FAA issues new warning over flying with lithium batteries after dozens of incidents in August
The FAA reported 50 incidents this year in the U.S. involving lithium-ion batteries emitting smoke, catching fire, or overheating
The Federal Aviation Administration has issued yet another safety alert to U.S. airlines, warning of growing dangers posed by lithium-ion batteries in passenger cabins.
“Lithium batteries stored in passenger overhead bins and or in carry-on baggage may be obscured, difficult to access, or not readily monitored by passengers or crewmembers,” the alert said. “Because of this, detection of thermal runaway and firefighting measures may be delayed in flight, increasing the risk to safety.”
“Use of Halon extinguishers can briefly suppress open flames, however they do not halt the thermal runaway process,” the FAA continued. “The primary response involves using large amounts of water to cool the battery and suppress flames.”
The alert follows 50 reported cases this year of batteries emitting smoke, igniting, or becoming extremely hot, prompting heightened scrutiny over in-flight fire safety protocols.
Several of these cases have led to flight diversions and passenger injuries. One incident involved a cell phone on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Madrid overheating mid-flight, causing damage to the aircraft floor and injuring a passenger.
Another involved a laptop emitting smoke on a flight from Chicago to Portland, Oregon, resulting in a diversion to Casper, Wyoming.
In response, the FAA recommended that airlines bolster their risk mitigation strategies. These include better communication to passengers and crew about the risks of lithium batteries, enhanced firefighting procedures, and additional training for handling such emergencies
Beyond the alert, the FAA has initiated enforcement measures. The agency has proposed a $60,000 civil penalty against LG Energy Solution for shipping undeclared and improperly packaged lithium batteries from Seoul to Los Angeles in January 2024, which ignited at a FedEx facility.
Southwest Airlines is the only major U.S. carrier that currently requires passengers to keep portable chargers and power banks visible when in use during a flight. In general, spare lithium batteries are not allowed in checked luggage.
