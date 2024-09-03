Support truly

Thailand is certainly the right place to be if you are seeking golden stretches of sand shaded by palm trees and fringed by turquoise waters that surround the country and its thousand or so islands.

While this country has something for every traveller, from gap-year backpackers setting out on city exploration and honeymooners seeking sanctuary in luxury retreats in the mountains, Thailands’s 1,500 miles of coastline are arguably its biggest draw, offering hundreds of beaches to discover across the mainland and islands.

With the country expected to welcome just under 36 million tourists by the end of the year, it’s clear that it has maintained its appeal as southeast Asia’s top holiday destination.

Fine sands, blue waters and dramatic rock formations await, from the popular shores of Phuket to the the jungle-fringed sands of Krabi. We’ve rounded up some of the best in the country to help inspire your next trip.

Maya Bay, Koh Phi Phi Leh

Maya Bay was used as a filming location for the film The Beach ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Perhaps Thailand’s most famous beach, Maya Bay, was the setting for the 2000 film The Beach. The resulting publicity made it one of the country’s most popular beaches, but the resulting over-tourism caused the destruction of much of the local ecosystem, leading authorities to close it in 2018. It reopened in early 2022 with new rules banning swimming and boats near the shore; with the authorities accepting that much of the ecosystem had recovered, tourists can now visit between 10am and 4pm. In 2024, the beach will also be closed between 1 August and 30 September for an annual two-month restoration period of the natural surroundings.

Despite its closure, it remains one of the most breathtaking beaches in the country. You may not be able to enjoy its clear waters so easily, but the surrounding nature is arguably the most attractive feature anyway. Koh Phi Phi Leh is an uninhabited island where steep limestone hills have helped form the bay areas; Maya Bay is surrounded on three sides by 100-metre high cliffs, with soft white sands and turquoise waters that complement its idyllic setting. In short, if it’s good enough for Hollywood, it’s probably worth a visit on your trip.

Tanote Bay, Koh Tao

Ao Tanote is one of several stunning beaches on Koh Tao ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

As with many Thai beaches, you’ll likely see this one referred to with several names (both local and English translations). Ao Tanote is on Koh Tao, the smallest of the popular Tao-Phangan-Samui trio of islands that lie off the southeastern coast of Thailand. The jungle-clad island may be less well-known than its neighbours, but its beaches are among the finest in the country, and Tanot Bay is no exception.

Located on the east coast of the island, the beach’s dramatic backdrop consists of rolling hills and rainforest behind a 200-metre, curved stretch of almost impossibly golden sand. Large granite rocks and boulders line the beach itself and its tips, offering opportunities for rock jumping as well as an abundance of water sports such as snorkelling and scuba diving (aided by the presence of expansive coral reefs). One of the area’s free-to-enter beaches, it also contains a variety of nearby cafes and restaurants where you can hire gear, refuel and simply enjoy the views.

Railay Beach, Krabi

Railay Bay is surrounded by picturesque limestone rocks and crystal clear waters ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

This beach is part of Railay, a small peninsula between Krabi and Ao Nang in the west. The area is split into three parts: Railay Beach West, Railay Beach East and Phra Nang Cave Beach. Backed by more Thai jungle, it is most famous for the vast limestone cliffs that surround it, providing yet another dramatic backdrop for striking views and sunset watching. The western section is the best for relaxation and swimming, while the Phra Nang section is named after the eponymous cave and also has several coves that line the shores.

The area is particularly popular for rock climbing; highlights include a 200m cliff with 21 different routes, and the region reportedly features 45 climbing areas, with more than 700 routes in total. The local area is home to dozens of resorts, restaurants and bars that you can trek to after a day of strenuous (or not-so-strenuous) activity.

Kamala Beach, Phuket

Kamala Beach is a popular getaway for families and couples visiting the country ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

While the island of Phuket has dozens of beaches worthy of inclusion, Kamala tops the list due to its tranquil, secluded location on the west of the island. While less popular than areas such as Kata Noi and Freedom Beach, Kamala is no less beautiful and remains pristine and peaceful in comparison to the areas where most tourists flock. The beach is popular with families and couples, who can enjoy a spectacular stretch of white sand and azure waters that offer safe, shallow swimming opportunities (there are few waves between November and April).

The northern section is the most unspoiled, while the southern section is the busiest in high season. The central section is where the village is found, offering Thai and international resorts and several options for eating and drinking.

Sai Kaew, Koh Samet

Sai Kaew beach offers some of the most stunning sunsets in Thailand ( Getty Images )

Sai Kaew (also known as Diamond Beach) is one of 14 beaches on Koh Samet, a small island just a three-hour drive from Bangkok. It is among the island’s outstanding beaches, though it’s not just for fans of sunbathing and swimming; the area’s vibrant nightlife includes several beach bars and clubs that are open until the early hours.

Stretching for 800 metres, the beach thrives on its buzzing atmosphere and the activities on offer, from hiking and bay-hopping to snorkelling and scuba diving. In the evenings, sit down at a beach bar or restaurant and witness nightly fire shows before enjoying live music and karaoke bars.

Haad Rin Beach, Koh Phangan

Haad Rin is more famously known for its monthly Full Moon parties ( Getty Images )

Whether you’re searching for Haad Rin, Hadrin or Haat Rin, chances are that you’ll come across its beach fairly easily. Koh Phangan’s most well-known beach is (in)famous for its monthly Full Moon parties. The beach itself is divided into two sections – Sunset and Sunrise Beach – with the parties taking place on Sunrise and often going on until partygoers can enjoy the sunrise itself.

