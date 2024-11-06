Trump win is dark day for mankind, says Lib Dem leader Ed Davey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Donald Trump’s victory is a dark day for mankind, the Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has warned.

Responding to Trump’s emphatic win, he called on the government to urgently repair the UK’s post Brexit relationship with the European Union now that the world’s largest economy and its most powerful military “will be led by a dangerous, destructive demagogue”.

Stronger trade and defence co-operation across Europe would “help protect ourselves from the damage Trump will do”, he added.

Sir Ed’s comments were in stark contrast to prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, who congratulated Trump and said the UK-US special relationship would "continue to prosper" following the "historic election victory".

Sir Ed Davey said: “This is a dark, dark day for people around the globe”. ( AP )

In the run up to the election, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on all imports to the US, a move which the National Institute of Economic and Social Research think tank warns could halve UK economic growth.

Experts have warned of a looming trade war after Trump said “tariff is my favourite word” and threatened a blanket 10 per cent tariff on all imports, with the levy rising as high as 60 per cent for goods from China.

Responding to Trump’s electoral success, Sir Ed said: “This is a dark, dark day for people around the globe. The world’s largest economy and most powerful military will be led by a dangerous, destructive demagogue.

"The next president of the United States is a man who actively undermines the rule of law, human rights, international trade, climate action and global security.

"Millions of Americans – especially women and minorities – will be incredibly fearful about what comes next. We stand with them.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey (PA) ( PA Wire )

He added that families across the UK would also be worrying about the damage Trump “will do to our economy and our national security, given his record of starting trade wars, undermining NATO and emboldening tyrants like Putin”.

“Fixing the UK’s broken relationship with the EU is even more urgent than before,” he said. The UK had to strengthen trade and defence cooperation across the continent to “help protect ourselves from the damage Trump will do”.

He added that the UK must now stand up for core liberal values including equality, democracy, human rights and the rule of law at home and around the world.

Sir Keir, who is keen to build bridges with Trump after his campaign filed a legal complaint about Labour activists supporting Kamala Harris, sent his congratulations on the “historic election victory”, adding: “I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.”

He added: “From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.”

As well as Sir Ed there have been other calls for Britain to urgently rebuild ties with Europe following Donald Trump’s victory.

Former Liberal Democrat minister Sir Nick Harvey, chief executive of the European Movement UK, told The Independent Britain must “make a clear choice to be part of a strong Europe”, both in terms of strength on defence and security and trade and the economy.

Naomi Smith, chief executive at pro-Europe campaign group Best for Britain said: “Today, the world became a more dangerous place, with a volatile, authoritarian isolationist back in the White House.

“Britain’s response must be to deepen ties with our European allies on defence and trade to protect the economic interests and security of our continent, including Ukraine.”