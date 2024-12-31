Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria Sorrento hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Steeped in history and with unparalleled views across the Bay of Naples to Mount Vesuvius, this five-star family-owned hotel exudes elegance and charm

Location

The Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria occupies an enviable position in the town of Sorrento. Set on the edge of the cliff, the view is one of the best on this popular coast of Italy. Mount Vesuvius rises magnificently across the sea, while yachts and fishing boats bob in the harbour below. Like its neighbour the Amalfi Coast, Sorrento can get incredibly busy during the day – particularly in high season when tourists flock to the waterside restaurants and buses fill the narrow streets – but despite being in the heart of town, the Excelsior Vittoria is set back from the main square and surrounded by lush gardens, creating a peaceful oasis away from the crowds. Plus, the beauty of staying in Sorrento rather than visiting for the day means that the town is yours once the crowds go home. Early morning and late evening in Sorrento is exquisite. Sorrento is just under 50km from Naples and can be reached on the famous strada statale 163 Amalfitana (also known as the Amalfi Coast Road), which is a beautiful drive, while Capri is a 25-minute ferry.

open image in gallery The family-run hotel exudes charm and elegance ( Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria )

The vibe

The hotel, which has just celebrated its 190th birthday, has been in the same family for five generations. The owners have been careful to retain its original character, but recent renovations (these were completed in early 2024) have saved the hotel from looking dated. The result is classic Italian luxury. Set over three 19th-century villas among 20,000 square metres of lush Mediterranean garden, the Excelsior Vittoria was once the home of Emperor Augustus and past guests include Wagner, Goethe, Pavarotti, Sophia Loren and Marilyn Monroe. You get a sense of the hotel’s storied past throughout – with intricate frescos, sweeping staircases, marbled floors and high ceilings. Although opulent, the hotel feels relaxed and welcoming, thanks in large part to the Fiorentino family. Owner Guido Fiorentino notes that many guests return year after year and he knows plenty of them by name.

Service

Slick and efficient; nothing is too much trouble and service comes with a dash of Italian charm. A concierge service is on hand to book excursions, organise boat or yacht hire and arrange restaurant reservations. Staff are incredibly knowledgeable of the local area and will help you make the most of your stay in Sorrento, as well as recommend the best trips to surrounding areas.

Bed and bath

Spacious, elegant and airy – rooms at Excelsior Vittoria are classic Italian. Even at entry level you’ll find a dash of opulence, with all rooms decorated individually. Tall windows are draped with curtains in luscious fabrics, period furniture and antiques are found throughout, and marble bathrooms offer up fluffy robes and towels. Almost all the rooms have terraces, whether with pleasant garden views or sweeping vistas across the Bay of Naples. Two and three bedroom suites are available – in the one-of-a-kind suites you’ll find true splendour, with everything from sculpted woodwork, parquet floors and period paintings to Louis XVI-style furniture and a grand piano. There are also fully furnished apartments that accommodate up to six people and are available for week, month or even more extended stays.

open image in gallery Rooms at the Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria are all individually decorated ( Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria )

Food and drink

Executive chef Antonino Montefusco leads a team that earned a Michelin star for Terrazza Bousquet, where you can enjoy fresh, locally sourced Neapolitan fare against the backdrop of the Bay of Naples, with stunning views of the harbour and the sea beyond. Tasting menus include the Scared (featuring red mullet ‘tortiera’ style marinated in red onions and green beans, and Sorrento-style gnocchi) and Profane (Fassona beef, sea urchin and tomato ‘pizzaiola’ style, followed by potato doughnuts with local squid). There’s also an excellent vegetarian menu, and allergies and dietary requirements are catered for, although the restaurant requests prior notice. The wine list is extensive and excellent, with sommelier Natale Sicignano on hand to help you choose the perfect bottle.

L’Orangerie poolside bar and restaurant is a more laid-back experience with small plates, pizzas, snacks and ice cream, while Terrazza Vittoria is open for a lunch service of Mediterranean dishes using produce from Excelsior Vittoria’s own vegetable garden.

Even if you’re not able to stay at the Excelsior Vittoria, it’s worth stopping in for a cocktail or glass of prosecco on the terrace at sunset. Breakfast is a relaxed but refined affair, with light pastries, fresh fruit and savoury dishes set out across an impressive buffet in the beautiful fresco-filled seafront restaurant.

open image in gallery Breakfast is beautifully presented and often accompanied by gentle piano playing ( Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria )

Facilities

There is a large pool, which never feels too busy, set among the gardens with sun loungers well spread out around the perimeter. You could easily spend an afternoon wandering through the lemon and olive trees in the five acres of gardens, and nestled among the greenery is the Boutique Spa La Serra’s. The spa offers highly luxurious signature treatments, including massages, facials, manicures and pedicures, and reflexology. There is also a fitness centre with cardio equipment and weights, and personal training is available.

There are a number of experiences available from the hotel that concierges will only be too happy to arrange for you, including pizza-making at the Michelin-starred restaurant, wine-tasting with the hotel’s sommelier, a bespoke Pompeii archaeological experience with a private guide, chartering the Excelsior Vittoria’s yacht for a trip around the Sorrento Peninsula, or driving along the Amalfi coast in a Ferrari.

open image in gallery Nested among the Mediterranean gardens is the large pool ( Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria )

Accessibility

The ground floor bedrooms are wheelchair accessible and there is a lift to upper floors with no entry steps. All room doors have the keyhole or card activation point at a lower level. All bathrooms have emergency pull cords, rooms are available with shower seats and showers are without steps. Accessible parking is available.

Pet policy

Dogs are allowed at Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria in any room that has a terrace.

Check in/check out?

Check in from 3pm; check out by 11am.

Family-friendly?

Yes, children are welcome. There is a separate pool for children and a play area, as well as children’s menus available in the restaurants.

At a glance:

Best thing: The relaxed and peaceful atmosphere, right in the centre of a tourist hotspot.

Perfect for: Anyone seeking a classically Italian luxury experience.

Not right for: Travellers keen to escape the tourist trail – Sorrento is still one of the most popular holiday destinations in Italy.

Instagram from: The terrace overlooking the bay.

Address: Piazza Tasso 34, 80067, Sorrento, Italy

Phone: +39 081 877 7111

Website: excelsiorvittoria.com