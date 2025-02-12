Manon Les Suites, Copenhagen hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Take a break from the usual cosy hygge nests in beautiful Copenhagen and make a Bali-inspired, five-star eco hotel your base for exploring one of the world's favourite cities

Location

Located in central Copenhagen situated next to Copenhagen Lakes and the bustling Central Square. The city centre is just a short walk away, where you can explore excellent restaurants, shopping, vibrant bars and clubs, and stunning architecture. For transport links, Central Station is just a 15-minute walk (or five minutes by car). Alternatively, the Forum metro station is eight minutes away on foot, and Nørreport station is a 12-minute walk. A taxi from the airport to hotel takes about 25 minutes.

open image in gallery The city centre isn’t far from Manon Les Suites ( Guldsmeden Hotels )

The vibe

Walking into the blossom-filled reception, stained glass windows create a twinkling low light with hues of green and blue, as cascading scatter cushions invite you to take a seat while you are checked in. It’s a sneak preview to the reason you probably booked this hotel, the beautiful Bali-inspired Junglefish Pool; you can see the pool on the walk to your suite. Plants line the walls from floor to ceiling, huge four-poster beds lie beneath cherry blossom trees, and it’s a brilliant place to relax (and get a great Instagram snap). Luxury can often feel very grown-up but this place is pure joy. It’s an eco-conscious place, becoming Green Globe certified in 2009, which means close to 100 per cent organic food and drink, green energy, climate-friendly recycled stationery, bio-degradable cleaning products, sustainable bathroom amenities, among other things.

Service

It’s the best kind: completely efficient without you really noticing anyone is there. Room service is quick and delivered with a smile, and it feels very Copenhagen – stylish and relaxed. A call to reception to alert them that I didn’t have an iron saw the problem quickly corrected (they directed me to a cupboard where a steamer was waiting to impress). Insider knowledge on areas to explore were enthusiastically shared and any questions about my stay expertly answered.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Rooms are effortlessly cool ( Caroline Garland )

The rooms’ effortless coolness outshines even the scene-stealing pool (which is, admittedly, a beautiful place to swim before breakfast). They are places to relax all day – if only you didn’t have a historic and culture filled city to explore. Each of the 87 spaces has a sleek kitchen with a well-stocked bar and snacks, tea/coffee, kettle and coffee machine and cut-glass tumblers. Lounges, modest to large depending on which suite you have booked, are a classic mix of Danish modern minimalist and retro classics delightfully complimenting each other: black leather sofas with bright cushion pops, wooden floors with cosy rugs, all accented by a layer of pretty striped sunlight from the slatted blinds.

The colourful art in the suites and featured throughout the hotel is predominantly the work of Hans Krull and Knud Weinert (who is the father of one of the owners, Marc Weinert). A Marshall speaker sits in the lounge ready to connect to your phone, adding your soundtrack. The bedrooms are pleasingly den-like, with curtains draped from the ceiling, creating a four-poster effect, and the TV mounted inside the foot of the bed. The bathrooms are small, and are actually a shower rooms (there are no tubs throughout), stocked with Guldsmeden Hotel’s “I Love Eco” products.

Food and drink

Rooftop restaurant Chapung (Golden O certified, meaning over 90 per cent organic food and drink) is where breakfast is served. It’s an inviting display of options, from locally produced and organic rye breads, cheese, jams, granola, yoghurts, fresh fruit, scrambled eggs, sprouting broccoli, salads, shots of ginger or turmeric, juice, tea or coffee. You can eat in the restaurant or sprawl out onto the rooftop lounge terrace.

open image in gallery Lunch and dinner at Chapung restaurant is led by chef Nan Kanokwan Kortaisong ( Guldsmeden Hotels )

It’s also open for lunch and dinner, with the five-course tasting menu showcasing the talents of chef Nan Kanokwan Kortaisong. The dishes are a surprise each time, but you could start with chilli and lime oysters – fresh and zingy – accompanied by blinis, caviar and crème fraiche, then move on to ceviche or beef tartare (the latter was served with coriander and cucumber, which cuts through the richness. Desserts, all delicious, include strawberry sorbet and chocolate mousse.

Facilities

The Junglefish Pool on the second floor is the main attraction but there is so much more. The basement is where you’ll find a fully-equipped gym, and while there’s no spa you can order a massage to your room (either solo or as couples). The rooftop lounge has a sauna, steam room and cold water bucket bath – indulge in all three while sunbathing on the oversized day beds.

Disability access

The facilities are not particularly accessible; contact the property to discuss before booking.

Pet policy

The hotel is pet friendly, allowing dogs on request, although they are not permitted in public areas.

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm; check out by 12pm.

Family friendly

Afraid not – guests must be 15 or older.

At a glance

Best thing: Escaping to a tropical Bali-esque spa in the centre of Copenhagen

Perfect for: Admirers of laidback stylish luxury.

Not right for: Danish design purists

Instagram from: The pool – it's the star of the show.

Address: Gyldenløvesgade 19, 1600 Copenhagen V, Denmark

Phone: +45 45 70 00 15

Website: guldsmedenhotels.com