The beautiful Georgian city of Bath, in Somerset, is a bucket list destination. It’s renowned for its Roman history, architectural elegance and buzzy food scene – but it’s not the first place that springs to mind if you’re planning a budget break.

Luckily, there are plenty of hotels in this golden-hued town where you can find a bed for under £120 – and in some cases, for less than £60. That means more cash left over for exploring Bath’s Unesco-listed city centre.

The best of Bath is totally free – take a stroll through honey-hued streets to spot the Royal Crescent, Bath Abbey and the Assembly Rooms. Fans of Jane Austen will also love seeking out the backdrops of many of her books and their film adaptations – the author lived here from 1801 to 1806. Or take a dip in the Thermae Bath Spa, sip tea in a Regency-era tearoom or shop in indie boutiques before retiring for the night.

From smart Regency-era hotels to modern digs right in the city centre, these are 11 of Bath’s very best budget hotels.

Best budget hotels in Bath 2025

1. YHA Bath hotel

open image in gallery Find dorm and private rooms at the YHA ( YHA Bath )

It’s fun to be at the YHA. This surprisingly stylish hostel accepts guests of all ages and is set in a grand Italianate mansion on Bathwick Hill. As well as dorm rooms, the hostel offers private ensuite rooms sleeping two or four – perfect for couples and families on a budget – and the facilities are clean and functional.

There’s also a communal kitchen if you’re keen to cook, although you’ll also find some great pocket-friendly street eats in central Bath, just a short stroll down the hill. If you fancy stretching your legs, the Bath Skyline walk is across the road, offering glorious city views.

Address: YHA, Fiesole, Bathwick Hill, Bathwick, Bath BA2 6LA

2. Harington’s Hotel

open image in gallery Stay at Harington's Hotel and you're within easy walking distance of Bath's main attractions ( Harington's Hotel )

Who says you can’t do boutique on a budget? Harington’s Hotel is hidden down a quiet cobbled street near Bath’s city centre and makes for a peaceful stay, just steps from the action. The 13 rooms are surprisingly stylish – think bright patterned wallpaper, retro telephones and velvet throws in shades of green and gold. Downstairs, there’s a bar perfect for coffee or a cocktail, plus a comfy lounge and a hot tub bookable at £10 per session. The full English breakfast is well worth getting out of bed for, too.

Address: 8-10 Queen Street, Bath BA1 1HE

3. Brooks Guesthouse hotel

open image in gallery For a boutique option, check into Brooks Guesthouse ( Brooks Guesthouse )

Brooks deems itself a “boutique B&B” and it’s definitely on the bougie side for such a pocket-friendly price point. Even the “compact” double room is kitted out with everything you need, but there are also triple, family and king rooms to choose from if you fancy more space, and some have city views.

More is more here – think lots of brocaded wallpaper, antiques and posh toiletries. Start the day with a slap-up breakfast (eggs Benedict, anyone?) and then Bath is your oyster – you’re round the corner from the Royal Crescent, and the Thermae Bath Spa is a ten-minute walk away.

Address: 1, Crescent Gardens, Upper Bristol Rd, Bath BA1 2NA

4. Grays Boutique B&B

open image in gallery Grays Boutique B&B is located near Alexandra Park, which has a view over the city ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Grays is well-named. This peaceful Victorian villa is all whites, creams and silver tones and feels very restful, so it’s perfect as a bolthole after you’ve spent the day pounding the city streets. The 12 bedrooms are all different but feature brightly striped bedding, down duvets and locally-made toiletries. The smartest rooms have high ceilings and city views, while the loft rooms are small but pleasant. There’s also on-site parking, although the train station and the city are only a short stroll away if you’re eschewing the car for the weekend.

Address: 9 Upper Oldfield Park, Bath BA2 3JX

5. Queensberry Hotel

open image in gallery Stay in a Georgian townhouse at the Queensberry ( The Queensberry )

Sneaking in just under our £120 budget, the Queensberry nails contemporary cool in a city as storied as Bath. This collection of four interconnected Georgian townhouses on a classic Bath Street sits in a fantastic central spot, close to all the key attractions.

Inside, multiple staircases lead to uniquely designed rooms complete with hand-painted wallpaper in zingy colours, as well as period features that still manage to feel fun, not fussy. Elsewhere, expect roaring fires, cocktails and The Olive Tree: Bath’s only Michelin Star restaurant. Worth splashing the extra cash on for a special weekend.

Address: 4 - 7 Russell St, Bath BA1 2QF

6. Holiday Inn Express Bath hotel

open image in gallery You can expect a practical and reliable stay at the Holiday Inn Express Bath ( Holiday Inn Express Bath )

A Holiday Inn might not top any lists of the most stylish hotels any time soon, but they’re reliably clean, comfortable and fuss-free, and Bath’s Holiday Inn Express is no exception.

