Mention a trip to Ibiza and most people ooh and ahh, usually in anticipation of the days you’ll spend on the soft sand beaches, nights partying until dawn and all the delicious sangria and tapas you’ll enjoy. Once in a while, though, those oohs and ahhs also bear a hint of concern: Ibiza has, after all, gained a reputation as an expensive, luxurious destination, and a very popular one at that.

That said, a trip to the White Isle doesn’t have to send you bankrupt. Yes, there’s no shortage of high-end resorts and high rollers in their high fashion kicks, but there are also plenty of budget-friendly hotels. And when you’ve got your toes in the sand, wading in the Med with schools of white sea bream or out spotting dolphins near Es Vedrà, does it really matter whether your hotel has a pillow menu or four swimming pools? Whether you prefer an agroturismo in the countryside or a small hotel by the water, these are the best affordable hotels in Ibiza, so you can enjoy your stay without overspending.

The best affordable hotels in Ibiza

1. Boutique Hostal La Curandera de Salinas hotel

open image in gallery For a boutique option with quirky interiors, check out this Ibiza pad ( Boutique Hostal La Curandera de Salinas )

Surprisingly, there aren’t many boutique hotels near the beach in Ibiza: unlike Tulum and Bali, where you can step from a cute thatched-roof villa right onto the sand, there are more waterfront block hotels in Ibiza than cute, quaint joints. And that’s precisely what makes Boutique Hostal La Curandera de Salinas so appealing: it’s literally minutes from one of the best beaches on the island, Salinas. Sure, it may not ooze five-star design or lots of extras, but if you’re after sun, sea and sand, it doesn’t get much better than this. Rooms are basic and there’s a limited lunch and dinner menu (though they do host weekly couscous nights and the chicken tagine is delicious), but isn’t that also what Salinas is for?

Address: Carretera Sa Canal, km5, 07817 Sant Jordi de Ses Salines, Balearic Islands, Spain

2. Nativo hotel

open image in gallery There’s something for everyone at Nativo ( Luana Failla )

If you’ve got a picky group of friends to please, Nativo ticks a lot of boxes: it’s near Santa Eulalia rather than ‘in the middle of nowhere’, like many of the island’s agroturismos; it’s large enough that there’s almost always a vibe around the pool (plus an adults-only pool on the roof); the food is good, with enough options to please everyone; and best of all, the rooms are superb. Most have a spacious living room, open-plan bathroom and a small balcony, or you can splash out for a Terrace Suite or Swimup Suite, which have larger outdoor areas or direct access to the pool.

Address: C/ de los Claveles 24, 07849, Siesta, Santa Eulària des Riu, Ibiza

3. Gatzara Suites Santa Gertrudis hotel

open image in gallery For the stylish travellers, check out these suites at Gatzara ( Gatzara Suites Santa Gertrudis )

Gatzara’s room rate hardly classifies it as a budget hotel, but for its location, style, and ambience, it’s about as luxe as you can get in Ibiza without completely breaking the bank. Bright and open, colourful cushions and art offset the calming, beige interiors, while a lush hanging garden extends from the back of the ground floor all the way up the building. Add a stunning rooftop pool terrace with great cocktails and a can’t-beat location smack dab in the posh belly of Santa Gertrudis (meaning no need for a hire car and fewer taxi rides), and this is an excellent way to enjoy a very chic stay on the (relatively) cheap.

Address: C/ Venda de Parada, 6, 07814, Santa Gertrudis, Ibiza

4. Iberostar Santa Eulalia hotel

open image in gallery For an adults-only getaway that doesn’t break the bank, book a room at Iberostar Santa Eulalia ( Iberostar Santa Eulalia )

An adults-only resort is what many come to Ibiza for, and the Iberostar Santa Eulalia is here to deliver. Contemporary and minimalist, with wicker, rattan and ceramic touches imparting a loosely boho-Med feel, the hotel has 229 rooms and more common areas than you can count. Most of the action happens around the pool: lounge on a Bali bed, in a hammock or a peacock chair, play ping pong or take a seat at the bar – then when you tire of it all, head to the spa for a massage or facial. There’s an all-inclusive bar on the fifth floor for StarPrestige members, and most guests stay on a half- or full-board basis.

Address: C/ Mestral, 42 (Urb s’Argamassa), 07849 Santa Eulalia del Río, Ibiza

5. Ryans La Marina hotel

open image in gallery Don’t skimp on location with this seafront stay right in the centre of town ( Ryans La Marina )

Most holidays in Ibiza include a trip to Ibiza Town itself: for a meander along the slippery cobbles of the Dalt Vila, dinner and drinks somewhere lively, and a stroll along the port, imagining what it might be like to own one of those superyachts. If you prefer to actually stay in this sort of neighbourhood rather than just visit once or twice, Ryans La Marina is the place for you: it’s right on the front row of the marina. Its 24 rooms are colourful and basic, there aren’t many amenities to speak of (not even a lift – worth knowing if you’re staying on the fourth floor), and with so many restaurants around, food is a fairly low priority, though the pies are pretty tasty (and available all day).

