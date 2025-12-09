Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The most wonderful time of the year has arrived, and as well as busying ourselves by feeding the Christmas pudding, dusting off the baubles and making all the necessary arrangements for the big day, there’s plenty of festive fun to be had outdoors.

A tradition in many families is to visit a light trail, taking a stroll through an immersive array of illuminations that add a little magic to winter evenings.

Trails can be found in many places, from botanical gardens to royal grounds, and even zoos, where light artists have been busy stringing up fluorescent displays and creating glowing interactive sculptures.

While the fun fairs and opportunity to visit Santa make the trails great for those with kids, they’re also ideal to experience as a group of all ages. Many offer accessible paths, sensory evenings and dog-friendly slots.

These are our favourite light trails to visit this festive season in the UK, with some open into the New Year in 2026.

1. Christmas at Kew

Kew Gardens, London

open image in gallery Experience Kew Gardens after dark during its festive light trail ( Luke Dyson )

When: 14 November to 4 January

Kew is home to the world’s largest collection of living plants and botanical gardens, and this Christmas, it has been transformed into a magical light exhibition, blending its flora and vegetation with dazzling spectacles that leads you around the grounds.

2025’s trail at Kew Gardens showcases brand new creations from world renowned artists, all lighting up its landscape in festive colours and magical illuminations. Street food vendors will be serving warming winter treats, while a family fairground serves up even more entertainment.

Price: Adults from £27.50, children from £18, under fours go free

Book now

2. Longleat Festival of Light

Longleat, Wiltshire

open image in gallery Spot Shaun the Sheep and friends at Longleat this Christmas ( Longleat )

When: 8 November to 11 January

Wiltshire’s safari and adventure park takes a different approach to other light trails across the country, with illuminations found in the form of everyone’s favourite characters from Aardman Animations. Spot Shaun the Sheep and friends singing carols, before wandering the trail to find Wallace and Gromit posing for a pic outside a lit-up recreation of the gates of Buckingham Palace.

Other illuminated British landmarks also dot the trail, from a 15m tall Tower Bridge, Stonehenge and Giant’s Causeway. Beyond the lights, families can get lost in Britain’s biggest maze, or board a train to find Santa’s workshop, before sitting back to relax while watching an Aardman classic.

Price: Adults from £49.95, children from £37.45, under twos go free

Book now

3. Christmas at Bute Park

Cardiff, Wales

open image in gallery Cardiff’s winter illuminations has returned for a fifth time ( Christmas at Bute Park )

When: 21 November to 31 December

Wales’s largest trail is returning for a fifth time this year with a reimagined route and brand new illuminations, as well as some old favourites returning. Combining dazzling lights and a winter-themed soundscape, visitors can experience the spectacles while snacking on the array of street food from local traders found in Alpine cabins.

Leading the light show this year is a piece called “Water Willow”, a majestic tree decorated in thousands of light pulses evoking silver rain drips. Also new this year is “Icefall”, a cascade of light that tumbles down like a luminous waterfall moving in rhythmic harmony.

Price: Adults from £15, children from £5

Book now

4. Light UP Sir Harold Hillier Gardens

Hampshire

open image in gallery Hampshire’s largest festive light trail is found at Sir Harold Hillier Gardens ( Elliott Franks )

When: 27 November 2025 to 3 January 2026

Hampshire’s largest festive light trail is back for 2025 and this year’s theme is “Enchanted”, laid out in eight zones featuing new light and sound installations, a laser show and animated story projections.

Feast on street food and sip warm drinks as you wander round the immersive experience, with all the usual staples to choose from such as homemade crumple, bratwurst sausages and hog roast.

Price: Adults from, £20, children from £12.50. Family tickets available

Book now

5. Wollaton Winter Light Trail

Wollaton Hall & Deer Park, Nottingham

open image in gallery See Wollaton Hall in a cascade of colour ( David Evans Photography )

When: 26 November to 31 December

Visit Nottinghman’s grand 16th century Renaissance-style mansion this Christmas for an immersive light trail, transforming the historic grounds into a spectacular sparkling wonderland. New instillations are coming to Wollation this year, from large-scale illuminated displays, to immersive soundscapes and interactive exhibits, with a few surprises along the way.

If you are feeling peckish during the stroll, check out the bar and mini chalets occupied by local independent food vendors, or toast a marshmallow alongside other trail visitors. There’s also kid-friendly rides for younger members of the family.

Price: Adults from £17, children from £12.50, under twos go free. Family tickets available

Book now

6. Sandringham Luminate Winter Light Trail

Sandringham, Norfolk

open image in gallery Wander the twinkling royal parklands at Sandringham ( Gary Pearson Photography )

When: 14 November to 24 December

Sandringham Estate’s royal parkland has been transformed this festive season with dazzling displays of illuminations across a mile-long trail. They’ll be lit up by thousands of twinkling lights as enchanting music plays, and you can wander through the mesmerising estate grounds, featuring interactive displays. You can also grab a mulled wine and settle down near a fire pit to toast marshmallows.

Luminate, the company that is hosting the experience, has also set up trails at Birmingham Botanic Gardens, Ashton Court in Bristol (brand new for 2025) and Coventry’s Coombe Abbey.

