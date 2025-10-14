Thailand laws you need to know before visiting
Here’s how to respect local laws and traditions while travelling in Thailand
Thailand, a popular stop on southeast Asia’s tourist trail, is a favourite of young backpackers, honeymooners and solo travellers.
With culture-stacked cities, a jungle interior and some of the continent's best beaches, Thailand welcomed over 35.5 million international tourists in 2024.
Although holidays generally go smoothly, travellers should be aware of some strict regulations in Thailand and its islands—both familiar and unfamiliar —before planning their trip.
Holidaymakers may risk fines, deportation or imprisonment if they do not follow the rules.
From respecting the monarchy to the legal alcohol age, here are the local laws that tourists need to know about to stay out of trouble while visiting Thailand.
Thailand laws and rules
Drinking alcohol
Unlike in the UK, the legal drinking age in Thailand is 20 years old. Even if some venues do not strictly enforce the rule, it is against the law to buy or consume alcohol if you are under 20.
Criticising the Thai monarchy
It is illegal to speak critically of the Thai monarchy, including past and present members of Thailand’s royal family. Sharing negative articles or comments in person or online can carry a long prison sentence.
Carrying cannabis
Although some low-strength cannabis is legal in Thailand, holidaymakers should not carry cannabis out of the country at risk of imprisonment or, in some cases, the death penalty.
The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) warns: “British nationals have been caught carrying cannabis out of Thailand. There have been arrests of British nationals caught transiting through airports in other countries.
“Many international airports have excellent technology and security for detecting illegal items, which may be used to scan the baggage of transiting passengers.”
Illegal drug use
Tourists should be aware that the possession of Class A drugs can lead to the death penalty in Thailand, with heavy fines for possessing even small amounts of illegal substances.
Bringing cigarettes
It is illegal to take more than 200 cigarettes per person into Thailand. Customs enforce this rule on arrival with fines up to 10 times the value of the cigarettes carried.
Inappropriate social media pictures
Travellers should be careful when posting images of people drinking alcohol or wearing inappropriate clothing on social media – both can be considered illegal, with the photographer and subject risking fines or imprisonment.
Wildlife souvenirs
The capture, killing and selling of any protected wild animal is illegal in Thailand without a license.
Public smoking and e-cigarettes
According to the FCDO, tourists face fines of up to 5,000 Thai baht if they smoke in public in Thailand. E-cigarettes are also illegal, with fines or prison sentences issued for their use.
Flying drones
Flying a drone in Thailand is illegal if it is not registered with Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) within 30 days of entering Thailand or purchasing a drone.
The fine for an unregistered drone with the NBTC is 100,000 baht or five years imprisonment or both, says the FCDO.
Gambling with playing cards
As part of Thailand’s gambling laws, it is illegal to carry over one hundred and twenty playing cards. Violation of the Act could lead to prosecution, a fine, or even imprisonment.