Address: C/ Andenes 5, Port Ibiza, Ibiza Town, Ibiza

6. THB Los Molinos hotel

open image in gallery A view of the sea makes all the difference ( THB Los Molinos )

THB Los Molinos has a slightly grown-up resort feel about it, which makes sense when you learn that the company operates as a ‘MICE’ (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) hotel for many Spanish businesses. A loose ‘maritime’ theme ties the décor together: think rope and anchors, seaside paintings, and a few shabby chic details. Rooms (there are 157 in total) are basic and have been completely refurbished since the pandemic, with modern white and light wood furnishings. Opt for a sea view room if you can, as these all include a small terrace or balcony.

Address: Ramón Muntaner, 60, Ibiza Town, Ibiza

7. Es Cucons hotel

open image in gallery From a shop to a pool, massages to yoga, Es Cucons will provide you with all that you need ( Es Cucons )

Those who have stayed at Es Cucons once tend to become repeat visitors, and with its attentive service (it’s been owned and run by the same family since the late 1990s) and lovely feel that’s both comfortable and luxurious, it’s easy to see why. The entire property is picturesque (don’t blame us if your camera roll ends up full of photos of every little interesting corner) and its location, in the rural Santa Agnés valley, is ideal if you want to properly switch off. The restaurant is delicious, the pool is perfect, they offer bikes, massages and yoga, and there’s even a small boutique at reception: you really, truly, may not need to leave the grounds for your entire stay.

Address: C/ Cami des Pla de Corona 110, Santa Agnés de Corona 07828, Ibiza

8. Can Talaias hotel

open image in gallery Can Talaias has a home away from home feel ( Can Talaias )

Staying at Can Talaias is a bit like staying at your favourite relative’s: you’re welcomed the moment you check in and you instantly feel right at home. This makes sense, considering the property was once the family home of British comedian and actor Terry-Thomas (and is now owned and managed by one of his sons, Cushan, and his wife, Laetitia) – but it’s also thanks to things like the honesty bar, where you can pour yourself a glass of wine and refill your water bottle, or the fact that the dinner menu changes frequently and is genuinely a home-cooked meal. It’s great for both couples and families: spend a day by the pool, enjoy a book against a backdrop of sweeping views of the Med, or go hiking in the hills around the hotel.

Address: Apartado 244, San Carlos, Ibiza

9. La Pandilla hotel

open image in gallery La Pandilla often attracts large groups ( La Pandilla )

Though it’s clearly very stylish, you’d certainly be forgiven for finding La Pandilla’s website slightly confusing. First, they call it a ‘creative oasis’ – and yes, they offer ceramic workshops and other events – but make no mistake, there are also rooms for sleeping. Then there’s the fact that the rooms are all called casitas (‘small houses’ in Spanish), with 10 dotted around the property, but some of these can be further subdivided and booked (so the website lists 17 casitas to choose from). Once you’ve gotten over these hurdles, however, La Pandilla is brilliant: it has a pumping vibe, colourful interiors, a buzzing pool area, and friendly, chilled-out staff. It’s a great choice for larger families or groups of friends with complex sleeping arrangements.

Address: C/ de Formentera 2-4. 07817, Sant Francesc de s'Estany, Ses Salines, Ibiza

10. Sa Clau by Mambo hotel

open image in gallery Sa Clau by Mambo is a place for those who prefer a more tranquil stay away from Ibiza’s party people ( Sa Clau by Mambo )

If you’ve outgrown the West End of San Antonio but still prefer the area overall, this hotel could be perfect for you. Quieter and more subdued than the party hotels you probably remember from your first holiday, it has a pared-back, minimalist aesthetic that also feels a bit more mature. There aren’t many amenities on site, but it’s located right near the main taxi rank, bus station and beach. Plus, as part of the Mambo Group, staying here gets you discounted access to the gym, spa, sauna and pool at Las Mimosas, a sister boutique hotel around San Antonio Bay. The hotel’s café, Bondi, faces the main plaza and has great breakfasts and Aussie-inspired ‘healthy’ fare, as well as sandwiches, pizzas, and the like.

Address: C/ de Sant Antoni, 30, 07820, San Antonio de Portmany, Ibiza

11. Hostal La Torre hotel

Set on the west of the island, where those famous Ibiza sunsets are best enjoyed, La Torre offers ambience in spade – so much so that tables at its restaurant are often booked out well in advance. Technically, the hotel is only a one-star property, with no pool and minimal amenities, but the team are super attentive and happy to arrange anything you might want: boat days, massages, yoga and club nights are just the start. The grounds are well maintained, with areas to relax and lounge around, and unlike most hotels in Ibiza, La Torre is open almost all year round, making it a great base for off-season trips.

Address: Carretera Cap Negret, 25, 07820, Sant Antoni de Portmany, Ibiza

