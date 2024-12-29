Cowley Manor Experimental Cotswolds hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A luxury hotel in a quiet corner of the Cotswolds, where heated indoor and outdoor pools, spacious rooms and stylish interiors – plus an award-winning restaurant –combine for a peaceful country escape

Location

Adjacant to the River Churn, Cowley Manor is surrounded by 55 acres of parkland (look out for llamas grazing) in the Cotswolds. Woods, meadows, natural springs and a lake create a magical setting. In fact, Lewis Carroll was inspired by the hotel’s grounds when writing Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

The regency spa town of Cheltenham is a 15-minute drive north, while the quintessentially English villages of Burton-on-the-Water, Upper Slaughter and Bibury, as well as the bustling market town Stow-on-the-World, are a mere 20 minutes away. Cowley Manor offers a base for exploring the popular honey-hued stone villages, while being able to escape the crowds when you bed down at night. Drive 50 minutes drive east and you’ll land at the Cotswolds hotspots of Soho Farmhouse, Chipping Norton, the Daylesford empire and Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm shop (be prepared for a two-hour queue).

open image in gallery Cowley Manor’s literary-inspired dining hall ( Cowley Manor )

Read more: How the Bull became the Cotswolds’ hottest hotel

The vibe

Built in the 17th century, Cowley Manor was once owned by the kings of England. A refuge during wartime, it became a hotel two decades ago before the slick French Experimental group took over in 2022 and overhauled the interiors. There are on-the-nose nods to Alice in Wonderland – think Queen of Hearts print dining chairs, miniature doors and checkerboard carpets and wallpapers. Maximalists will love the rattan textures, coloured glossy lacquer and lava stone set against original features.

The hotel has a relaxed but exclusive atmosphere, reflected in the stylish and sophisticated interiors. Bold details are balanced with comfort – rugs are soft under feet while the bar and lounge have plush armchairs and sofas to sink into in the evening. There’s even a games room with a pool table, chess sets and draughts tables that creates a communal vibe.

Service

Check in is smooth (your bags are in the room before you are) and check out is equally effortless. Polite but not intrusive, staff are always close by to assist, whether it’s serving drinks to guests in the deckchairs across the lawn or assisting with spa treatments. While breakfast service is attentive, dinner was not plain sailing (the starters came out before the long-forgotton bottle of wine) and room service was a tad too long.

Read more: Why you should explore the Cotswolds by bike

Bed and bath

The hotel’s 36 rooms are in the main house and the converted stable block. Entry level rooms are spacious (some come with an outdoor terrace), while families are well catered for with space-saving sofa bunk beds. The treehouse rooms are spread across three floors and a mezzanine, which makes them ideal for a longer stay. All rooms have a well-stocked mini bar, La Bruket toiletries and Nespresso coffee machines. The bathrooms are the real standout, with large tubs for soaking, rainforest showers and colourful glossy surfaces are as inviting as the expansive four-poster beds.

Patterned headboards and checkerboard motifs are repeated in the rooms, with houseplants and natural rattan pieces creating an airy feel. The suites are vast and look out onto a romantic view of the manor’s gardens, complete with terrace balconies, sun loungers and bathrooms bigger than your average London living room.

open image in gallery Cowley Manor’s signature suite, complete with a four poster bed, wraparound terrace and huge bath tub ( Cowley Manor )

Food and drink

Brunswick House chef Jackson Boxer heads up the kitchen at the award-winning restaurant, where the dining hall’s interiors are as much of a draw as the food. Original dark wood panelling has been restored, with 70s-style shiny rounded tables, geometric cushioning and gentle lighting thanks to low-hanging tasseled lamps. Inspired by the local area along with salutes to French cuisine, caviar and crisps are served with old spot croquettes and moorish honey brioches. Mains span classics like lobster and chili taglioni, fresh trout from nearby Bibury and indulgent Hereford sirloin steak.

Breakfast on the manor’s terrace combines superb food with views across the lake. Granola bowls and local jams sit alongside smoked fish, meats and pastries on the continental buffet – or opt for Boxer’s elevated spin on a full English breakfast.

Experimental is famous for its cocktails, so the Cowley Manor bar has a lot to live up to. The mood-lit space is striking, with a huge enamelled lava-stone bright blue bar, matching low tables and patterned armchairs and stools. There’s a DJ on Friday and Saturday nights, but the hotel is yet to match the lively atmosphere of the group’s European outposts. The cocktails try to bring the party spirit, with the Saint Germain des Pres and Brandy Sherbert packing a punch.

Read more: 10 of the cosiest Cotswolds cottages to stay at

Facilities

Cowley Manor’s outdoor pool is heated all day, year-round (meaning even a January swim is possible). Tucked away behind concrete walls that shield against wind, the 15m pool is flanked by attractive white scallop umbrellas, sunbeds and a bar. There’s also a 17m indoor pool with floor-to-ceiling glass that gives the sense that you’re swimming in the middle of a forest. There are both adults-only and kids hours at the pool.

The serene spa has four treatment rooms offering facials, body wraps, massages, hydra-lifts and more, as well as a gym, relaxation area, steam room, rainfall showers and a sauna.

The hotel makes the most of its grounds – in summer you can swim in the lake or watch open air cinema screenings on the lawn, while audio tours are available year-round to enjoy as you wander the gardens.

open image in gallery The 15m outdoor pool is heated year-round ( Cowley Manor )

Disability access

There are accessible ground floor rooms and wheelchair access to most public areas on the ground floor. Unfortunately, the spa and pools are not wheelchair accessible.

Pet policy

Dogs and cats are allowed in rooms with a £25 per pet/night fee, but are not accepted in the restaurants and bars.

Check in/check out?

Check in from 3pm; check out by 11am.

Family-friendly?

Yes. There are family rooms and suites, plus baby cots, bunk beds, open air cinema evenings and children’s hours in the pool.

At a glance

Best thing: The outdoor activities – be it the heated pool or the idyllic 55 acres to explore.

Perfect for: Couples and families looking for a quiet yet stylish countryside break.

Not right for: Party people – you won’t find the same clientele here as you would at Soho Farmhouse.

Instagram from: The literary-inspired dining hall.

Address: Cowley, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL53 9NL United Kingdom

Phone: +44 (0) 1242 870900

Website: cowleymanorexperimental.com

Read more: Best boutique hotels in the Cotswolds