Southwest makes another policy change for passengers - this time with how you charge your phone

Southwest Airlines will introduce a new policy on May 28 that will require flyers to use their portable chargers in plain sight

Erin Keller
Wednesday 21 May 2025 15:59 EDT
Comments
Southwest is the first American airline to implement a policy about portable chargers.
Southwest is the first American airline to implement a policy about portable chargers. (Getty Images)

Keep your chargers where we can see ‘em!

Effective May 28, Southwest Airlines will implement a rule that requires passengers to use their portable chargers and batteries in plain sight, citing safety concerns after multiple overheating incidents.

This means charging devices stored in a bag or overhead bin will no longer be permitted, the airline said Wednesday.

The company believes this new policy will allow crew members to respond more quickly to lithium batteries overheating or catching fire.

“Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of its customers and employees,” a company spokesperson emphasized in a statement.




Southwest is the first U.S. airline to implement such a rule.

In 2024, nearly a third of airline passengers carried portable chargers, according to the Associated Press.

As of April 3, FAA data revealed nine confirmed and ten unconfirmed incidents in 2025 involving lithium battery-related smoke, fire, or extreme heat. There were 89 incidents reported in 2024, with a steady increase in such cases over the past five years.

The federal Transportation Security Administration allows power banks in carry-on bags, but bans them in checked luggage.

