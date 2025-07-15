Mykonos tourists horrified by €1,000 bill for three dishes at beach restaurant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A seafood restaurant on the Greek island of Mykonos has once again been skewered by online reviewers, with one diner claiming they were charged €1,000 for just three dishes.

Holidaymakers who have eaten at DK Oyster near Platys Gialos Beach in recent months have criticised the eatery for charging extortionate prices for food.

One recent reviewer on TripAdvisor warned other patrons that she was charged €350 (£300) for a whole fish, while three dishes in total cost then €1,000 (£868), stating it was the “worst experience we had in Mykonos”.

Another visitor to DK Oyster said the restaurant and beach bar enticed her party in with an offer of “free” sunbeds and were offered drinks, but without a menu or any mention of prices.

At one point, a staff member also brought over an additional, unrequested drink as a “gift” for someone in the group, yet this later appeared on the bill.

“When we asked for the total, we were presented with a bill just under €400 (£347) for a handful of drinks,” the reviewer wrote.

“We were shocked to discover we were charged for more drinks than we had actually ordered, including the so-called ‘free’ one. Even soft drinks like Coca-Cola, we were told, were also €35 (£30) each.”

When they arrived back at their hotel, the party spoke to the staff and quickly learned that overcharging at DK Oyster is a well-known issue.

While charging high prices is not illegal in Greece, EU regulations require that restaurants advertise the total cost of goods before they ask for payment.

TripAdvisor now places a safety alert on DK Oyster’s page, which says: “TripAdvisor has been made aware of recent media reports or events concerning this property, which may not be reflected in reviews found on this listing.

“Accordingly, you may wish to perform additional research for information about this property when making your travel plans.”

The owner of the restaurant, Dimitrios Kalamaras, said claims on TripAdvisor are false, according to Metro, and added that customers should ask for a manager to discuss the price before they order, stating it would be “ridiculous” for him to explain the menu to every customer that enters.

“Unfortunately, all of us who work in the hospitality sector have been approached by notorious ‘influencers’ who, instead of making their living by advertising products and services to their audience, put pressure on certain businesses for exorbitant fees and free meals.

“In DK Oyster, we have advertised in the ways we consider suitable for our restaurant, and we will not succumb to the influencers who have been attracted to the beautiful island of Mykonos,” he said, according to the publication.

The tourist reviews have made headlines dating back to 2019, when an American tourist was left shocked after being presented with an €836 (£738) bill for some calamari and beers, branding the establishment a “rip-off” and warning travellers to “AVOID THIS PLACE AT ALL COSTS!”

Last year, a reviewer said she was charged £690 for two drinks, calling the place a “total rip-off”.

The Independent has contacted DK Oyster for comment.

