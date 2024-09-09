Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

When planning a holiday to the Land of Smiles to explore jungles, relax on beaches and partake in exhilarating water sports, it’s important to consider an age-old obstacle to holidaymakers’ fun – the weather. From Bangkok to Koh Samui, holiday hotspots have optimum windows of wonderful weather that treats Thailand's guests to largely sunny skies.

Thailand is blessed with consistently mild weather conditions year-round, as well as appealing annual temperatures, but the typically tropical climate is not without heavy rainfall, humidity and winds.

Three key seasons break up the calendar: wet (ruedu fon), cool (ruedu nao) and hot (ruedu ron), dictating peak and off-peak tourist periods and creating shoulder seasons in between.

Naturally, temperatures range in Thailand’s vast regions from north to south and coast to coast, and visitors should be mindful of the different climates and the monsoon season – often forcing Thai isles to close – that await on the southeast Asian holiday hotspot.

Read more on Thailand travel:

Wet Season: ‘Ruedu Fon’

You may need a poncho for Tuk Tuk rides in September ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

When is it? July to October

Thailand’s ‘monsoon’ season takes place in the peak of the UK summer holidays and lasts for around four months. Rainfall is frequent but inconsistent with short bursts on most days and at its heaviest in September and October. High humidity and onshore winds from the southwest monsoon across the Indian Ocean can create unpredictable weather conditions for holidaymakers visiting Thailand during the wettest months of the year. But, of course, with the rain comes fewer crowds and a more idyllic experience at the country’s tourist hotspots.

Cool Season: ‘Ruedu Nao’

Wrap up warm to watch the sunrise during the misty cool season ( Getty Images )

When is it? November to February

Cool, dry weather conditions from November to February provide a respite from the intense rainfall. The northeast monsoon brings with it a gentle breeze and more comfortable temperatures with average highs between 27C and 30C in December. There’s also a far less humid atmosphere ideal for exploring seaside resorts on Thai islands and snapping some cloud-free photos. Unsurprisingly, the pleasant conditions during these months are the most popular and tourism peaks.

Hot Season: ‘Ruedu Ron’

Sunny pool days bless Thailand in April ( Getty Images )

When is it? March to June

Aside from the mountain provinces in the northeast, Thailand typically enjoys a tropical climate that rarely dips below 20C. North Thailand feels the heat the most from March to June, with temperatures in Chiang Mai peaking at a sweltering 36C in April. The lack of breeze or refreshing drizzle can make sightseeing Thailand’s iconic temples and pagodas an uncomfortable experience, but conditions are slightly less intense on holidays in the south – highs peak around 33C in Phuket, a dream for relaxed beach days.

Best time to go

North

Trips to visit Bangkok and regions in central Thailand are advisable during the shoulder season months of November and December when the region is starting to dry out and peak temperatures and hoards of tourists haven’t yet arrived. After the heavy rainfall, the lush jungles, waterfalls and rolling countryside are at their most impressive.

Southeast

The Gulf of Thailand on Thailand’s east coast, including Koh Samui and Koh Phan Ngan, sees optimum weather conditions for holidaymaking between December to February in the ‘cool season’. Little rain, more moderate temperatures and a strong breeze create not only the ideal waves for watersports but also a pleasant environment for family breaks.

Southwest

Thailand’s west coast, including the Andaman Sea and Khao Sok National Park, is at its best from November to March with comfortably warm temperatures, cooling winds and low humidity levels a far cry from the conditions of monsoon season from July to October – some islands shut down during the heaviest rain and ferry services are reduced.

Shelter from the rain of the wet season in the Grand Palace, Bangkok ( Getty Images )

January

Average temperature: 27C to 31C

Hours of sunshine per day: 9 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 19mm to 56mm

February

Average temperature: 28C to 33C

Hours of sunshine per day: 8 to 9 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 22mm to 30mm

March

Average temperature: 29C to 35C

Hours of sunshine per day: 9 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 52mm to 159mm

April

Average temperature: 29C to 36C

Hours of sunshine per day: 7 to 8 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 104mm to 145mm

May

Average temperature: 28C to 34C

Hours of sunshine per day: 6 to 7 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 245mm to 260mm

June

Average temperature: 28C to 33C

Hours of sunshine per day: 5 to 6 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 190mm to 290mm

July

Average temperature: 28C to 33C

Hours of sunshine per day: 6 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 199mm to 263mm

August

Average temperature: 28C to 32C

Hours of sunshine per day: 5 to 6 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 230mm to 350mm

September

Average temperature: 27C to 32C

Hours of sunshine per day: 5 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 339mm to 381mm

October

Average temperature: 27C to 32C

Hours of sunshine per day: 6 to 7 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 275mm to 376mm

November

Average temperature: 28C to 31C

Hours of sunshine per day: 7 to 8 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 56mm to 226mm

December

Average temperature: 27C to 30C

Hours of sunshine per day: 8 to 9 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 7mm to 73mm

Read more: Why now is the time to visit Koh Samui ahead of The White Lotus fever