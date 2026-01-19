Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s no secret that London is one of the most expensive cities in the world. While London’s more affordable hotels may not boast the glitz and grandeur of Mayfair’s flashy five-star pads, there are still plenty of stylish stays across town if you know where to look.

Luckily, budget hotels in London have evolved beyond basic stays, blending comfort with contemporary style – and all without breaking the bank. Affordable doesn’t have to mean basic: opt for locations such as Shepherd’s Bush and Shoreditch, where sleek design-led stays often come with all the bells and whistles you’d want – from cool cocktail bars to co-working spaces. And while affordability is key, these hotels don’t compromise on quality, service or slick design.

I recommend utilising apps such as HotelTonight to snag last-minute discounts. Booking platforms such as Hotels.com, Booking.com and Expedia also offer rewards with perks such as room upgrades. Gina Jackson

Best affordable hotels in London

At a glance

1. One Hundred Shoreditch hotel

Shoreditch

open image in gallery The 258 rooms at One Hundred Shoreditch are flooded with natural light ( One Hundred Shoreditch )

This behemoth of a building straddling Shoreditch High Street may look plain from the outside, but step inside and you’ll find Jacu Strauss-designed interiors defined by sweeping curves, tactile furnishings, and vast swathes of glass, concrete, and timber. Upstairs, the 258 rooms are flooded with natural light, and exude Brooklyn-inspired cool: think whitewashed palettes offset by abstract artworks and delicate rice-paper lanterns.

While there’s no formal restaurant at One Hundred Shoreditch, the hotel makes up for it with several stylish bars, including Seed Library, where award-winning bartender Ryan Chetiyawardana (also known as “Mr Lyan”) pours some of the city’s finest cocktails. The rooftop offers far-reaching views over the city’s skyline, while the hotel’s central lobby is a hub for creatives, who tap away on laptops and sip coffee while sinking into the squashy armchairs. You have the pick of East London’s best eateries within easy walking distance.

Address: 100 Shoreditch High St, London E1 6JQ

Price: From £190

2. The Hoxton hotel

Shepherd’s Bush

open image in gallery The wraparound bar at Chet’s, with a menu by acclaimed chef Kris Yenbamroong ( The Hoxton, Shepherd’s Bush )

The Hoxton’s fourth outpost in London is a glossy new-build straddling Shepherd’s Bush Green. Its 237 bedrooms feature mostly neutral palettes, with wavy mirrors and wiggly headboards injecting some signature Hoxton funk.

For drinks and dinner, slip downstairs to ground-floor restaurant Chet’s, where you’ll feast on tingly Thai-American dishes which have been devised by acclaimed chef Kris Yenbamroong. Think flavourful curries mopped up with flaky roti and pineapple fried rice. Make sure to save some room for a slice of apple pie, which has earned its reputation as the best in London.

As with all Hoxton hotels, the open-plan lobby is a place to rub shoulders with locals and creatives – and makes the ideal people-watching spot while you tuck into fluffy pancake stacks the next morning. While Shepherd’s Bush hasn’t historically had much of a pull for tourists, here you’re be in close proximity to Holland Park and leafy South Kensington, as well as being a short tube ride away from central London.

Address: 65 Shepherd's Bush Green, London W12 8QE

Price: From £169

3. Mason & Fifth hotel

Westbourne Park

open image in gallery Mason & Fifth is home to a tranquil 15-metre pool ( Mason & Fifth, Westbourne Park )

Lifestyle apart-hotel brand Mason & Fifth has two other properties in Primrose Hill and Bermondsey, but its latest outpost – a shiny high-rise perched at the top of Notting Hill – is the group’s most ambitious project yet. Stylish studios range from solo crash pads to spacious lofts ideal for longer stays, and are all kitted out with kitchenettes and industrial-chic interiors.

Downstairs, there’s everything you might need for unwinding, working, and working out, from living rooms to an impressive wellness floor that features a 15-metre pool, sauna, steam room, and sizeable gym. There’s a listening lounge for live music sessions, a cinema room with daily screenings, and a panoramic 10th floor lounge – along with a weekly calendar of events to plug into (ranging from tai chi lessons to spoon carving workshops).

Most exciting of all is the hotel’s waterside restaurant and bar, Canal, which is from the same team behind Crispin and Bistro Freddie. With its shiny chrome interiors and seasonal small plates, it’s quickly become one of the hottest tables in town.