While its reputation may suggest that it isn’t a particularly beautiful area, Haad Rin is a magnificent place to relax and unwind during the day. A blend of clean golden and white sands provides a great place for sunbathing while the waters are calm and clear (ideal for swimming off a hangover). Add to this the nearby infrastructure that caters to tourists who want to relax, eat, drink and party, and it’s the perfect spot for an all-activities visit during your trip.

Sunset Beach, Koh Lipe

Crystalline waters wash up onto Sunset Beach ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Koh Lipe is a small, remote island in the Adang Archipelago, close to the Malaysian border and on the edge of the Tarutao National Marine Park. One of the country’s most remote inhabited islands, it can be reached via boat from Pak Bara. Sunset Beach (Hat Pramong) is the quietest of the three main beaches on the island (along with Sunrise Beach and Pattaya), though its busiest time is in the late afternoon when many flock to see the sunsets it has been named after.

The beach offers especially clear waters that make it a haven for divers and snorkellers, and it is said that 25 per cent of the world’s tropical fish species can be found around the island. Other than that, a lack of resorts and bars means that the area maintains a sense of peace and tranquillity in the day, unspoiled by the presence of vast amounts of tourists and associated activities.

Ao Nang Beach, Krabi

Ao Nang Beach is known for its traditional long-tail boat adventures ( Getty Images )

Situated next to the popular Railay beaches, Ao Nang Beach stretches over 2km and is backed by a picturesque limestone mountain on the far left of the coast. The beach is part of the Phi Phi Islands National Park, known for its white sandy beaches, coral reefs and turquoise waters that are popular with snorkelers and divers.

The beachfront is lined with shops, hotels and restaurants, making it convenient for visitors who want everything in one place. The main attraction is the traditional wood-built long-tail boats moored up at the water’s edge, waiting to take holidaymakers between different points in the Krabi province.

Thong Nai Pan Beach, Koh Phangan

Escape the party people and join those basking in the sunrays at Thong Nai Pan ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Like its sister beach Haad Rin, Thong Nai Pan Noi is situated on Koh Phangan, famous for its Full Moon parties that attract tens of thousands of young travellers a year who dance in colourful clothing on the seafront. Located on the other side of this island lies a tropical beach with more of a relaxed atmosphere.

Away from the neon-painted backpackers, Thong Nai Pan offers a quieter beach experience complete with sandy shores, beachside accomodation and a handful of restaurants to visit after a day of soaking up the sun. It’s split into two villages, Thong Nai Pan Noi and Thong Nai Pan Yai, are both offer serenity and a sense of calm in this small cove. You wouldn’t even know that there were thousands of partygoers just half an hour away.

Lamai, Koh Samui

Lamai has an impressive mountainous backdrop ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Koh Samui has fostered a reputation as an island that appeals to anyone from backpackers to honeymooners, with a range of activities and accommodation options that cater to all styles and budgets. Thailand’s second-largest island is still small enough to be crossed by motorbike or car, but it offers dozens of holiday-worthy activities, including Muay Thai, water sports, yoga and even world-class golf courses.

Chaweng is the most popular of Koh Samui’s list-worthy beaches, but Lamai is a quieter alternative that is just as scenic. The sandy coastline snakes around the island, with alluring blue waters where visitors can try canoeing, jet skiing and windsurfing, as well as swimming. Nightlife here is a calm and romantic alternative to places such as Haad Rin: think candles, fairy lights and tables on the sand rather than groups of backpackers sinking Vodka Red Bulls.

Hua Hin Beach

Hua Hin beach is overlooked by a 20m golden Buddha ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

If sightseeing around Thailand’s busy capital has you yearning for a quick getaway to somewhere more peaceful, the country’s reliable train service can whisk you away to paradise in the blink of an eye. Only a three-hour train journey from Bangkok, you will find Hua Hin Beach, a historical seaside resort so beloved by the royal family in the 1920s they had their summer palace built there.

Now filled with luxury accommodation, the beach has become an idyllic destination often visited by city-dwellers looking to escape from metropolitan life. The 7km beach has enough room for everyone, inlcluding sunbathers and more active visitors who may want to go horse riding or spot monkeys at Monkey Mountain.

Koh Nang Yuan

Koh Nang Yuan boasts white sandy beaches and spectacular coral reefs ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

This entry encompasses the entire island as one ‘beach’. A small isle that can be reached on a day trip from Koh Tao, Koh Nang Yuan consists of three islets that are linked together by winding white sands. The idyllic setting features stretches of fine white sand surrounded on either side by towering hills and lush greenery or turquoise waters containing sweeping coral reefs, giving visitors exceptional views as they wander along the beach paths.

The small fee that visitors pay for cleaning the island (roughly £2.23 or 100 baht) is a testament to the importance of maintaining its ecosystem and helps to keep this area pristine as its popularity increases.

Paradise Beach, Koh Kradan

The waters around Koh Kradan are just as unspoilt as the island itself ( Getty Images )

Koh Kradan is yet another small Thai island that offers amazing miles of coastline. Located in the Andaman Sea, it is part of the Had Chao Mai National Park and is one of several islands that is free of mass tourism (there are few accommodation options, almost no shopping options and even very few ATMs on the island). Consisting mainly of coastline and jungle, the island is a natural paradise that offers small, charming accommodations and quaint bars rather than bustling beachfront areas and resorts.

Paradise Beach is the main beach on the island. A secluded spot, it has white sands that last for just under a mile, backed by a dense jungle area that provides some much-needed shelter and shade. The water is exceptionally bright and clear, with an offshore coral reef even visible from the beach itself. Neighbouring Sunset Beach is another good spot, but the peace, quiet and natural setting of Paradise beach make it worthy of its English name.

