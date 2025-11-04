Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You don’t just have to be on land for a night at the theatre – plenty of cruises have top West End and Broadway shows.

Several cruise lines have their own versions of classic theatre productions to keep guests entertained.

There is the chance to see shows that are no longer available on land or even productions that have just come out. Passengers can singalong to classics or discover something new.

The productions may be shorter than the real stage versions with no interval, but you get to have an evening at the theatre without worrying about how you will get home at the end. You just have to make your way back to your cabin or to the bar for a post-show drink.

Performances will typically be in the onboard theatre and most shows are included as part of the entertainment on a cruise ship.

You can usually see which show will be performed when booking a cruise and also on the ship’s app or planner.

There is usually more than one performance during a sailing so everyone should get a chance to grab a seat.

Here are six top theatre shows you can see when on a cruise.

1. Dirty Dancing

open image in gallery Passengers will have the time of their life watching Dirty Dancing In Concert aboard MSC World America ( Marc Shoffman )

Dirty Dancing the Musical has taken a break from the West End until it starts touring again in 2026.

But you could have the time of your life with a front-row seat at sea for performances of Dirty Dancing The Musical on two ships ink the MSC Cruises fleet.

Guests can enjoy a 90-minute live-to-film concert that brings the iconic 1980s’ film to life, featuring a live band alongside singers and dancers who perform in sync with the beloved movie.

The show is performed aboard MSC World America and MSC Virtuosa sailings multiple times during a voyage, including matinees.

2. Come From Away

open image in gallery Cunard is bringing stage show Come From Away onto Queen Elizabeth Caribbean sailings ( Cunard )

Come from Away is celebrating 10 years since its debut, during which time it wowed crowds on Broadway and in London’s West End. Now it will be performed at sea for the first time with Cunard.

The emotion-filled musical recounts the true story of the 6,579 air passengers grounded in a small Canadian town in the wake of 9/11, and the Newfoundland community that invited these ‘come from aways’ into their lives.

Guests aboard Queen Elizabeth can enjoy the show, performed twice per voyage, during its Caribbean cruise season.

3. Back to the Future: The Musical

open image in gallery Guests can watch Back to the Future aboard Star of the Seas ( sbw-photo )

Back to the Future: The Musical has already made waves on land in the West End and on Broadway.

Guests don’t need roads for this musical and can see Back to the Future aboard Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas.

Marty McFly will now be found on Royal Caribbean cruises aboard Star of the Seas for theatre performances of Back to the Future: The Musical.

There are three to four performances per sailing, giving passengers lots of chances to break the time barrier.

4. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

open image in gallery Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will be performed aboard Legend of the Seas ( Royal Caribbean )

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory musical ran in the West End between 2013 and 2017 but is being revived by Royal Caribbean.

Guests can get a golden ticket on the cruise line’s newest ship Legend of the Seas, which will host performances of the show when it launches in July 2026, promising to “bring the magical world of Willy Wonka to life in a show packed with sweet surprises”.

5. Choir of Man

open image in gallery Choir of Man is performed aboard Norwegian Encore ( Norwegian Cruise Line )

Pub-based theatre show The Choir of Man is still wowing guests in the West End, but you can also raise a glass to the hit songs with Norwegian Cruise Line.

Passengers on Norwegian Encore will be transported to The Jungle pub, where performers belt out classic rock hits, pub tunes and singalong favourites while drinking beer.

The show is typically performed on two nights during each voyage.

6. Hercules

open image in gallery Hercules will be a brand-new, Broadway-style retelling of the Walt Disney classic ( Disney Cruise Line )

The Hercules stage show may have only just opened in the West End, with the first performances this summer, but you can also see the Greek hero on stage during a Disney Cruise Line sailing.

The musical is among the top entertainment on the new Disney Destiny heroes and villains-themed cruise ship, which launches in November.

