Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Alex de Minaur to reach last four of US Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime staged a New York fightback to beat Alex De Minaur and reach his second US Open semi-final.

De Minaur was bidding to make the last four at a grand slam for the first time at the sixth attempt and he led by a set and a break at Flushing Meadows.

But Auger-Aliassime, who knocked out third seed Alexander Zverev in the third round, responded impressively, battling to a 4-6 7-6 (7) 7-5 7-6 (4) victory in four hours and 10 minutes.

“It was just a lot of nerves today during the whole match,” said Auger-Aliassime, who hit 22 aces and 51 winners overall.

“It wasn’t pretty at all times. I was willing to dig really deep and do everything I can to stand here right now. It feels amazing.

“Four years ago – it feels like more. It was a tough couple of years but it feels even better now to be back in the semi-finals. The biggest challenges are yet to come but that’s what I live for, that’s what I train for.”

When the Canadian reached the last four in 2021 as a 21-year-old, it appeared he was ready to build on his great promise as a teenager, but injuries and indifferent form have stalled his progress since.

Since his last slam quarter-final at the Australian Open three years ago, Auger-Aliassime had gone out in the opening round seven times, winning just a single match in New York.

But the 25-year-old’s talent remained, with a powerful serve and forehand backed up by great athleticism, and here he has once again put himself among the sport’s elite.

For much of the contest it was a question of whether Auger-Aliassime would have the patience and belief to overcome the defensive skills of De Minaur, one of tennis’ best counter-punchers.

The Australian began the better and showed he could pull off the spectacular as well with a tweener lob in the third game of the second set.

That set, which lasted almost an hour-and-a-half, was key to the outcome, with De Minaur moving 3-2 ahead but immediately pegged back.

Auger-Aliassime saved a set point in the tie-break with an ace and took his second chance when De Minaur netted a backhand.

The Canadian had both the crowd support and the momentum but the magnitude of the occasion was very evident in shaky play from both.

Auger-Aliassime needed two chances to serve out the third set, and De Minaur was then unable to take his chance to force a decider, sending the match to another tie-break.

Just putting the ball in the court was a challenge, with both men serving two double faults – they finished the match with 11 each – but Auger-Aliassime’s extra power gave him the vital edge.

De Minaur was left frustrated by poor serving as he bemoaned another missed opportunity.

Last year he was hampered by injury and was unable to take to the court against Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in the last eight, while he was also clearly compromised in his match with Jack Draper here.

Not that being at full capacity this time allowed him to see the positive side, with a rueful De Minaur saying: “That’s what you’re supposed to do. Right now I’m looking at this like a wasted opportunity. It’s tough.

“I was nowhere near the level I needed to be at. That’s frustrating, because you don’t get these chances often. I don’t know how I’ll handle it. I’m definitely, as of right now, seeing red, but I’ll get over it. It’s just tennis.”