A smart building clad in Bath stone, the city’s IHG offering is easily accessed from the train station or from Bristol airport but is still close enough to central Bath that you can stroll into town for a day of sightseeing. A stay here ticks all the boxes for convenience: good wifi, parking, a breakfast buffet and reliably low prices. Dogs and kids are welcome.

Address: Lower Bristol Rd, Brougham Hayes, Bath BA2 3QU

7. The Z Hotel

open image in gallery The Z Hotel has modern rooms ideal for bunking down for the night ( The Z Hotel )

The Z bucks the trend in history-drenched Bath by being very polished and modern. If you don’t like fussy period features this is a spic-and-span (and very affordable) place to crash, and you’re right in the heart of things, opposite Bath’s Theatre Royal.

Rooms at the Z are on the spartan side of simple, and the smallest feel a bit like you’re staying in a pod with nary the space to swing a cat, but they are all sleek and clean, and some have views of Bath’s golden architecture. If you’re only planning on using your room as somewhere to kip, the Z is a great money-saving choice.

Address: 7 Saw Cl, Bath BA1 1EY

8. The Kennard hotel

open image in gallery Solo travellers can find quirky rooms at The Kennard ( The Kennard )

Built in 1794, The Kennard has been a lodging house since Bath’s golden age, and this terraced townhouse is still a rather delightful place to stay today. There are just 12 rooms, all with views of the garden or of town and decked out with smart wallpaper, White Company toiletries and thoughtful details such as homemade biscuits.

The continental breakfast is a highlight, as is the location, on one of Bath’s prettiest streets.

Address: 11 Henrietta St, Bathwick, Avon, Bath BA2 6LL

9. The Ayrlington hotel

open image in gallery The Ayrlington has views of Bath Abbey ( Getty Images )

Built of golden Bath stone back in the 1870s by architect J Elkinton Gill, the Ayrlington is a handsome listed Victorian house with big views of the city’s crowning glory, Bath Abbey, to remind you that you’re staying right in the heart of things.

The Arylington punches above its price point, with standard double rooms that are roomy and brightly decorated, but even the poshest rooms, two of which come complete with huge wooden four-poster beds, make for a bit of a treat weekend away at under £120 per night. The sunny garden is great for a relaxed drink on a summer evening, so grab something on ice from the downstairs bar.

Address: 24-25 Pulteney Rd (South), Bathwick, Bath BA2 4EZ

10. Wentworth House Hotel

open image in gallery Wentworth House Hotel is located 15 minutes outside of Bath city centre, which is pictured here ( Getty Images )

Wentworth House is one of those guesthouses that feels designed to make your life easier, from the free parking and the 15-minute walk to central Bath to the hearty breakfasts that’ll set you up for the day.

Bedrooms have lots of light and inviting-looking beds and are clean and comfortable. Outside, unusually for Bath, there’s almost an acre of garden, which makes a stay here feel extra peaceful. Wentworth also offers myriad discounts on their already very budget-friendly rooms, including reduced rates for students and for runners in town to tackle the Bath marathon.

Address: Bloomfield Road, Bath, BA2 2AP

11. Apex City of Bath hotel

open image in gallery For a spa break on a budget, head to The Apex, City of Bath ( The Apex City of Bath )

Yes, you can still soak in the waters of Bath if you’re on a budget. The Apex, City of Bath is a modern hotel with a bit of a corporate vibe, but if you’re up for mixing work and play, you’ll also find a heated indoor pool, fully equipped gym, sauna and steam room to soak in.

Rooms are large, modern and plush, and decked out with organic toiletries. If you don’t fancy straying far for supper, grab a bite at the in-house Orange Artichoke restaurant.

Address: James St W, Bath BA1 2DA

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the cheapest time to visit Bath?

Fewer crowds and cheaper room rates can be found in Bath in the shoulder seasons, such as May to June and September to October.

Is Bath an expensive city?

Bath is a Unesco World Heritage Site, meaning it attracts visitors from across the UK and beyond and can often charge high prices for its natural hot springs and luxury spa hotels.

What are the best free things to do in Bath?

Taking in Bath’s unique Georgian architecture is a must-do for those looking for a free activity, especially The Royal Crescent, The Circus and Pulteney Bridge. There are also several parks and walking trails up and around the city to take in the architecture from a distance, including Royal Victoria Park, The Bristol and Bath Railway Path, Alexandra Park and the Bath Skyline Park.

To delve deeper into Bath’s heritage, be sure to check out the free museums such as The Victoria Gallery, the free hours on Wednesdays at The Holburne Museum and on Fridays at the Museum of Bath Stone.