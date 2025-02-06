Lime Wood, New Forest hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Laid-back luxury and relaxation are at the heart of this sleek spa hotel, where an emphasis on good health and good food is a welcome antidote to the chaos of daily life

Location

Nestled into the New Forest, in the picturesque village of Lyndhurst, Lime Wood is a pleasant 20-minute drive from England’s south coast and an hour-and-a-half from London. Exit the M27 and motorways soon seem a distant memory as you watch ponies and cows roaming the lush grass skirting the country roads. The railway stations of Brockenhurst and Southampton Central are a short taxi ride away.

open image in gallery Lime Wood sits in 17 acres of private land ( Helen Cathcart )

The vibe

The hotel is set in 17 acres of its own landscaped grounds, neatly separating it from the region’s touristic hubbub. The 33-bedroom house itself is a former 19th-century home which, in the mid 2000s, underwent five years of intensive renovation to become the Lime Wood we see today. Its immaculate lawns are studded with animal sculptures – most notably a bronze of two boxing hares by sculptor Hamish Mackie that stands at almost 12 feet tall – and feature a peaceful lake whose waterside cabin has been converted into a guest lodge. Take a stroll and you’ll soon spot the “Hideout” – a clear-walled outdoor yoga studio overlooking the lake and fields. But the highlight of the place is the Herb House spa, whose three storeys are topped by a tranquil herb garden, bordering a state-of-the-art rooftop gym. Meanwhile, the main house is bright and airy. Its centrepiece is the glass-roofed courtyard bar that spills onto a terrace overlooking the grounds. It is the perfect spot for an afternoon drink and some complimentary nibbles.

Service

The service is exemplary. All the staff are warm and quick to go out of their way to help and accommodate the entire family – when my two-year-old daughter suffered a nasty toe stub in our room and I called reception to ask if they had a first-aid kit, the responder must have sprinted like an Olympic athlete to our door because we were presented with wipes and plasters within seconds.

Bed and bath

Lime Wood’s 33 rooms are a showcase of tasteful, muted tones, evoking the natural beauty of the hotel’s surroundings. All rooms offer views of the lawns, fields, gardens or forest, and come equipped with a super king-size bed, a well-stocked pantry and, in an interesting throw-back, a DVD player, with titles available to borrow from reception (there are all the usual TV channels, too).

open image in gallery Expect muted tones, large beds and spectacular views ( Jake Eastham )

In the standard rooms, the bathrooms have fitted tubs with overhead showers, while the other categories have a separate bath and walk-in shower. There are two Forest Cottages, a pair of fairy tale-style lodges clad in dark oak. Surrounded by meadows and woodland, they are self-contained, with their own kitchenette, dining and living areas, log fireplace and outdoor terrace. The shelves of the sitting room are neatly stacked with books and board games, meaning guests can easily cosy up by the fire and spend an entire stay in the cottage.

Food and drink

There are two dining spots at Lime Wood. The main restaurant, Hartnett Holder & Co, and Raw & Cured, the Herb House’s healthy eating spot. The latter is open for breakfast and lunch each day, serving nutritious, plant-focused dishes, including a salad of home-fermented cabbage and beetroot with Somerset feta, and Cornish bream ceviche with Yorkshire rhubarb and ginger. Meat lovers, fear not: you can add chicken to your meal, or treat yourself to eggs sourced from a New Forest farm, just a stone’s throw from the hotel.

open image in gallery The menus at Harnett Holder & Co are Italian-inspired ( Jake Eastham )

Over in the main house, Hartnett Holder & Co (or HH&Co) is similarly airy and relaxed – there’s no dress code in either restaurant. Chefs Angela Hartnett and Luke Holder create locally sourced, Italian-inspired dishes, such as Amalfi lemon risotto with aged parmesan and mint, and English rose veal with Coco di Paimpol beans. The restaurant is also known for its crisp and pillowy focaccia, a complimentary basket of which is served at the start of lunch and dinner. There are also dedicated vegan and children’s menus, as well as a selection of lighter and simpler bites, such as the house burger and fries, and a Greek-style tomato and feta salad.

The breakfast menu at HH&Co doesn’t disappoint, with offerings including a classic – but elegantly presented – fry-up, alongside the likes of buckwheat crepes with kefir and caramelised apples. Meanwhile, anyone opting for the £21 ‘scullery breakfast’ buffet is spoiled for choice, with three tables heaving with pastries, homemade cakes and muffins, cereals, yoghurts and fresh and dried fruits. HH&Co is also a local hotspot for afternoon tea, which is served between 2pm and 4pm daily at a cost of £45 a head. The menu features all the usual suspects: finger sandwiches, scones, buns and cakes, with vegan and vegetarian options available.

Facilities

This is very much a destination spa hotel – you could happily spend an entire day in the Herb House. Designed over three levels, the spa features a sauna and indoor hydro pool with views of the surrounding forest, plus a steaming outdoor hot pool and a 16-metre indoor pool with glass doors overlooking the garden. There is also the rooftop gym, and a workout studio offering a range of complimentary fitness classes which can be booked up to eight days in advance of check-in. The pregnancy massage in one of the eight treatment rooms was so relaxing that I can’t remember a thing about it.

open image in gallery Embrace the spa life at Lime Wood ( Helen Cathcart )

For those looking to explore the grounds and beyond, bikes can be borrowed. Throughout the year, the hotel also hosts a range of retreats and workshops led by external professionals, with themes including wellbeing, “rewilding yourself” and painting – all of which come as a package including accommodation for one or two nights.

Disability access

There is wheelchair access to Lime Wood’s ground floor areas and garden, with paths around the property for accessing the restaurants. There are also three accessible bedrooms whose showers can be fitted with a seat and handrail on request. The spa is accessible with a lift to and from the changing rooms.

Pet policy

Dogs aren’t allowed in the main house, spa or restaurants but are permitted in a selection of the garden rooms and lodges, with beds and bowls provided, at a cost of £30 per stay.

Check in/check out?

Check in from 4pm; check out by 11.30am.

Family-friendly?

The hotel is warmly tolerant of children, but they’re not actively encouraged to stay. There are no special play areas or games rooms for the kids, and the spa operates very strict child-free policies: under-18s are generally not allowed in the spa, apart from the Raw & Cured restaurant and main pool – which they can only swim in, accompanied by an adult, during set morning and afternoon slots. That said, high chairs and kids menus are provided in the main restaurant, and families with infants and toddlers can order cots to their rooms. During my stay, staff were very friendly and understanding of my loud, messy toddler – even if other guests looked more put-out by her presence.

At a glance

Best thing: The Herb House spa, with treatments, classes, pools, herb garden seating and nourishing food to choose from.

Perfect for: Couples of any age who are looking for relaxation and some quality time in beautiful surroundings.

Not right for: Large families or groups of friends with young children, unless they’re babes in arms who require little entertaining.

Instagram from: The Herb House roof garden.

Address: Lime Wood, Beaulieu Road, Lyndhurst, Hampshire, SO43 7FZ

Price: From £495

Phone: 023 8212 3018

Website: limewoodhotel.co.uk