Address: 11 Woodfield Rd, London W9 2BA

Price: From £170

4. Grand Hotel Bellevue

Paddington

open image in gallery Interiors are sumptuous at this boutique budget hotel option from French hospitality brand Lignée ( Billal Taright )

This London outpost of French hospitality brand Lignée is a smart Victorian townhouse turned sumptuous boutique hotel, located just minutes away from Paddington station. Despite the affordable price tag, no expense has been spared to give the hotel a full facelift – interiors are sumptuous, featuring velvety terracotta-toned sofas and intricately-embroidered textiles.

The hotel’s 60 rooms may be compact, but they are decked out with dark wood headboards, tiled bathrooms, and expensive-feeling fabrics. While there’s no formal restaurant, you can slurp on Indian-inspired cocktails at the Pondicherry Bar and graze from a continental breakfast buffet each morning.

Address: 25-27 Norfolk Square, Tyburnia, London W2 1RX

Price: From £150

5. Mama Shelter hotel

Bethnal Green

open image in gallery Mama Shelter is known for its loud prints and colourful design ( Mama Shelter London )

This Bethnal Green-based contender straddling Hackney Road is the ideal stopover if you’re keen to place yourself in the heart of the city’s East End. The exterior might be painted a non-descript shade of black, but inside, endless colour abounds: loud prints, clashing palettes, and kitsch ornaments adorn Mama Shelter’s communal spaces.

Upstairs, rooms are functional, and while comfortable king-size beds and flat-screen TVs are guaranteed, don’t expect any additional frills such as bathrobes or a minibar.

Sink cocktails at the courtyard bar, before heading out to explore the trendy restaurants on your doorstep; you’re an easy wander away from East London hotspots Broadway Market, London Fields, and Columbia Road. Continue the evening in one of the Japanese-style karaoke rooms downstairs, where you can belt out tunes into the early hours of the morning.

Address: 437 Hackney Rd, London E2 8PP

Price: From £169

6. Bingham Riverhouse hotel

Richmond

open image in gallery In quiet Richmond, Bingham Riverhouse has just 15 rooms ( Helen Cathcart )

Set within two lovingly-restored townhouses on a tranquil turn of the River Thames, Bingham Riverhouse offers a serene sleepover in leafy Richmond: a neighbourhood so far west that it feels almost entirely removed from the city’s relentless pace. There’s plenty of story within the walls of this boutique hotel and members’ club; step inside and you’ll find yourself following the footsteps of literary greats WB Yeats and John Ruskin.

Interiors are by Nicola Harding, and feature her signature use of colour and pattern: think pastel-toned spaces offset by rattan accents, patterned fabrics, and bookshelves stacked with vintage Penguin editions. Upstairs, the hotel’s 15 bedrooms embrace a relaxed charm, with shaggy throws, polished wood finishes and, in the largest, deep copper bathtubs with direct views onto the meandering river below.

Mornings unfold with yoga in the riverside garden, and guests are welcome to dip into an ever-changing roster of member events, from literary talks to wine tastings and DJ sets.

Address: 61-63 Petersham Rd, Richmond TW10 6UT

Price: From £195

7. Artist Residence London hotel

Pimlico

open image in gallery This elegant townhouse is one of London’s most stylish budget-friendly hotels ( Artist Residence London )

Tucked away on an unassuming street in Pimlico, Artist Residence London is the kind of hotel that feels like a well-kept secret: an elegant townhouse which is home to just 10 individually-outfitted bedrooms. A far cry from your standard cookie-cutter city hotel, every room features plenty of colour and charm: think upcycled artworks and vintage furnishings.

Downstairs, the ground-floor kitchen serves up pillowy buttermilk pancakes and eggs on toast to a mix of locals and hotel guests at all hours. This is the ideal sleepover for creatives, couples, and anyone looking to bed down in a quieter part of town that’s still an easy Tube ride into central London.

Address: 52 Cambridge St, Pimlico, London SW1V 4QQ

Price: From £175

8. Room Mate Lime Tree hotel

Belgravia

open image in gallery Stay near London’s top tourist attractions at Room Mate Lime Tree ( Room Mate Lime Tree )

Wedged between Belgravia’s swishest boutiques, Room Mate Lime Tree occupies two charming townhouses a stone’s throw from Victoria station. Its prime location places you a short stroll away from some of the capital’s most iconic landmarks, with Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, and Tate Britain all fanning out in various directions.

