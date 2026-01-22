Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A chilled-out, adult-only design hotel near one of Mallorca’s best beaches, Bikini Island & Mountain Hotel Es Trenc blends bohemian style and wellness touches for travellers seeking atmosphere over polished luxury

Location

Bikini Hotel Es Trenc sits close to the southernmost tip of Mallorca, around 50 kilometres from the island’s capital Palma, and is around 40 minutes from Palma de Mallorca Airport.

Located right on the rocky coastline, guests wake up to glorious ocean views from their balconies and end their days taking in breathtaking sunsets from the hotel’s bar and restaurant.

open image in gallery There are loungers around the pool or, if you’d prefer, on the rocks looking out to sea ( Bikini Hotels )

Tucked between a former fishing village turned vibrant resort town and one of Mallorca’s best beaches, there’s plenty to explore beyond the hotel. Turn left as you step out onto the boardwalk that winds along the coast and after a half-hour walk you’ll reach the unspoiled town of Colonia de Sant Jordi. There, you’ll come across charming fish restaurants and outdoor bars serving cool drinks and tapas.

Alternatively, turn right on leaving the hotel and within five minutes you’ll come across the glorious Es Trenc beach, known for its powdery white sand and crystal-clear waters.

The vibe

If you aren’t all about formal high-end hotels and prefer a more low-key vibe, Bikini Hotel Es Trenc will suit you well. It has a distinctly creative, bohemian-Mediterranean vibe that feels both relaxed and stylish to immediately ease guests into their holidays.

open image in gallery The pool room – formerly a public poolhouse – is full of bold patterns and colours ( Bikini Hotels )

The hotel is comprised of three renovated 1960s buildings painted in summery green and pink, featuring bright floral murals. Bamboo furniture is dotted around the grounds for relaxing.

The public areas blend a free-spirited aesthetic with thoughtful design. The light, neutral palette of typical luxury hotels has been cast aside in favour of bright, bold colours and a selection of quirky and unique antique furnishings, making the space feel welcoming and playful rather than formal.

The sparkling pool area is dotted with comfortable loungers and framed by palms, inviting you to unwind. In short: the hotel is arty, but not pretentious.

open image in gallery The hotel is comprised of three renovated 1960s buildings ( Bikini Hotels )

Service

Guests are welcomed with big smiles and staff show genuine warmth and willingness to assist, immediately making you feel right at home. On occasion you might find yourself waiting for a few minutes longer than you’d like to get help from the front desk or to be seated at the restaurant, but in a hotel that encourages a slower pace of life, as long as you’re not in a huge rush, this feels completely tolerable, and the friendliness of the staff more than makes up for it.

Bed and bath

Rooms are decorated in a delightful array of warm colours and are comfortable. Far from the standard white walls and white bed linen that greet you at many high-end hotels, these rooms are quirky and colourful. They have a natural feel to them, with most of the furniture made of wicker or wood, and local fabrics. There are also no TVs (unless you’re in a suite or a penthouse), which encourages guests to relax and immerse themselves in the beautiful nature around them.

The beds are so comfy that if it wasn’t for the glorious sun and sea, you might be tempted to lounge in them all day.

open image in gallery The rooms are impeccably designed and full of practical touches ( Bikini Hotels )

The attention to detail is first-rate, and the small touches help guests shake off any stresses and relax into their holiday. Each room comes with everything from suncream to hand-held fans, a Bluetooth speaker to a reusable water bottle for guests to use during the stay.

The balconies also deserve a special mention: spacious and equipped with cushioned chairs – they make a perfect spot for morning coffee or an evening drink.

Food and drink

The hotel’s restaurant, NENI, is in-keeping with the sophisticated yet relaxed style, complete with wicker lampshades and hanging plants, and tables spilling out onto a terrace overlooking the sea.

The menu offers a selection of dishes reflecting cultures and influences from around the world, combining flavours from the Middle East and the Mediterranean, with options for both meat-eaters and veggies. Standout dishes include freekeh risotto, a wagyu kebab, and a homemade hommous plate.

There may be some unwelcome early evening dinner guests in the form of mosquitoes, but staff helpfully hand out insect repellant to anyone in need.

open image in gallery Breakfast with a view at the hotel’s NENI restaurant ( Bikini Hotels )

Breakfast consists of a buffet with hot food – your usual English breakfast dishes, but with a Spanish twist – while eggs, crepes and pancakes are prepared individually for guests. There’s fresh bread and pastries, cereals and a large selection of cold foods, including a range of tropical fruits as well as cheeses and cold cuts.

The beach bar, Gin Sul, sits on the corner of the pool and is open all day with more than 100 options on the menu, from smoothies to cocktails. There’s also a free self-serve water dispenser offering both still and sparkling that you can fill the aforementioned bottles provided in the bedrooms with – a thoughtful touch given they say tap water isn’t good to drink in Mallorca.

Facilities

Outside, there’s a large and inviting swimming pool for cooling off after catching rays on the comfortable sun loungers, which are dotted around the pool or on the rocks, facing straight out to sea.

Tucked in the centre of the hotel is the spa, which boasts a spacious sauna and stream room open to all guests at no extra charge, as well as paid-for treatments to be booked 24 hours in advance. From a full-body massage to “happy legs therapy”, there’s an array of options, with each product replacing water with nutrient-rich aloe vera juice, blended with botanical oils and extracts.

open image in gallery The ‘yoga platform’ is a perfect place to unwind with a view ( Bikini Hotels )

A well-equipped but unpretentious gym is also open to all guests and, in keeping with the boho and wellness theme, there’s also a “yoga platform”, with three weekly free yoga classes offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, which can be booked at reception.

Another highlight is the excellent selection of mountain bikes and E-bikes, available to borrow at any time during the day and at no extra charge, allowing those keen to explore the area beyond the town and Es Trenc beach to do so whenever they please.

Accessibility

The hotel has several wheelchair-accessible rooms and there is a ramp to make the public areas wheelchair-friendly. There is also an electric lift that allows for easy access to the pool.

Pet policy

The hotel does not allow pets.

Check-in and check-out

Check-in from 3pm, check-out by 11am.

Family friendly?

The hotel is intended for adults, so there are no specific facilities for children or teens, although guests over the age of 14 are welcome.

At a glance

Best thing: The effortlessly cool, bohemian vibe and playful design.

Perfect for: Couples and friends seeking a relaxed, adult-only beach escape.

Not right for: Holidaymakers seeking formal service.

Instagram from: The poolside, looking out across the Mediterranean Sea at sunset.

Address: Carrer Esmeragda, 6, 07638 Colònia de Sant Jordi, Mallorca, Spain

Phone number: +34 971 65 51 51

Website: bikini-hotels.com

Will’s stay was hosted by Bikini Hotels.

