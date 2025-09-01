Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you're drawn to spectacular views, upscale comfort, excellent service, and indulgent experiences, Jumeirah Mallorca delivers on every level

Mallorca is a gorgeous island, one that beguiles in the best way possible. It’s easy to feel your troubles melt away as soon as you touch down there, and Jumeirah Port Sóller is the kind of place that suspends you in that state of happiness. Banked by incredible coastal and mountain views, the hotel blends a reverence for authentic Mallorcan landscapes and raw materials with luxe design, modern amenities and culinary flair. Emilie Lavinia

open image in gallery The hotel’s design thoughtfully intersects with the island's natural terrain and natural materials ( Jumeirah )

Location

This hotel is one of very few Jumeirah properties in Europe, built into the cliffs above Port de Sóller on Mallorca’s northwest coast. Mallorca is the largest of the Balearic islands and truly has it all. Gorgeous Mediterranean beaches, mountain scenery ideal for hikes, stone-built villages, a history of art and culture, citrus plantations and ancient olive groves. Traditional fincas have given way to regenerative farms, like Son Moragues, which honours the local produce and traditional closed-loop practices of the island’s ancestral tenants. The hotel’s design thoughtfully blends with the natural terrain, using low-rise architecture, terraces and lush native plantings. A 35-minute drive from Palma Airport, the property is within walking distance from Port de Sóller’s charming shops and restaurants yet retains an air of privacy, being tucked away atop a high hill.

The vibe

As you’d expect with any Jumeirah hotel, luxury is evident. However, the hotel manages to blend views, service and design that calm the senses, rather than shock them with pomp. The spa is well-equipped but not sprawling, the rooms are comfortable and tastefully designed and the panoramic views from both restaurant and poolside are exceptionally beautiful but root you firmly in the here and now. It feels like a love letter to the Balearics, written by experts in flawless Emirati hospitality.

Service

The hotel staff are pleasant and friendly, keen to help out with any requests such as dinner bookings, taxis, shuttles and transfers. The concierge can also provide directions into town, shopping recommendations and make table reservations for the hotel’s own dining areas. Thoughtful in-room touches like local olive oil, a well-stocked mini bar of healthy snacks and plenty of drinking water sweetened the stay.

open image in gallery The rooms are sleek and comfortable, offering a soothing place to relax with private sun loungers on generous balconies ( Jumeirah )

Bed and bath

The hotel features 121 rooms and suites, each bathed in natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows, providing sea or mountain views from private balconies or terraces. The sense of space and light in the rooms undoubtedly has a part to play in lifting the spirits and maintaining the sense of calm and relaxation that one feels in Mallorca. The balconies are generously proportioned and kitted out with sun loungers to offer peace away from the poolside. Bathrooms aren’t huge but are smart and benefit from features like floor-to-ceiling windows offering a view out to sea and bright sunlight or moonlight whilst you shower.

Food and drink

The hotel offers three places to enjoy a mix of local and fusion cuisine. Es Fanals is a fine dining experience inspired by what the Mediterranean has to offer. It’s located by the pool on the upper terrace with great views at sunset. However, the aptly named Sunset Lounge is the place to be for the best view of the sun dipping into the sea. This restaurant serves up Japanese-Peruvian fusion dishes like ceviche with a soundtrack courtesy of a live DJ. Cap Roig Brasserie is the third offering, providing fresh seafood al fresco. Guests can also find light bites and poolside snacks at the Infinity Pool Bar and Sa Talaia Pool Bar.

Facilities

Jumeirah’s Talise Spa is situated in a separate building to the main hotel. Although it’s set across three floors there isn’t an abundance of options inside – the sauna and hydropool with spectacular views are the main event, but outside of this there is a small hamam suite and relaxation areas along with ten treatment rooms. The hotel gym is excellent with top of the range equipment. The infinity pool is the hotel’s adults-only rooftop pool and bar area overlooking the sea, one of the area’s most Instagrammable spots. There is also a family pool and kids club.

open image in gallery The hotel spa offers up a hydrotherapy pool while the rooftop plays host to the larger infinity pool and a family pool ( Jumeirah )

Accessibility

The hotel suggests it is wheelchair friendly, but notes there may be limitations. The reality is that the hotel, despite having lifts, is laid out across multiple floors with staircases and steps leading to adjoining terraces. There are ramps but the layout and hilly location might not be suitable for those with limited mobility. It’s advisable to call the hotel to find out exactly what kind of support they can offer.

Pet policy

Port Sóller Hotel & Spa is a pet-friendly hotel that welcomes dogs and cats up to 12kg, however charges may apply so it’s advisable to contact the hotel directly to find out what the policy might be for your particular pet.

Check in/check out

Check-in is any time after 3pm and check-out is any time before 12pm.

Family friendly

Yes, however, the hotel doesn’t seem that geared towards guests under 12. There is a kids club but the location, menus and facilities seem better suited to those travelling without children. Children under 12 are not permitted in the main infinity pool and guests must be aged 16 and up to use the spa, however there is a dedicated family pool.

At a glance

Best thing: Views of land and sea from exclusive vantage points

Perfect for: A luxurious retreat from the real world

Not right for: Families with very young children

Instagram from: The pool-side terrace at sunset

Address: Hotel & Spa, Jumeirah, Carrer de Bèlgica, S/N, 07108 Port de Sóller, Illes Balears, Spain