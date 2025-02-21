Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The only beach-front hotel on Santa Cruz in the Galapagos, this secluded eco-hotel is a luxurious base for exploring the island’s extraordinary wildlife – complete with a spa, alfresco restaurant and swimming pool

Location

Finch Bay hotel sits in a tucked-away bay near to the main harbour of Puerto Ayora in Santa Cruz. Reachable by the hotel’s water taxi, it’s the only beach-front hotel on the island and offers a uniquely luxurious stay in the Galapagos. You will be immersed in the archipelago’s wildlife as soon as you arrive – sea lions lounge on the decking as you disembark the water taxi, while the short walk from the dock to the hotel is teeming with iguanas, lava lizards and Darwin’s famous finches. The small beach is bookended by lush greenery, and you’ll find locals and tourists swimming at all hours of the day. Las Greitas – a saltwater hole nestled between towering lava cliffs – is a 10-minute walk away and a unique swimming spot.

For those adventuring further afield, the hotel’s Sea Lion Yacht can be booked for day trips around the Galapagos National Park. On Bartolome Island, you’ll see penguins, blue-footed boobies and marine iguanas, while on Santa Fe you’ll tick off animals like the Galapagos hawk, Santa Fe land iguana and the Nazca Boobies. Expeditions on Santa Cruz with expert guides are also available at an extra cost. The El Chato tortoise reserve in the Highlands is a must-visit. Here, the Galapagos’ giant tortoises lazily graze on the land – and there’s a lava tunnel to explore, too.

open image in gallery The light and airy open-plan lounge ( Finch Bay Hotel )

The vibe

The design of Finch Bay brings the outside in – nature and wildlife are the main draw for Galapagos visitors, after all. The large lounge is airy and light, with artwork featuring the archipelago’s famous animals and coastal-inspired design touches (think embroidered cushions with animal designs and blue striped decor). The open-plan lounge flows seamlessly into the indoor restaurant and the alfresco bar, dining tables and swimming pool out the front – and the hotel’s concrete exterior blends comfortably into its lava rock environment.

It’s quiet in the morning with most guests out on day trips, but the pool gets busy in the late afternoon. A mix of adventurous older couples craving a little luxury and younger families wanting to keep their feet on dry land, the bar area and restaurant is full of conversation in the evening.

Service

Service is attentive and friendly. Many of the staff are from the local area and just as informative as any tour guide. Ensuring you’re well prepared for expeditions and providing any recommendations, the service is just as smooth at breakfast and dinner (plates are cleared and coffee is topped up without you even noticing). The reception is available 24/7 on WhatsApp, whether you’re calling for a water taxi while in Puerto Ayora or you require something in your room.

Bed and bath

The hotel’s 33 rooms offer a sanctuary in which to relieve aching feet from hiking boots and relax away after an expedition. The interiors are crisp with a New England feel. Minimalist but still luxurious, the rooms have a neutral palette, with striped rugs and wildlife artwork. There’s an emphasis on immersing yourself in the outdoors – see the balconies that are almost the same size as the smaller rooms, complete with hammocks for stargazing or bird watching. Separate from the main hotel building, the suites are elevated for a sea view while the spacious entry-level rooms look out into the landscape garden and rock pools.

Whether intentional or not, the walls are quite thin. This is a benefit when it comes to hearing the birds and wildlife (listen out for the Laughing Gull) but less enjoyable when you hear your neighbours. The bathrooms are large and modern with high-pressure showers and refillable, plastic-free toiletries. There’s a remote control for the efficient aircon, a mosquito net on the balcony doors, hair dryer, safe and ice bucket with complimentary Galapagos-detailed water bottles (they make a lovely keepsake).

open image in gallery The rooms feature Galapagos-inspired artwork and large balconies with hammocks ( Finch Bay Hotel )

Food and drink

The beverages at Finch Bay start off strong with a welcome drink: the hotel’s punchy spin on a lemonade. At each mealtime, fresh juices like strawberry or mango are served alongside an extensive cocktail list of classics (think Paloma, Margarita, Aperol spritz and Bloody Mary) and experimental twists (the Edemico is a sweet and refreshing honey and sugar cane liquor blend, while the Finch combines vinegar, black tea and vodka for an umami flavour). All the tipples are presented beautifully in locally-crafted ceramic cups and served with plantain crisps and popcorn.

The à la carte food menu is Ecuadorian-inspired with Western touches. It’s varied and crowd pleasing, with endemic ceviche dishes served alongside light caesar salads and carbonaras with a corn twist. Ingredients are all sourced locally from sustainable farms and contribute to the Galapagos economic ecosystem. An Ecuadorian diet is meaty but the menu is toned down with pork loin, beef and chicken offerings, plenty of pescatarian choices (the lobster and seafood ceviche are excellent) and vegetarian dishes that use pumpkin, aubergine, quinoa and mushroom. The breakfast is beautifully laid out with the South American dishes spanning fish ceviche, plantain, hallaca, humitas and cassava bread. From fluffy croissants, fruits, jams and toast to bacon and granola, the continental offering is equally delicious. Omelettes and eggs are available on request.

Facilities

The hotel encourages you to experience all the Galapagos has to offer with its boat trips, but the hotel’s facilities provide a luxurious respite between excursions. The large outdoor pool looks out onto the sea and is visited by ducks, herons and gulls which bob on the water while you swim. In a hidden outhouse accessed by wooden planking, there’s also a fully equipped gym, outdoor hot tub and spa with an extensive treatment list that incorporates natural minerals and plant-based elements. Private yoga lessons are also available on request with knowledgeable local instructors.

The private, complimentary water taxi service connects you with Puerto Ayora while the Sea Lion Yacht offers day tours to the Galapagos National Park (tours are guided and include snorkelling activities, lunch and towel use). The hotel is also equipped with kayaks for exploring the local coastline, and staff can organise scuba tours, mountain biking, hiking and other activities.

open image in gallery The large pool looks out onto the ocean ( Finch Bay Hotel )

Disability access

Finch Bay Hotel has rooms for those with limited mobility, but the terrain around the hotel can be tricky to navigate.

Pet policy

Pets are not allowed at Finch Bay hotel.

Check in/check out?

Check-in from 3pm; check out by 11am.

Family-friendly?

Children of all ages are welcome and rooms can be converted to accommodate families or interconnected for larger groups. There are kids’ menu items available and kids’ snorkelling equipment for expeditions.

At a glance

Best thing: The hotel’s location couldn’t be better to explore the Galapagos.

Perfect for: Adventurous couples and families craving land-based luxury.

Not right for: Galapagos travellers on a budget.

Instagram from: The poolside bar, looking out onto the sea.

Address: Barrio Punta Estrada, Puerto Ayora, Ecuador

Phone: +18443914613

Website: finchbayhotel.com

