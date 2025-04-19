Ford recalls over 120,000 vehicles due to brake issues. Here are the models included
Dealerships are expected to fix the parts, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said
Ford is recalling more than 148,000 vehicles in the US as part of two separate recalls, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced.
Approximately 123,611 vehicles are being recalled due to a fluid leak that could reduce braking performance and increase stopping distance, Reuters reported. The impacted models are the 2017-18 Ford F-150, Expedition and Lincoln Navigator.
According to the agency, dealers should replace the affected parts, which include the master cylinder or the brake booster, free of charge.
Additionally, the carmaker is recalling 24,655 2025 Explorer cars because its powertrain control module could reset while in operation. That affected part could damage the car’s park system or cause an engine stall, the agency said. Like the other car parts, dealers are expected to fix the software problem for free.
Owners will be receiving notification letters by May 26.
