current data.

The campaign hasn’t lost faith however.

The Harris campaign says it still sees encouraging signs in states like Michigan and Georgia as Trump leads in the Sun Belt ( Getty )

It is eyeing what is says are positive factors like enthusiasm in Michigan and North Carolina university towns and above-average support in suburban Indiana and Georgia, in some cases outpacing Biden’s 2020 results in the latter state.

The campaign also tells The Independent that Trump’s wide support in rural Georgia isn’t exceeding what Harris already expected to face, and that late-arriving mail ballots could bump the vice president’s numbers up in North Carolina.

Elsewhere, Democratic strategist James Carville said he was disheartened at the strength of some Trump performances in suburban areas such as Loudon County, Virginia.

“Loudoun County, Virginia’s not great,” Carville said on Amazon’s election night show. “Think Dulles Airport, suburban Washington — [I] think [Joe Biden] was like 62% in 2020. I’m seeing 57, 58 right now. There are troubling signs out there, but we got a big vote coming out of Philadelphia. Let’s just wait a second. Let’s see what happens in North Carolina and Georgia; but I would be less than honest if I didn’t say the early indications here are not sterling.”

But Carville said he was more optimistic about potential votes for Harris in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

“Talking about a 50,000-100,000 increase in Democratic votes in Philadelphia,” he added, “so that should absolve something. That should absolve a lot; and some of the stuff I see out of Georgia is, obviously, more encouraging than Florida. Anything is more encouraging than that.”

In Bucks County, Pennsylvania, a closely watched swing district, Harris led Trump 53.3 to 45.3 percent with 24.7 percent of precincts reporting, according to unofficial tallies from the local board of elections.

Overall, Trump leads Harris 50.9 percent to 48.1 in the state, according to the Associated Press, with 61 percent of votes counted.

As votes began arriving in the Keystone State this morning, Trump baselessly claimed he was hearing chatter about “massive cheating” in Pennsylvania, though Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said this had “no factual basis whatsoever.”