Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth cruise ship will get a huge makeover for 2025

Cunard has revealed plans to refurbish many of the main areas of its Queen Elizabeth cruise ship ahead of its debut sailings from Miami and Alaska next year.

The 2,000-passenger luxury vessel, which launched in 2010, will undergo a refit at Seatrium’s Admiralty Yard in Singapore between 25 February to 13 March 2025.

Changes will be made to popular areas such as the Commodore Club, Queens Room, Panorama Pool Club, Garden Lounge, The Pavilion and the Grill Suites, with Cunard promising designs that “connect guests to the ocean while providing the perfect space to relax or enjoy al fresco dining.”

Some of the popular features from its newest ship, Queen Anne, are also being brought onboard such as the Pavilion Wellness Cafe.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “As Queen Elizabeth prepares for her highly anticipated debut seasons in the Caribbean from Miami and Alaska from Seattle, this transformation marks an exciting new chapter for Cunard.

“Inspired by the beauty of these extraordinary destinations, the ship’s revitalisation will seamlessly blend timeless elegance with modern comforts, creating an unparalleled experience.”

Here is what to expect from Queen Elizabeth’s upgrade.

Queens Room

open image in gallery A new dance floor in on the way ( Cunard )

Cunard’s Queens Room hosts evening entertainment and is a great space for passengers to mingle over a cocktail.

The refurbishment will give the area a new dance floor, soft furnishings and furniture, ready to host Cunard’s famous afternoon tea as well as live music and ballroom dancing.

Commodore Club

open image in gallery Commodore Club will get a more modern look ( Cunard )

Passengers will be able to enjoy pre and post-dinner drinks among new furniture, fixtures and fittings in the famous Commodore Club.

Pavilion Pool

open image in gallery A Wellness Cafe, similar to the area on Queen Anne, will be introduced aboard Queen Elizabeth ( Cunard )

Inspired by Cunard’s latest Queen Anne ship, a new Wellness Cafe will be introduced in the Pavilion Pool with an expanded food and drink menu as well as a new bar and poolside furniture.

Staterooms and suites

open image in gallery New features, such as USB ports, will be added to staterooms ( Cunard )

Each cabin will feature new in-room entertainment as well as USB ports, balcony furniture, mattresses, and soft furnishings.

Grills Lounge, Terrace, and Restaurant

open image in gallery Grills Suite passengers will be able to enjoy a modernised terrace ( Cunard )

The decor for Grills Suite passengers will also be upgraded.

Additionally, passengers staying in a Grill Suite will be able to enjoy a three-course gala evening menu created by Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux, which currently features across the Cunard fleet.

Roux said: “Crafting exclusive new menus for Cunard’s Grills passengers is an extraordinary privilege.

“This project allows me to blend my passion for fine dining with the timeless elegance and sophistication that define the Cunard Grills experience.

“Each dish is carefully created to celebrate the finest ingredients, ensuring every meal is as special as the voyage itself. I’m incredibly fond of my partnership with Cunard and I’m really excited to continue this luxury collaboration in 2025.”

