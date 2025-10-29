Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Big Mango's sweet mix of temples and tuk-tuks, long-tails and night markets, skyscrapers and rooftop bars combine to make Bangkok one of the world’s most exciting cities.

Like the splendid Chao Phraya River, creativity flows through this town, and you'll find a huge range of intriguing hotels, from kitschy boutiques to design-led dens to all-out luxury resorts scattered across town.

The choice can be overwhelming, but having stayed at nearly 50 hotels in the capital, here’s my pick of the best places to lay your head.

Best hotels in Bangkok 2025

1. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok hotel

open image in gallery The Mandarin Oriental is one of the most celebrated hotels in Bangkok ( Mandarin Oriental Bangkok )

Polished white-gloved service, elegant interiors, a riverside location, plus nearly 150 years of history combine to make this one of the most celebrated hotels in Asia. The original Author's Wing hosted Somerset Maugham, Noel Coward and Graham Greene and retains many of its authentic 19th-century features, such as intricately-patterned arch windows and a romantic imperial staircase. But this grande dame is far from stuck in the past; contemporary touches include riverside swimming pools, a two-storey spa, an award-winning bar and 10 restaurants, including a new collaboration with Michelin star chef Ann-Sophie Pic.

Address: 48 Oriental Avenue, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

2. Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel

open image in gallery Some of Dusit Thani’s rooms come with spectacular views over the city ( Dusit Thani Bangkok )

There was much pearl-clutching when this Thai high society favourite was reduced to rubble in 2019. Five years later, everyone is rattling their jewels with joy as one of Bangkok’s most storied hotels returns better than ever. Following a complete rebuild bolstered by suave André Fu-designed interiors, the airy lobby now blends hexagonal ceiling pleats and flowing bronze screens with creamy cloud-patterned floor tiles and two ornately decorated stone pillars salvaged from the original hotel. Upstairs, there are 257 oversized rooms in plush gold hues with gilded picture windows overlooking Lumphini Park, as well as a sleek rooftop horizon pool, a holistic spa and an assembly of blockbuster bars and restaurants.

Address: 98 Rama IV Road, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

3. Park Hyatt Bangkok hotel

open image in gallery Spend a day at Park Hyatt’s 40-metre city view infinity pool ( Park Hyatt Bangkok )

The Park Hyatt is housed in a soaring free-form building overlooking the leafy embassy district, within easy walking distance of the Sky Train and Siam Square. The calming contemporary zen interiors are equally striking; fluid lines, serpentine staircases and lashings of cream stone contrasted with sharp black accents and modern Southeast Asian artworks. The 40-metre city view infinity pool is the perfect spot to cool down after a hard day's sightseeing, followed by a visit to the super Panpuri Spa, before sundowners at the sensational rooftop bar.

Address: Central Embassy, 88 Witthayu Road, Khwaeng Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

4. Shanghai Mansion hotel

open image in gallery Be transported to 1930s China at Shanghai Mansion ( Shanghai Mansion )

Hotels don't come much kitschier than the fabulous Shanghai Mansion, housed in a 75-year-old wing-tipped building in Chinatown. The look riffs off a 1930s opium den, all goldfish ponds, jewel-coloured lanterns and atrium balconies to drape over for photographs. The homage continues in the rooms, which have carved wood kang-style beds, lacquer furnishings, bird cages, faux antiques, and ruby red curtains. On the doorstep, you’ve got some of the city’s best street eats – sour soft-boiled cockles, crispy pork noodles, oyster omelettes.

Address: 479-481 Yaowarat Road, Samphathawong, Bangkok 10100, Thailand

5. The Peninsula Bangkok hotel

open image in gallery The Peninsula in Bangkok is one of the city’s most well-known hotels ( The Peninsula Bangkok )

One of the city’s most beloved luxury hotels, The Peninsula has stood sentry on the Chao Phraya River since 1998. The Toblerone-like building has 367 rooms and suites spread over 37 floors, and although the décor feels a bit dated, they remain eminently comfortable spaces with ivory white walls, teak furniture, Thai silks, and spectacular river views. Wellness facilities go beyond the usual with in-room fitness videos and equipment, half a dozen complimentary activities a day – morning meditation, aqua fit, giving alms to monks, a beautiful outdoor swimming pool cascading over three levels and one of Asia’s best spas. Breakfast on the riverfront with long-tails and rice barges floating past is also a dream.

