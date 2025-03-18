Jump to content
First look at Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth after multi-million pound makeover

The iconic ship is ready for new sailings after a major revamp

Marc Shoffman
Tuesday 18 March 2025 10:20 EDT
Cunard’s famous Queens Room is among the revamped spaces aboard Queen Elizabeth
Cunard's famous Queens Room is among the revamped spaces aboard Queen Elizabeth (Cunard)

Cunard has unveiled a new look for its Queen Elizabeth cruise ship ahead of her inaugural Alaska voyages from Seattle and debut season in Miami.

The luxurious 2,000-capacity ship has completed a three-week makeover at Seatrium’s Admiralty Yard in Singapore.

Cabins, common areas and outdoor decks have all been refurbished, with some inspiration taken from its newest ship Queen Anne.

It comes ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s debut Alaska season, departing 12 June, and her inaugural Caribbean voyage from Miami on 16 October.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “As Queen Elizabeth begins this exciting new chapter, we are delighted to offer guests an even more refined experience on board, with beautifully updated spaces that combine classic Cunard style with modern comfort.

“With a full season based in Miami for the first time, more guests from the US and around the world can now experience the Caribbean with Cunard’s unique sense of luxury. The region remains a favourite for travellers on both sides of the Atlantic, and we can’t wait to welcome guests on board.”

It is the first major refit of the ship since it was launched in 2010.

Here is what passengers can expect from the revamped Queen Elizabeth cruise ship.

Signature spaces

Cunard’s best-known onboard spaces including the Commodore Club, Queens Room, Garden Lounge and The Pavilion have been given a new look.

Passengers will find a new dance floor and furniture in the Queens Room, where they can enjoy live music, ballroom dancing and Cunard’s famous afternoon tea.

There is now more room for dancing and taking tea in the Queens Room
There is now more room for dancing and taking tea in the Queens Room (Cunard)

Cunard said it has taken inspiration from the Royal Palace’s heritage of planting mulberry trees since King James I, with its new carpet pattern replicating a lush garden shrubbery.

New softer furniture, fixtures and fittings have also been added to the Commodore Club.

Enjoy sea views from the Commodore Club
Enjoy sea views from the Commodore Club (Cunard)

Outside decks

The outdoor decks of Queen Elizabeth have been revamped to give passengers better opportunities to admire majestic Alaskan glaciers or gorgeous Caribbean vistas including more sun shades on the aft deck to accommodate warmer weather.

Cabins

Cabin upgrades include new mattresses and soft furnishings and balcony furniture as well as USB ports.

Queen Elizabeth’s suites have been revamped
Queen Elizabeth's suites have been revamped (Cunard)

The decor and furniture for Grill Suite passengers has also been upgraded in the rooms and on the dedicated terrace.

Expect more modern decor on the Grill Suite terrace
Expect more modern decor on the Grill Suite terrace (Cunard)

Wellness

Cunard is bringing The Pavilion Wellness Café, which debuted last year on Queen Anne, to Queen Elizabeth.

This wellness-focused venue will serve breakfast, lunch and daytime dining with a menu celebrating plant-based cuisine alongside sustainably sourced meat, fish and dairy.

Queen Elizabeth now has its own wellness venue
Queen Elizabeth now has its own wellness venue (Cunard)

Passengers can also enjoy the Harper’s Bazaar Wellness at Sea programme, first seen on Queen Anne, which includes three days of spa treatments, products and wellness sessions.

