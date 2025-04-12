Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mickey Rourke has been kicked off Celebrity Big Brother after an “unacceptable” run-in with Chris Hughes.

It was announced by ITV on Saturday (12 April) that the Hollywood actor had “agreed to leave” the show following “a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour”.

While the specific incident that led to Rourke’s departure is yet to be revealed, it’s believed it occurred during a disagreement with Love Island star and sports broadcaster Hughes.

Rourke’s behaviour during the interaction “was considered to be threatening and aggressive”, although it’s been stressed that “no physical altercation took place”.

The actor, whose credits include Angel Heart, 9 1/2 Weeks and The Wrestler, has caused controversy since entering the ITV compound on Monday (7 April).

After “ogling” the reality show’s co-host AJ Odudu upon his entrance, he then made homophobic comments to fellow housemate JoJo Siwa – and offended actor Donna Preston with a comment about her weight.

Rourke was issued with a formal warning by ITV producers after using a gay slur aimed at Siwa. The interaction started after the actor told the dancer: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore,” before proceeding to say he will “tie” her up.

Siwa pushed back at the comment, saying: “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay, and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.” He apologised to Siwa hours later.

Mickey Rourke has been ejected from ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ ( ITV )

Ahead of Rourke’s entrance, The Independent’s Adam White wrote that the actor’s participation was “acutely depressing” as the actor has “a frustrating propensity for self-sabotage”.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the programme told The Independent: “All Housemates receive Respect and Inclusion training and an extensive briefing from the Big Brother Senior team to prepare them for living in the House and to set out Big Brother’s expectation for appropriate behaviour and language.

“Housemates are monitored 24 hours a day and instances of inappropriate behaviour are dealt with appropriately and timely.” Rourke’s representatives declined to comment.