Christmas in other parts of the world can be very appealing, whether you’re spending the holiday abroad or getting a taste of it beforehand in Christmas markets.

See how the Italians decorate Rome in December, or explore Christmas villages in the mild Cypriot sunshine. Skiers wanting to end the year with a bang can party hard in Austria, or if you prefer a laid-back beach holiday, sink into the warm sands of Goa.

Hikers can roam the scenic coast of the North York Moors, or pretend to be lords of the manor in their own country house in Derbyshire.

Looking for that great adventure? Travel around China by high-speed train or bask in the Australian sun.

Wherever you choose to go on holiday in December, you’ll get some travel ideas here.

Italy

open image in gallery Steal away to Rome for a few days ( Getty Images )

Steal away to Rome for a few days and base yourself at Donna Camilla Savelli, a delightful 17th-century former convent in the equally delightful Trastevere district. Cross the Tiber if you want to check out the Christmas markets in Piazza Navona and Villa Borghese, or just wander the colourful streets, squares and gardens of Trastevere. Citalia has a four-night break at Donna Camilla Savelli departing 14 December, with prices starting at £582pp, including flights and breakfast.

Cyprus

open image in gallery Get a taste of a Cypriot Christmas ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Get a taste of a Cypriot Christmas by staying in one of the eight official Christmas villages that run from late November to early January. Lefkara, about a 20-minute drive north of the coastline between Larnaca and Limassol, sparkles with gaily lit market stalls throughout the Christmas season, and a week’s stay in one of the traditional apartments in the Blue Arches will give you the full festive experience. Sunvil has a week’s self-catering in one of these one-bedroom apartments (sleeping up to four) in December from £656pp, including flights, transfers and a welcome pack.

Yorkshire

open image in gallery Get to know the North York Moors this December ( Getty/iStock )

Get to know the North York Moors on this week-long guided walking holiday with HF Holidays. Using the handsome Grade II-listed Larpool Hall in the Esk Valley as your base, you’ll hike to some of the highlights of the North Yorkshire coast, including Whitby, Old Saltburn and Staithes, as well as woodland and riverside walks. Prices for 5-12 December start at £995pp and include breakfast, packed lunches, dinner, guided walks and transport to and from walks where necessary.

Austria

open image in gallery See out 2025 in style in Mayrhofen ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

See out 2025 in lively style in the buzzing ski resort of Mayrhofen, where SNO has availability for the week of New Year’s Eve. You’ll be right in the centre of the town at Hotel Strass, which is beside the Penkenbahn gondola and shares its facilities – including three pools, spa centre, lounge bars, nightclub and games room – with its sister Sporthotel next door. Seven nights from 27 December to 3 January start at £1,855pp and include flights, transfers and breakfast.

Goa

open image in gallery Spend the festive week in Goa ( Getty Images )

Looking for the complete opposite of a typical Christmas holiday? Spend the festive week at Alila Diwa Goa, a quietly luxurious five-star resort surrounded by coconut groves. Swim in the large outdoor pool, relax in the spa or take the shuttle (or walk 15 minutes) to the soft sands of Gonsua Betalbatim Beach. Goa Experience has a week’s B&B from 21 December starting at £2,545pp, down from £2,615pp, including flights and transfers. If you want to go earlier in the month, seven nights start at £1,879pp, down from £2,029pp, departing 4 December.

Derbyshire

open image in gallery Stay in a UK stately country house this NYE ( Getty Images )

If you and 17 of your friends are at a loose end on New Year’s Eve, move into Stancliffe Hall for the week and have a fabulous house party. This stately country house sleeps 18 in nine bedrooms (all en suite, three with their own sitting rooms) on a 52-acre estate just outside Matlock in Derbyshire. There’s much to keep everyone happily occupied for the week, thanks to an indoor pool, sauna, hot tub, steam room, gym, billiards room and lots of space in which to socialise (or hide). Big Domain has availability for seven nights from 27 December for £19,099, or £1,061pp.

And if you want to splash out...

Australia

open image in gallery Escape the British winter by sunning yourself in Australia ( Getty Images )

Escape the British winter by sunning yourself in Australia on this 17-day Sydney, Sunshine Coast and Great Barrier Reef tailor-made holiday offered by Wexas Travel. Fly overnight into Sydney for three nights, including a day in Blue Mountains National Park, before heading to the Sunshine Coast, K’gari (formerly Fraser Island), the Noosa Everglades and three nights on blissful Hamilton Island. Prices start at £6,305pp and include flights, transfers, car hire and excursions.

China

open image in gallery Take the train to Xian, Nanjing and Shanghai ( Getty Images/iStockphoto/Yongyuan Dai )

Let China’s high-speed rail network introduce you to this fascinating country on the 11-day, nine-night China in Style by Rail tour run by Cox & Kings. Start in Beijing and explore part of the Great Wall at Jinshanling before taking the train to Xian, Nanjing and Shanghai – all the while staying in luxury hotels. Prices start at £5,595pp and include flights, transfers, transport, breakfast, some lunches and dinners, and a guided tour of the Terracotta Warriors.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk