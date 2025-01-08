The Tempus, Northumberland hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A whimsical boutique hotel in the Northumberland countryside that blends the traditional and modern with creatively designed rooms set across honey-hued barns, cottages and a pretty farmhouse

Location

Situated just off the A1 in Northumberland between Alnwick and Berwick-upon-Tweed, The Tempus is conveniently located to reach by road yet feels right in the middle of nature. It sits on the sprawling Charlton Hall Estate (you drive around half a mile down private country lanes off the main road to reach it) among 150 acres of fields and woodland, around six miles from the rugged Northumberland coast.

Just a 15-minute drive from The Tempus, the pretty market town of Alnwick is popular among tourists – the Craster bookshop is a particular draw, along with Alnwick Castle and its accompanying gardens that are home to the magical village of Lilidorei (a favourite for families). Bamburgh Castle and its vast beach is just 20 minutes away by road: the long sandy stretches of Alnmouth Beach are around 25 minutes; and the enchanting Holy Island (which is cut off by tides half the day) is roughly a 30-minute drive. The closest train station is Alnmouth, which is 12 miles away and Newcastle International Airport is 40 miles.

open image in gallery The Tempus Hotel is spread out across several buildings, including a main house, barns and lodges ( Eloise Longstaff )

The vibe

There’s nothing self-conscious about The Tempus – this is a hotel that makes you smile as soon as you arrive, with splashes of bright colours, bold patterns and a mishmash of thick fabrics. It feels rather eclectic and slightly bonkers, but utterly charming. There are plenty of nods to Alice in Wonderland (although it’s not particularly clear why), as well as flashes of 1970s decor, bursts of fake foliage and lots of gold fixtures. While the interiors are modern, the exterior looks quintessentially English. The hotel is made up of a collection of buildings (some renovated and some new), including the Main House, the Farm Cottage, the Farmhouse, the Pole Barn and the Lookout, set around beautiful gardens. It’s chic and boutique, but also wonderfully laid-back – you’d feel perfectly comfortable plodding into reception in either a pair of wellies or heels.

Service

Service at The Tempus is exceptionally warm. Above being efficient and attentive, staff are wonderfully friendly and knowledgeable of the local area. At breakfast, the waiting staff shared their recommendations for things to do on a rainy Northumberland day and were quick to bring my dog a bowl of water and offer him treats, as well as finding me a quieter table to give him some space.

Read more: What to do and where to stay in Bamburgh

Bed and bath

There are 33 rooms at the Tempus, all individually decorated and finished to a high standard. Everything feels incredibly plush, luxe and comfortable. Depending where you stay, you’ll find House of Hackney wallpapers, leopard print wardrobes, fluffy cushions, matte gold chests of drawers and velvet sofas. Bathrooms are spacious and a number of rooms have free-standing tubs and walk-in showers.

The Superior King rooms, which are dog-friendly, have access to the terrace, which runs along the Main House and Orangery restaurant, and there are family rooms with a king-sized bed and two twin beds. The Farmhouse has four bedrooms, the Pole Barn three bedrooms and the Farm Cottage two bedrooms, which are ideal for hen parties or groups of friends and can be rented exclusively or on a room-by-room basis.

open image in gallery The rooms are quirky and unique with bold batterns and bright colours ( Eloise Longstaff )

Food and drink

The bright and airy Orangery restaurant serves seasonal dishes inspired by Northumberland and its borders, with both lunch and dinner menus. These feature hearty British fare such as pan-fried rump of lamb, panko-crumbed fillet of hake, a Northumberland smoked cheese souffle or a king prawn and cannellini bean stew. It’s not particularly adventurous but it’s freshly prepared with high quality ingredients – every dish ordered was enjoyable. There is an excellent selection of vegetarian and vegan and most dishes could be made gluten-free. The restaurant is a popular spot for locals and gets lively at weekends.

Breakfast includes a small but very good buffet of pastries, cereals, as well as an a la carte menu with classics like avocado toast and a full English. The Tempus also serves afternoon tea with scones, finger sandwiches and sweet treats, which can be upgraded to ‘sparkling’ with a glass of bubbles.

The Tempus Bar is small but cosy with some of the more eccentric decor – think disco balls and fake foliage tumbling from the ceiling – and the cocktails are suitably quirky; try the Mad Hatters Tea Party, which is The Tempus’ take on a Long Island Iced Tea, or the prosecco-based Smile Without a Cat. There is also an extensive list of refreshing mocktails, a good choice of beers and a decent wine list.

Read more: The castles where you can enjoy a countryside getaway

open image in gallery The Tempus bar serves wine, beer and creative cocktails in a cosy setting ( Eloise Longstaff )

Facilities

Possibly The Tempus’ greatest feature is the estate’s extensive grounds that guests are free to wander. It’s also worth stopping in a Charlton Hall itself, where you’ll find a similar style of kooky interiors and comfy armchairs perfect for relaxing with a book.

The Tipi at The Tempus is a large covered area opposite the main house that can be booked for events and parties, and is often open for guests and locals on Friday and Saturday nights serving pizzas from a wood-fired oven and drinks at a rustic bar alongside live music. There are also fire pits for cosying up on chilly evenings and street food stalls from guest vendors.

open image in gallery The Tempus Tipi hosts evenings with live music, pizzas from wood-fired ovens and cocktails ( Danny Birrell )

Accessibility

There are two accessible bedrooms and multiple ground-floor rooms. The reception, restaurant and bar are all accessible. There is a ramp leading to the terrace which leads into the restaurant.

Pet policy

Dogs are welcome, and three rooms are pet-friendly. The Orangery restaurant is pet-friendly until 7pm and the outdoor terrace is pet-friendly both day and night. The estate grounds are also perfect for exploring with a dog.

Check in/check out?

Check in from 3pm; check out by 10am.

Family-friendly?

Yes. There are four family rooms, a children’s dining menu and there’s lots of outdoor space where children are encouraged to run around and play.

At a glance

Best thing: The friendly welcome and fun atmosphere.

Perfect for: A rural break that’s a little different from your average country house hotel.

Not right for: Minimalists.

Instagram from: The Tempus bar. You’ll probably want to get one of the highly Instagrammable cocktails in the foreground.

Address: Charlton Hall Estate, Chathill, NE67 5DZ

Phone: 01665 579173

Website: thetempus.co.uk

Read more: The UK stately homes you’ll see on screen