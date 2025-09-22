Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This boutique adults-only hotel is home to an outpost of the famous French Riviera restaurant La Petite Maison, with 42 rooms, panoramic views of Mykonos town and a rooftop swimming pool Daisy Lester

Location

The Anandes sits on a high point in Mykonos town, overlooking the windmills, the old port and Little Venice. A short walk down the hill lands you in its narrow cobbled streets. The airport and ferry port are less than 10 minutes by car and many of the island’s famous beach clubs – including Nammos and Scorpios – are a 15-minute drive away. The hotel is in prime location to explore the town’s own party scene, with Negrita and the late-night Scandinavian bar within walking distance.

The vibe

open image in gallery The French restaurant La Petite Maison sits on the rooftop ( Anandes )

The French restaurant La Petite Maison steers the Anandas’ interiors. Positioned by the pool, it brings a slice of the French Riviera to Mykonos. Crisp white tablecloths, a wall of vintage-inspired artworks, patterned chairs and plants contrast the minimalist Cycladic-style interiors seen elsewhere in the hotel. In the reception, clean white furniture sits next to grey stone coffee tables, while the rooftop features canvas sling chairs and cushioned sunbeds on wooden bases. The layout of the rooftop encourages socialising, with beds either facing the restaurant or lying just metres from the tables.

Most guests are there to take advantage of the island’s famous nightlife. Around the pool, groups of friends in their twenties, couples in their thirties and older partners on their honeymoon, hang out. Owing to the allure of the A-lister favourite La Petite Maison, it’s a hotel to be seen at and photoshoots staged for Instagram are a regular sight around the pool area. There’s a lively, champagne-fuelled atmosphere on the rooftop from mid-afternoon into the early hours of the morning.

Service

Service is consistently helpful and friendly. There’s WhatsApp assistance for any requests (including a complimentary golf buggy to take you to and from the town) and rooms – plus the pools and Jacuzzis – are cleaned to an excellent standard each day. La Petite Maison is fine dining but it never feels stuffy thanks to approachable and friendly waiters. Service is quick and efficient at both breakfast and dinner, but it’s a little slower around the pool during the day.

Bed

open image in gallery Clean, minimal interiors feature at Anandes hotel in Mykonos ( Anandes )

The entry-level rooms at Anandas are small but contain everything you could need – plus little luxuries like a heated toilet seat and an outdoor Jaccuzi. A king-size bed with cloud-like pillows takes up most of the space, but details like the fabric sail on the ceiling create a cosy, comfortable feel. Every sea-facing room boasts outdoor space that offers panoramic views of the town, whether a balcony with bistro chairs or decking with sun loungers and a pool in the larger suites. The interiors are clean and minimalist with a mid-century French lean. Real stone, linen soft furnishings and whitewashed walls are elevated by rattan details, pinewood furniture and striped cushions. A vanity counter and sink are concealed around a corner in the bedrooms, but the toilet and high-pressure shower are hidden behind separate doors. The entry-level rooms are ideal for long weekends while the junior suites offer couples more space for longer stays.

Food and drink

La Petite Maison has brought its famous Mediterranean fare to Mykonos with dishes such as creamy dauphinoise potatoes and yellowtail tuna carpaccio and warm prawns in lemon juice, escargots, pan fried dover sole and wagyu sirloin. The presentation is perfect and the dishes don’t disappoint – unless you’re seeking Greek cuisine. Breakfast is similarly Mediterranean-inspired with a buffet selection of brioche, sourdough and croissants, as well as salmon and cream cheese toast, an egg station, yoghurts and granolas, fresh fruit, meats and cheeses. A casual, short bar menu of burgers, pizza, paninis and salads is available throughout the day at the pool. La Petite Maison’s wine list includes Provençal and Rhône Valley bottles while the cocktail selection spans classics such as palomas and americanos, as well as the restaurant’s take on classics – margarita (with bergamot), olive and tonic and olive oil sour.

Facilities

open image in gallery Take time out at the Anandes, Mykonos spa ( Anandes )

More for quick dips to cool off than for swimming lengths, the Anandes’ rooftop pool features sun-shelf loungers and is adjacent to the bar for mid-afternoon revelry. The hotel’s sun terrace boasts beds, tables and sofas and offers sweeping views of the Aegean sea. A searing sun trap during the day, the rooftop could do with a few more umbrellas over the loungers – the beds with shade are snapped up fast.

There’s an indoor 24-hour gym with TechnoGym machines, as well as a small but well-equipped spa with a steam room and sauna that fit couples and pairs comfortably. The hotel’s spa has just launched a residency with the Scandi wellness brand HEAT by Sophia Lie, with treatments that utilise lymphatic drainage techniques and red light therapy – try the pre-beach program that combines a sauna session with a sculpting gua sha body massage or the post-flight program, which helps combat jet lag by increasing circulation and releasing muscle tensions.

Accessibility

Anandes offers an accessible bedroom, as well as accessible access to toilets in the public areas. The property is equipped with an elevator, and both the restaurant and pool area are accessible via a step-free route.

Pet policy

The hotel does not allow pets.

Family friendly?

Anandes is an adults-only hotel; guests must be aged over 16.

At a glance

Best thing: The location is ideal for exploring Mykonos town, but equally prime to watch the sunset over the windmills.

Perfect for: Party-people.

Not right for: Those seeking a quiet and relaxing poolside or beach holiday.

Address: Street of Fine Arts, Mykonos 846 00, Greece

Phone: +30 2289 027661

Website: Anandeshotel.com

