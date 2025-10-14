Thailand laws you need to know before visiting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thailand, a popular stop on southeast Asia’s tourist trail, is a favourite of young backpackers, honeymooners and solo travellers.

With culture-stacked cities, a jungle interior and some of the continent's best beaches, Thailand welcomed over 35.5 million international tourists in 2024.

Although holidays generally go smoothly, travellers should be aware of some strict regulations in Thailand and its islands—both familiar and unfamiliar —before planning their trip.

Holidaymakers may risk fines, deportation or imprisonment if they do not follow the rules.

From respecting the monarchy to the legal alcohol age, here are the local laws that tourists need to know about to stay out of trouble while visiting Thailand.

Thailand laws and rules

Drinking alcohol

Unlike in the UK, the legal drinking age in Thailand is 20 years old. Even if some venues do not strictly enforce the rule, it is against the law to buy or consume alcohol if you are under 20.

Criticising the Thai monarchy

It is illegal to speak critically of the Thai monarchy, including past and present members of Thailand’s royal family. Sharing negative articles or comments in person or online can carry a long prison sentence.

open image in gallery It is illegal to speak critically of the Thai monarchy ( Getty Images )

Carrying cannabis

Although some low-strength cannabis is legal in Thailand, holidaymakers should not carry cannabis out of the country at risk of imprisonment or, in some cases, the death penalty.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) warns: “British nationals have been caught carrying cannabis out of Thailand. There have been arrests of British nationals caught transiting through airports in other countries.

“Many international airports have excellent technology and security for detecting illegal items, which may be used to scan the baggage of transiting passengers.”

Illegal drug use

Tourists should be aware that the possession of Class A drugs can lead to the death penalty in Thailand, with heavy fines for possessing even small amounts of illegal substances.

Bringing cigarettes

It is illegal to take more than 200 cigarettes per person into Thailand. Customs enforce this rule on arrival with fines up to 10 times the value of the cigarettes carried.

Inappropriate social media pictures

Travellers should be careful when posting images of people drinking alcohol or wearing inappropriate clothing on social media – both can be considered illegal, with the photographer and subject risking fines or imprisonment.

open image in gallery Travellers should be careful when posting images of people drinking alcohol ( Getty Images )

Wildlife souvenirs

The capture, killing and selling of any protected wild animal is illegal in Thailand without a license.

Public smoking and e-cigarettes

According to the FCDO, tourists face fines of up to 5,000 Thai baht if they smoke in public in Thailand. E-cigarettes are also illegal, with fines or prison sentences issued for their use.

Flying drones

Flying a drone in Thailand is illegal if it is not registered with Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) within 30 days of entering Thailand or purchasing a drone.

The fine for an unregistered drone with the NBTC is 100,000 baht or five years imprisonment or both, says the FCDO.

Gambling with playing cards

As part of Thailand’s gambling laws, it is illegal to carry over one hundred and twenty playing cards. Violation of the Act could lead to prosecution, a fine, or even imprisonment.

