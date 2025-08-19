Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

China develops lithium battery twice as powerful as Tesla’s advanced cell

Breakthrough battery tech doubles energy density, boosting safety and lifespan

Vishwam Sankaran
Tuesday 19 August 2025 03:59 EDT
Comments
Innovative solutions for smart vehicles shine at China supply chain expo

Chinese scientists have developed a breakthrough lithium metal battery that stores twice as much energy as Tesla’s most advanced electric vehicle battery

Researchers at Tianjin University have made a battery with an energy density of over 600 watt-hours per kilogram.

Energy density – the amount of energy stored per unit mass – determines how much power is stored in a device. The greater the energy density, the smaller and lighter the battery can be.

Lithium metal batteries are known to have a higher theoretical energy density than conventional lithium ion batteries and are considered a promising next-generation solution.

The energy density achieved in the latest battery is twice that of the Tesla cell’s 300 watt-hours per kg and far more than the BYD Blade’s 150 watt-hours per kg.

The findings, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, represent a 200-300 per cent improvement over current lithium metal battery energy density and endurance.

Lithium battery electrolytes typically rely on solvation structures, orderly arrangements of solvent molecules around lithium ions, which can also create barriers to performance.

While this arrangement stabilises lithium ions, it impedes rapid and uniform lithium deposition during charging and use.

Such structures can limit a battery’s longevity, safety and energy density, posing a significant challenge.

An employee works at a company manufacturing lithium batteries in Huaibei
An employee works at a company manufacturing lithium batteries in Huaibei (AFP/Getty)

“The practical applications of LMBs are constrained by current electrolyte designs that inherently rely on dominant solvation structures,” researchers said in the study.

For the new battery, researchers reimagined the solvation environment of lithium ions, overcoming the limitations of current electrolyte designs.

They developed a new “delocalised electrolyte” with a more disordered, delocalised solvation microenvironment, reducing barriers to ion transport and allowing enhanced stability – two critical factors behind battery performance and cycle life.

The new electrolyte design has a more heterogeneous environment that allows for more fluid lithium-ion dynamics.

When scientists tested this electrolyte in commonly used high-capacity lithium metal pouch cells, it delivered an unprecedented energy density of 604.2 watt-hours per kg, while maintaining stable cycling over 100 cycles.

This energy density surpasses Beijing’s goal under the “Made in China 2025” plan for electric vehicle batteries to reach 400 watt-hours per kg.

Researchers have already deployed the new technology for the production of high-energy lithium metal batteries for drones.