After a night’s sleep in one of the elegant bedrooms (outfitted with cashmere throws and pretty wallpapers), you can fuel up for a day of playing tourist at in-house brunch cafe, The Buttery. Hearty full-English breakfasts are served up using seasonal produce from the hotel’s own allotment, and beans roasted by The Gentlemen Baristas make for expertly poured flat whites.

Address: 135 - 137 Ebury St, London SW1W 9QU

Price: From £195

9. The Hoxton hotel

Holborn

open image in gallery The 220 rooms at this centrally-located Hoxton outpost combine industrial edge with funky flair ( The Hoxton )

The Hoxton’s most centrally-placed outpost sits along High Holborn, just a stone’s throw from Bloomsbury. Its 220 bedrooms range from solo rooms to more spacious pads, all dressed in the hotel group’s trademark mix of industrial edge and funky flair: think parquet floors, leather armchairs, and retro radios.

Downstairs, Rondo, the hotel’s all-day dining spot, plates up modern British fare with a European twist, while the open-house lobby hums with non-stop buzz: you’ll rub shoulders with a mix of digital nomads and locals at all times of day. Staying here places you within walking distance to the British Museum, the West End’s best theatres, and Covent Garden. Its enviable location makes it the most pricey of the hotels featured on this list – but it’s still great value.

Address: 199-206 High Holborn, London WC1V 7BD

Price: From £259

10. Bermonds Locke hotel

Tower Bridge

open image in gallery Suites feature fully-equipped kitchens, modular sofas, and modern design at Bermonds Locke ( Nicholas Worley / Locke )

Locke Hotels has mastered chic, apartment-style living, offering multiple locations across London and beyond. Each outpost follows the same winning formula: contemporary studios and spacious suites featuring fully-equipped kitchens, modular sofas, and modern design. Bermonds Locke, the south-London address located near Tower Bridge, channels Californian cool with interiors inspired by the Mojave Desert: think mirrored ceilings, cacti planters, and a palette of sunset hues and soft pastels.

There’s a gym and yoga studio on-site, while the buzzy lobby doubles as a co-working space and specialty coffee shop. Meanwhile, evenings are for tacos and tequila shots at Hacha – alternatively, head out and explore the smorgasbord of restaurants on your doorstep at nearby Borough Market. This is a great option if you’re bringing along the whole family, thanks to the spacious suites and fully-equipped apartments.

Address: 157 Tower Bridge Rd, London SE1 3LW

Price: From £180

11. The Princess Royal hotel

Notting Hill

open image in gallery All of the rooms at this Notting Hill pub-turned-hotel are named after English princesses ( The Princess Royal )

Tucked away on a quiet residential street near Notting Hill’s Westbourne Grove, The Princess Royal is a reimagined Victorian pub that’s far chicer than your average boozer. There are just four rooms here, all named after English princesses and each designed with candy-cane striped headboards and botanically-inspired wallpapers that mirror the various spaces downstairs. Despite their compact size, the bedrooms still manage emperor-size beds.

The Mediterranean-inspired pub-come-restaurant draws a lively crowd every evening with its menu of seasonally-led veg dishes and meaty cuts. You’ll wake up just minutes away from the bustle of Portobello Road: the market stalls, vintage shops, and pastel-hued houses are ideal for exploring.

Address: 47 Hereford Rd, London W2 5AH

Price: From £150 per night

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writer, Gina Jackson, who was born and bred in the capital and has a deep knowledge of the destination. Gina is the author of London Hotels by Hoxton Mini Press, and as such, is an authority on all things London hotels, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, Gina considered her own experience of staying in the hotels, and evaluated location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the best time to visit London?

London is a year-round city: there’s no bad time to visit, with endless thrills to explore at any time of year. However, you’ll want to avoid peak tourist seasons (summer and Christmas) if you’re trying to skirt the crowds; these are also the most expensive times to experience the city.

Best free things to do in London?

There are hundreds of museums and galleries across London, with most offering free entry unless you’re visiting special exhibitions. Even after you’ve ticked off the heavy-hitters (Natural History Museum, The National Gallery and The British Museum) there are still plenty more to visit. Some smaller (but equally interesting) museums include Sir John Soane’s Museum, The Wallace Collection, and Whitechapel Gallery.

How to get a cheap deal on train travel to London?

Book your tickets as far in advance as possible where you can. Railcards are handy for guaranteeing a discount if you’re of a certain age or travelling as a family.