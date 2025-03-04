Four Seasons Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Free from the bustle of Sharm’s other resorts, this coastal sanctuary offers rugged coastlines, turquoise waters and understated luxury nestled against a dramatic backdrop of the Sinai desert

Location

Sharm El-Sheikh occupies a sprawling strip of land between Egypt’s Red Sea and the arid Sinai Peninsula mountains. It’s famed for lazy sun-filled beach days, resort life and rustic desert experiences.

Part of a legendary chain of global hotels, the Four Seasons provides exclusive access to a kilometre of pristine beaches, secluded rocky alcoves and a colourful marine reserve. The resort is just a 15-minute drive from the vibrant town centre and a stone's throw away from the international airport, yet you rarely hear any planes or traffic passing by.

open image in gallery The Four Seasons in Sharm El-Sheikh oozes luxury ( Four Seasons )

The vibe

The Four Seasons offers classy and refined luxury with a hint of Egyptian charm. Framed by leafy palm trees and distant views of Saudi Arabia, the resort is home to 289 rooms and 103 private residences across stunning Andalusian-style buildings that rise up the mountainside.

Dome roofs, mosaic-covered fountains and opulent arched entrances embrace Arabesque influences across public areas. Every detail of this self-contained retreat seems catered to relaxation and rejuvenation.

To say this resort is sprawling would be an understatement: golf buggies are available on demand to drive guests around the expansive site.

Read more: 12 of the best things to do in Egypt, from Nile river cruises to hot air balloon rides

Service

Everyone goes above and beyond, from check in to check out, to deliver a true five-star service. From the front desk to the scuba instructors, all staff were genuinely helpful and usually greeted me by name.

Delicate touches, like the pool team bringing guests ice coolers packed with water, make you feel incredibly looked after, and pool-side sunglass cleaning services were a fun addition.

Bed and bath

The Four Seasons features various rooms and villas, from luxury double rooms to the opulent ‘Palace’. Almost all the residencies have Red Sea views, so you can catch a breathtaking sunrise from bed, providing you can peel yourself from their cloud-like pillows.

With a clean and contemporary style, rooms have an airy feel and plenty of space. They also include state-of-the-art technology and are thoughtfully stocked with everything a guest could want. Luxury Byredo bathroom products are a nice touch and perfect for a relaxing soak in the beautifully designed bathrooms.

Those looking for something a little extra are also in luck. The higher-end suites include private plunge pools, massive his-and-hers bathrooms, sprawling walk-in wardrobes and expansive balconies.

open image in gallery Arabesque influences can be seen around the hotel ( Four Seasons )

Food and drink

The resort features 12 restaurants and bars catering to every palette. Highlights include Bullona, an acclaimed Mediterranean restaurant providing a modern twist on seafood delicacies, and Zitouini, which serves up classic must-try Levantine food.

Not all the restaurants are open during the low season, but guests won’t be short on fine dining options with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Breakfast was undoubtedly a standout, including international stations and Arabian classics. Whether you fancy a healthy spread or a more indulgent start to the morning, there’s something for everyone.

Facilities

The Four Seasons promises everything you need for a hassle-free, luxury stay. There are lots of well-maintained sun loungers along the coastline and several heated pools (though, at the time of writing, one was under renovation).

The spa includes a sauna, steam room and outdoor jacuzzi area free for hotel guests to use, but expect to pay upwards of $100 (£79) for individual treatments.

For those looking for a more active stay, there’s a modern 24-hour gym, tennis and squash courts and an on-site PADI dive school where you can rent snorkelling equipment, explore water sports and discover the region's rich dive sites.

open image in gallery The Four Seasons at Sharm El-Sheikh has the dramatic Sinai desert as a backdrop ( Four Seasons )

Read more: Is the Grand Egyptian Museum worth visiting? What you can see before it fully opens

Accessibility

There are adapted rooms and suites, as well as ramp access to the resort’s public areas. Several funicular trains provide easy access between the coastline and the top of the hotel, which is also testament to its size.

Pet policy

The Four Seasons allows cats and dogs under 7kg free of charge at the resort.

Check in/check out

Check in is from 3pm; check out at noon.

Family-friendly?

This Sharm El-Sheikh resort boasts a fantastic kid’s area and babysitting services. The Kids For All Seasons programme ensures your children includes arts and crafts, treasure hunts and swimming lessons. There are also “fun for teens” amenities, including air hockey and table tennis.

At a glance

Best thing: The private access to a healthy, colourful coral reef full of eagle rays and parrot fish.

Perfect for: Couples and families after a quiet stay.

Not right for: Partygoers.

Instagram from: The Citadel staircase or Sails Lounge.

Address: 1 Four Seasons Boulevard, El-Salam, Second Sharm Al Sheikh

Phone: + 069 3603555

Website: fourseasons.com

Read more: What to do on a holiday to Hurghada, Egypt