Price: From around £15

Book now

7. Christmas at The Botanics

Edinburgh, Scotland

open image in gallery See the botanics lit up in Edinburgh this festive season ( Phil Wilkinson )

When: 20 November to 30 December

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh is hosting a Christmas after-dark trail in the lead up to 25 December. New instillations from international artists feature this year, with large bright flowers blooming from ponds and a flutter of glowing butterflies dancing between the trees.

There’s plenty of photo opportunities too, from large light tunnels to twinkling arches. Be sure to stop for a hot chocolate or a spiced winter drink before heading home.

Price: Adults from £19, children from £14, under threes go free. Family tickets available

Book now

8. RHS Glow

Nationwide

open image in gallery Head to one of RHS’ five gardens for a winter spectacular ( RHS )

When: 19 November 2025 – 4 January 2026 (dates vary by garden)

England’s five Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) gardens have had a glow up just in time for Christmas, with the introduction of new light and water shows, including immersive installations and beams of colour and luminescence that allow visitors to see the collection of plants gleam on dark evenings.

Find immersive light installations that bring the plants and architecture to life at RHS Bridgewater, Salford; discover illuminated bridges in the Robinson Garden at RHS Hyde Hall, or check out the the redesigned Winter Garden at RHS Rosemoor in North Devon. Visitors can also immerse themselves in the lights at RHS Harlow Carr, or catch the brand new show at Surrey’s RHS Wisley.

Price: Adults from £13.50, children from £7.25, under fives go free (prices vary by garden)

Book now

9. Winter Lights at Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei

Northumberland

open image in gallery Be amazed by the light trail at Alnwick Garden ( Jane Coltman )

When: 20 November 2025 – 4 January 2026

Northumberland’s Alnwick Garden will be lit up for the winter after-dark trail this year, with a ticket also allowing visitors into the grounds and the children’s play village of Lilidorei.

Expect new instillations and a brand new soundtrack this year. There’s also a chance to meet Father Christmas who is handing out presents well before the big day, while last minute Christmas shopping can be done at the gift shops.

Price: From £10

Book now

10. Christmas at the Castle

Warwickshire

open image in gallery Seek out the light displays at Warwick Castle this Christmas ( iStock )

When: 22 November to 4 January

This year, one of the UK’s most recognisable castles and its 64 acres of the historic grounds will be decked out in over half a million twinkling lights, all within a brand new light trail. As darkness falls, it will transform into a shimmering landscape thanks to larger than life illuminations and projections.

Catch the displays dancing on the castle walls too, before checking out the other winter experiences at the medieval landmark, including ice skating and storytime with Santa. There’s even the opportunity to stay overnight for a Santa sleepover within the grounds.

Price: From £17

Book now

11. Lanterns and Light at Chester Zoo

Cheshire

open image in gallery See animals illuminated at Chester Zoo ( Chester Zoo )

When: 13 November to 3 January

While the real-life animals will be tucked up in bed, visitors can see their favourite creatures in a whole new light at Chester Zoo’s after-dark trail. The Lanterns & Light experience features interactive glowing animal puppets, immersive light installations and new walk-through experiences such as the arches of ribbons, rainbows and bubbles.

With a kaleidoscope of lights, laser-lit trees and fires sparked in the gardens, there’s plenty to see at Chester Zoo’s Christmas event. Be sure to look out for Father Christmas who will be waving as you traverse the trail.

Price: From £12

Book now

12. Northern Lights

Newcastle

open image in gallery Head to Newcastle for the Northern Lights trail ( Getty Images )

When: 27 November to 31 December

The Northern Lights Christmas trail returns to Newcastle’s Leazes Park for another year, with a mile-long immersive light experience taking you through 15 illumination zones.

Be sure to pick up a Yorkshire pudding wrap or a box of loaded fries at the Christmas Village set in the middle of the trail, where you will also find a bar and a marshmallow toasting station.

Price: Adults from £15, children from £5. Family tickets available.

Book now

13. Christmas at the Eden Project

Cornwall

open image in gallery Escape to a wonderland inside the Eden Project’s biomes ( Eden Project )

When: 21 November to 4 January

The Eden Project is already known for being a spectacle itself, with the huge bubble-like enclosures looking like they have erupted from the ground, with the insides housing natural biomes where thousands of plant species thrive. This Christmas however, the attraction has become even more striking, with its theatrical light trail where Santa Clause and his playful elves are waiting to greet you.

As night falls, the biomes transform into glowing tropical light displays, casting the plants in all sorts of dancing colours. There’s also an ice rink, as well as a carousel.

Price: From £5.50

Book now

14. The Light Before Christmas

Liverpool Cathedral, Liverpool

open image in gallery See Liverpool Cathedral lit up this Christmas ( Rob Battersby/Created by Luxmuralis )

When: 28 November to 6 December

Back for a fourth year, The Light Before Christmas returns to Liverpool Cathedral with a new theme for 2025: “The Gift”. As one of the few light experiences that happen inside, this is a special opportunity to see the cathedral’s Neo-Gothic architecture be transformed into a kaleidoscope of projections, with a new soundscape to accompany the lights.

Keep an eye out for Santa on his sleigh and the story of the nativity within the cascade of swirling stars projected on the walls.

Price: Adults from £9.50, children from £7.50, under threes go free, family tickets available.

Book now

