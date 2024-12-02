​6 of the best cruise ships that you must travel on in your lifetime

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Going on a cruise may give you access to once in a lifetime destinations, but there are also plenty of ships that are their own must-have and memorable experience.

From large family-focused vessels with round-the-clock entertainment and activities, to more serene, small-ship sailings, cruise vessels offer a range of facilities on board that can be just as exciting as the ports you are visiting.

Plenty of cruise ships offer waterslides, quality food and drink, spas and adult-only areas but some go that bit further. Here are six of the best cruise ships that you must travel on in your lifetime.

Evrima

open image in gallery Get a taste of Ritz-Carlton luxury on Evrima ( Edgardo Contreras )

Luuxy brand Ritz-Carlton has a super yacht called Evrima, named after the Greek word for discovery.

Expect a similar experience to staying in the luxury hotel while on the water. It caters for 298 passengers across 149 suites, with a choice of five restaurants and six lounges.

Each suite has its own terrace and you can enjoy the spa, beauty lounge and gentleman’s grooming salon as well as swimming in its pool or drinking a cocktail on the Marina Terrace.

Emma Sanger-Horwell, head of cruise at Kenwood Travel, told The Independent: “Enjoy Michelin-star dining, unwind with world-class treatments at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, or dive straight into adventure from the marina, offering water sports just steps from your suite. With spacious, private terraces and breathtaking views, Evrima’s suites are designed for comfort and elegance.

“This is more than a cruise – it’s a journey of discovery and indulgence like no other.”

Prices start from £6,700pp for a sailing from Tokyo, Japan, to Seward, Alaska, in May 2026.

Icon of the Seas

open image in gallery Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas is the world’s largest cruise ship ( Royal Caribbean )

At a length of 1,196 feet and with 18 guest decks, Royal Caribbean’sIcon of the Seas is the world’s largest cruise ship, with capcity for 5,610 passengers.

Its maiden voyage was this year and there is plenty on offer for those of all ages. There are eight different neighbourhoods onboard and more than 40 dining areas and bars.

Features include Thrill Island, an adventure zone that boasts the biggest waterpark and waterslide at sea. There is also an adult-only area on Cloud 17 and the AquaDome, which offers a relaxation area by-day and entertainment space at night.

The ship even has a permanent resident golden retriever named Rover, who has the important job of chief dog officer.

Tony Andrews, managing director of Cruise.co.uk, said: “Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas is an absolute game-changer, designed to be a destination all on its own. In my opinion, it offers an experience like no other, making it a must-visit for anyone who loves cruising.

“As the world’s largest cruise ship, it’s packed with thrilling innovations, luxurious spaces and tons of family-friendly activities. Icon of the Seas is a once-in-a-lifetime journey that perfectly blends adventure, luxury and entertainment.”

An eastern Caribbean round-trip from Miami costs from £1,267pp when departing from 8 November.

Le Commandant Charcot

open image in gallery Le Commandant Charcot is the world’s only luxury icebreaker ( Studio Ponant/Ophélie Bleunven )

French cruise brand Ponant’s Le Commandant Charcot is described as the world’s only luxury icebreaker.

The deep polar exploration cruise ship is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), giving guests a more responsible way to explore more remote and delicate regions.

It was the first ship in the world to reach the southernmost navigable latitude, in the Ross Sea, in February 2022.

With 215 crew members to 245 guests, you will practically have your own dedicated staff member onboard.

James Cole, chief executive of Panache Cruises, told The Independent: “She chews through ice, but more than that she does it with typical French grace and fashion. Charcot allows guests to experience the thrill of a polar adventure and get up close and personal with the wildlife like never before.

“Due to the ship’s capacity and its ability to glide through ice fields, the opportunity to step foot onto the ice is always there.

“But still, exploration starts on board, with experts providing incisive and invaluable insights as they deliver thought-provoking talks on this fascinating ecosystem.

“The restaurant is to die for. Nuna offers a typically French menu, oozing flair and refinement with nine-course taster menus and gala dinners.”

Prices start from £2,360pp for a four-night sailing from Brest, France, to Reykjavik, Iceland, in April 2026.

Queen Mary 2

open image in gallery Queen Mary 2 is the only purpose-built ocean liner still in service ( Cunard )

Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne, may be hailed as bringing the brand into the modern era, but Queen Mary 2 is a must-visit to get a taste of old-school luxury cruising.

Cole says it “exudes the very best of Britain.”

Launched in 2003, the ship’s 2,691 guests can enjoy a traditional British afternoon tea in-between visiting the on-board planetarium, exploring the 8,000 books in the largest library at sea, as well as watching Royal Shakespeare productions or the English National Ballet during transatlantic sailings between Southampton and New York.

Plus, you can even bring your pet.

Cole said: “Cunard offers an incredible pet scheme, where guests can bring dogs, cats or ferrets on board with a doggy daycare centre.

“Cruisers can relax and leave their dog in safe hands, with the opportunity to visit and walk them in a special area with a fire hydrant upon which they can do their business.”

Prices start from £269pp for a sailing from Southampton to Hamburg, Germany, or £599pp for a transatlantic crossing from New York back to the UK.

RV African Dream

Why limit yourself to sea life when you could combine a cruise with a safari?

CroisiEurope’s RV African Dream luxury cruise ship sails on Lake Kariba in Zimbawe.

Guests get an intimate experience, with space for 16 passengers across eight cabins, with 15 crew.

Facilities include a sun-deck, lounge and Jacuzzi area when you aren’t enjoying the views of Africa.From February until December, African Dream sails on an eight-night cruise–safari itinerary, which includes three nights at CroisiEurope’s lodge near Chobe National Park, the second largest game park in Botswana.

Sanger-Horwell added: “Alongside breathtaking views from your cabin’s French-style balcony or private terrace, you’ll experience thrilling game drives at nearby Chobe National Park and the option to soar above Victoria Falls by helicopter.“

This fully escorted journey blends comfort and exoticism, giving you a front-row seat to Africa’s stunning landscapes and remarkable wildlife.”

Prices are available on request.

Scenic Eclipse

open image in gallery Scenic Eclipse has its own custom submarine known as Scenic Neptune ( Scenic Neptune )

Launched in 2018, Australian-owned Scenic Eclipse is described as the world’s first discovery yacht.

The expedition ship caters for 228 passengers and boasts space for two H130 helicopters with pilots to take guests on excursions during trips around Antarctica.

But the interesting feature lurks beneath: the ship has its own custom submarine known as Scenic Neptune, which dives to an impressive 1,000 feet down below.

Cole added: “This is a real small-ship experience—a smaller ship means you can dock in smaller ports right at the ends of our earth. Even with that small size, guests can enjoy a choice of 10 restaurants all showcasing international delicacies onboard.

“Scenic Eclipse comes equipped with a state-of-the-art spa, which is home to a thermal suite and plunge pool designed to allow guests to relax and unwind in between busy stops.”

Prices start from £15,440 for Antarctica sailings in 2025

