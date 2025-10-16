I went on a cruise to find out if they really are just for old people

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Attracted by the idea of everything being in one place — along with the opportunity to visit more than one destination in one trip — my parents have been on a few cruises in the past. So the concept isn’t completely alien to me and my sister, Ardelle.

But life onboard P&O Cruises’ Azura is a whole new world for two young people (I’m 30 and my sister is 27) embarking on their first voyage, totally in awe but still unsure about the cruise culture.

For the seven nights, all life will revolve around a 290-metre vessel carrying 3,100 guests and 1,250 crew on a round trip from Valletta in Malta, with stops in Taranto, Italy, Corfu and Kefalonia in Greece, and Catania on the Italian island of Sicily.

There are 14 decks and 1,557 cabins, with toiletries from The White Company in the en-suite bathroom, clothes rail, storage units, fridge, tea- and coffee-making facilities and an unforgettable sea view, with red, orange and pink hues streaked across the evening sky when the sun sets.

The ship’s newsletter, Horizon, helps us be well-informed about ship protocol — for example, the evening dress code announced the day before.

open image in gallery Home at sea: Azura ( Christopher Ison/PA )

Everything revolves around the classy central atrium, from which Azura’s many amenities — including a lot of retail outlets — can be reached and where fun classes and events like tonight’s celebration black tie ball, are hosted.

It’s where we meet two smartly dressed older Scottish women. Sipping a very strong tumbler of gin and tonic, recently widowed former dancer Mary shares a few tips on how we can make the most of our time on board — especially when at sea.

Azura — named by Dame Darcey Bussell when the ship entered service in April 2010 — is a family-friendly ship with age-specific children’s clubs on board, and has four pools and six whirlpool spas, as well as a sauna and steam room, sports facilities and gym.

open image in gallery A sunrise arrival into Taranto ( Christopher Ison/PA )

There are also 10 restaurants including Oriental Restaurant, Peninsular Restaurant, Meridian and The Venezia Buffet, which are part of the all-inclusive offering, alongside the poolside pizzeria and grill, where you can also eat and watch a film in an open-air cinema.

The Epicurean, The Glass House, The Beach House and Sindhu — a favourite of mine that reintroduced me to the rich culinary flavours from India — offer more fine dining and speciality cuisine options for an extra cost.

When we make our first stop in Taranto, I spend most of the day exploring the city on a scenic walk and enjoy an al fresco lunch of melon, potatoes, tuna, tomatoes and runner beans at a local restaurant.

open image in gallery Taranto is a wonderful coastal city in southern Italy ( Christopher Ison/PA )

But in Corfu, my favourite stop, we spend the day learning and experiencing the best the island has to offer at a museum and beach — where I indulge in three scoops of pistachio gelato — and eat lunch at a local restaurant that served a shot of 40 per cent alcohol upon entry.

The boat trip with Utopia Crusie in Kefalonia, to the breathtaking White Rocks Beach and Vardiani Island, made me realise I must learn to swim properly. Thankfully, the captain Spirous was accommodating and got me to the shore in an inflatable boat.

One of Mary’s tips had been to make the most of the on-ship entertainment. The choice includes karaoke, a version of the game show Deal or No Deal and the new Vegas-style show Unbelievable in the 1,000-seater Playhouse Theatre created by TV favourite Stephen Mulhern.

The show is filled with puzzling illusions that leave me uncomfortable, irritated and completely blown away. There are eccentric costumes, contemporary choreography and musical performances performed by the Headliners Theatre Company.

open image in gallery Entertainment aboard the ship ( Christopher Ison/PA )

My sister’s worst nightmare comes true and she is roped into the show and is asked to share her dream holiday destination — which is St Lucia.

To avoid ruining the surprise, I won’t share the specific details of the illusion but it leaves us and the entire audience speechless and sceptical, all at once.

If you are a young person in two minds about going on a cruise, I would recommend giving it a go. My sister and I have caught the bug and are already thinking about our next one. Maybe a round trip to the Caribbean?

It’s really all about the people you go with and getting plugged into the culture, community and activities on board – that makes all the difference.

How to do it

P&O Cruises is offering a seven-night fly-cruise on Azura from £949pp for an inside cabin, departing 10 July 2025. Includes roundtrip departing from and returning to Malta, flights from selected UK airports, children’s clubs, full-board meals and entertainment; ports of call are Taranto, Corfu, Kefalonia and Catania. pocruises.com

