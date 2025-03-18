First look at Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth after multi-million pound makeover

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cunard has unveiled a new look for its Queen Elizabeth cruise ship ahead of her inaugural Alaska voyages from Seattle and debut season in Miami.

The luxurious 2,000-capacity ship has completed a three-week makeover at Seatrium’s Admiralty Yard in Singapore.

Cabins, common areas and outdoor decks have all been refurbished, with some inspiration taken from its newest ship Queen Anne.

It comes ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s debut Alaska season, departing 12 June, and her inaugural Caribbean voyage from Miami on 16 October.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “As Queen Elizabeth begins this exciting new chapter, we are delighted to offer guests an even more refined experience on board, with beautifully updated spaces that combine classic Cunard style with modern comfort.

“With a full season based in Miami for the first time, more guests from the US and around the world can now experience the Caribbean with Cunard’s unique sense of luxury. The region remains a favourite for travellers on both sides of the Atlantic, and we can’t wait to welcome guests on board.”

It is the first major refit of the ship since it was launched in 2010.

Here is what passengers can expect from the revamped Queen Elizabeth cruise ship.

Signature spaces

Cunard’s best-known onboard spaces including the Commodore Club, Queens Room, Garden Lounge and The Pavilion have been given a new look.

Passengers will find a new dance floor and furniture in the Queens Room, where they can enjoy live music, ballroom dancing and Cunard’s famous afternoon tea.

open image in gallery There is now more room for dancing and taking tea in the Queens Room ( Cunard )

Cunard said it has taken inspiration from the Royal Palace’s heritage of planting mulberry trees since King James I, with its new carpet pattern replicating a lush garden shrubbery.

New softer furniture, fixtures and fittings have also been added to the Commodore Club.

open image in gallery Enjoy sea views from the Commodore Club ( Cunard )

Outside decks

The outdoor decks of Queen Elizabeth have been revamped to give passengers better opportunities to admire majestic Alaskan glaciers or gorgeous Caribbean vistas including more sun shades on the aft deck to accommodate warmer weather.

Cabins

Cabin upgrades include new mattresses and soft furnishings and balcony furniture as well as USB ports.

open image in gallery Queen Elizabeth’s suites have been revamped ( Cunard )

The decor and furniture for Grill Suite passengers has also been upgraded in the rooms and on the dedicated terrace.

open image in gallery Expect more modern decor on the Grill Suite terrace ( Cunard )

Wellness

Cunard is bringing The Pavilion Wellness Café, which debuted last year on Queen Anne, to Queen Elizabeth.

This wellness-focused venue will serve breakfast, lunch and daytime dining with a menu celebrating plant-based cuisine alongside sustainably sourced meat, fish and dairy.

open image in gallery Queen Elizabeth now has its own wellness venue ( Cunard )

Passengers can also enjoy the Harper’s Bazaar Wellness at Sea programme, first seen on Queen Anne, which includes three days of spa treatments, products and wellness sessions.