Address: 333 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600, Thailand

6. Siam Kempinski hotel

open image in gallery The central garden courtyard makes you feel miles away from Bangkok’s bustle ( Siam Kempinski )

Attached via an air-conditioned walkway to the swanky Siam Paragon Mall, which is in turn attached to CentralWorld and a dozen other gigantic retail centres, the Siam Kempinski could not be a better place for busting your baggage allowance. It has more than just an amazing location going for it; rooms are spacious, sunny affairs, decorated in calming green and bamboo tones, the best of which open onto the resort's four large saltwater swimming pools set in a garden courtyard. There's also a tip-top spa, free yoga and Muay Thai boxing lessons, and a Michelin-starred Thai fine dining restaurant, Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin.

Address: 991, 9 Rama I Road, Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand

7. SO/ Bangkok hotel

open image in gallery This room is one of SO/ Bangkok’s ‘earth element’ suites ( SO/ Bangkok )

Located on the leafy edges of Lumphini Park, close to the brand new One Bangkok lifestyle mall, SO/ Bangkok is the work of not one but three designers: Thailand’s Smith Obayawat and Pongthep Sagulku and Parisian couturier Christian Lacroix. The restaurants – Japanese and international all-day dining – and the rooftop bar are popular with well-heeled locals, creating a nice sociable buzz about the place. Rooms – 237 in total – are styled around the five Chinese elements, with silvery-white ‘metal’ rooms, chocolatey ‘earth’ rooms and rich royal blue ‘water’ rooms. Make time for a few laps of the fabulous infinity pool – even more fun after dark with the city twinkling around you.

Address: 2 North Sathorn Road, Bang Rak 10500 Bangkok, Thailand

8. Como Metropolitan Bangkok hotel

open image in gallery For an LGBT+ friendly hotel, check in to Como Metropolitan Bangkok ( Como Metropolitan Bangkok )

Maybe it’s the modish mid-century design, the sublime Shambhala Spa, the multi-award-winning restaurant, Nahm, or the shadowy Met Bar, but the Como Metropolitan has been the darling of Thailand's stylish LGBT+ scene since it opened in 2003. The lobby, restaurants and spacious rooms were recently updated by Milanese designer Paola Navone, who is known for her pared-back yet playful styling. Happily, the bathrooms remain decadently large, stocked with lush COMO Shambhala toiletries (now in pump bottles and available to buy at the spa). Pack your best swimwear for peacocking by the pool.

Address: 27 South Sathon Road, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

9. The Standard Bangkok hotel

open image in gallery Mid-century modern rooms are kept simplistic to let the views shine ( The Standard Bangkok )

Occupying the sixth to 18th floors of the Jenga-like King Power Mahanakhon Tower, Bangkok’s tallest building, The Standard Bangkok greets guests with cinematic interiors and bursts of colour. Ticking all the lifestyle hotel boxes, there’s a rooftop pool lined with stripy yellow cabanas and six must-do bars and restaurants, including Mexican restaurant Ojo, a glamorous golden honeypot wrapped around the 76th floor, where you can eat crab quesadillas and smoked chicken with peanut aioli before slipping upstairs to the rooftop Sky Beach bar. Guests are also given a complimentary ticket for the glass-floored SkyWalk. Mid-century modern-ish rooms come with super city views, huge soaking tubs and free snacks and beers from the mini-bar.

Address: King Power Mahanakorn Building, 114 Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Rd, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

10. Kimpton Maa Lai hotel

open image in gallery Stay near Lumphini Park at Kimpton Maa Lai ( Kimpton Maa Lai )

Located in Luang Suan, near Lumphini Park, the Kimpton Maa Lai is a magnet for fun, fashionable types, who parade around the ground-floor coffee shop and gardens with their poodles and pomeranians. The interiors are crisp and contemporary. The rooms deceptively simple, while evoking a sense of place with walls of teak and textured stone, intricate tapestries and hand-made reed mats. At the third-floor swimming pool, terrace and tiki bar, guests can enjoy complimentary wine from 5pm to 6pm every day. Don’t miss dinner at rooftop Bar Yard, as much for the moreish food as the dizzying city views.

Address: 78 Soi Ton Son, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of travellers.

FAQs

What currency do I need?

Bangkok uses the Thai baht.

When is the best time of year to visit?

For the best weather, head to Bangkok between November and February, as March to May can reach very hot temperatures, with some days staying above 40C, while September to October is the rainiest during monsoon season.

Where is the best area to stay in Bangkok?

For people heading to the city for the first time, the Old Town and Chinatown are great places to base yourselves. Silom and Chit Lom are also good locations to stay close to the city centre, while modern and cosmopolitan Sukhumvit is popular with shopaholics, food lovers and party people looking for vibrant nightlife.

How many days do I need in Bangkok?

You can hit most of the main sites in Bangkok within three or four days, but stay for around a week if you want to explore deeper.