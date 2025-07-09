Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal clear waters and fine white sands framed by sweeping palm trees, the beaches in Mauritius are hard to top. The island is surrounded by a barrier coral reef and is encircled by a lagoon boasting a palette of blue-hued waters, diverse marine life and dramatic rock formations to explore under the surface.

And, with 177 kilometres of coastline to discover, there’s a dazzling variety of sands, each with its own atmosphere and draw for travellers – from honeymooning couples, to families with children.

While Trou aux Biches and Le Morne are among the prettiest, to catch the best waves, grab your board and head to Taramin beach. For oodles of family fun, Île aux Cerfs’ shallow lagoon water is perfect for paddling and watersports, and for a wild contrast, the exposed cliffs at Gris Gris offer a magical beauty.

Here are some of the best beaches around Mauritius to make your tropical getaway of dreams a reality.

1. Le Morne

open image in gallery At 556-metres tall, the imposing form of Le Morne Brabant dominates the beach's backdrop ( Getty Images )

Firmly one of the most beautiful on the island, Le Morne’s expansive white sands fringed with palm trees and turquoise waters are ideal for splashing and snorkelling. Providing a dramatic backdrop, the beach is overlooked by the lush and rugged Le Morne Brabant mountain, which holds a pertinent history as a shelter for runaway slaves. As it has a reputation for strong winds, you may be joined by kitesurfers and windsurfers chasing waves.

2. Tamarin Beach

open image in gallery Tamarin has been a surfer hotspot for decades ( Getty Images )

Rolling waves and white sands fringed with pine trees, Tamarin Bay has attracted surfers from around the world for decades, and their way of life has given the area a laid-back feel. To get in on the fun, take a surf lesson from the school on the beach, and when lunchtime rolls around, pull up your board next to the boulettes shack, serving steamed dumplings in broth to hungry wetsuit wearers.

Tamarin Beach is also a springboard for dolphin watching tours. Opt for a local boat that sweeps you right from the shore and head out early to beat the crowds.

3. Flic en Flac

open image in gallery Flic en Flac's warm waters are great for snorkellin,g and the beach is close to the best diving spots ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Close to the village of Tamarin, Flic en Flac is a long, pretty beach with views of the southwestern coastline and the blue lagoon. Rent a sun lounger or stretch out your towel on powder-soft sands, while if the sun gets too much, crawl under the canopy of casuarina trees for peaceful shade. For those looking to explore beneath the surface, there are diving centres dotted along the coastline to whisk you out to the caves and caverns of Snake Reef and The Cathedral.

4. Gris Gris

open image in gallery Gris Gris boasts unruly beauty ( Getty Images )

With windy, crashing waves and sharp rock formations, visitors come to embrace the wild energy at Gris Gris, whose climate is due to the lack of a coral reef. In contrast to the island's calm lagoon, here, signs warn not to take to the waters. Yet with hidden waterfalls, natural pools and a trail that leads along the rugged coast, the untamed setting of Gris Gris is one not to miss.

5. Île aux Benitiers

open image in gallery The coral rock is a popular sight on boat trips to the Île aux Benitiers ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

An island a mere two kilometres long, just flung off the southwest coast, Île aux Benitiers makes a marvellous day trip with unspoilt shores and opportunities to spot dolphins from your beach towel. To get there, take a fishing boat from La Gaulette or Case Noyale, while to extend the journey, opt for an organised tour that shows off the best of marine life.

6. Trou aux Biches

open image in gallery Trou aux Biches is a white sand swathe on Mauritius' northern coast ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Formerly a fishing town, Trou aux Biches is now a popular destination with a few boutique and luxury resorts, which thankfully do not detract from its sheer beauty. Lapped by pristine blue water and backed by a crowd of casuarina trees, the straw parasols dotted along the sand provide a shady spot for a blissful escape.

7. Île aux Cerfs

open image in gallery Île aux Cerfs is a beach playground ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Catch a boat shuttle from Pointe Maurice to Île aux Cerfs, whose lagoon is a playground for families and couples who tire easily on a sunlounger. The coral reef is a hub for water activities from parasailing to wakeboarding, while the island’s splendid 19-hole golf course designed by two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer can be found nearby. If golf isn’t your thing, the island has plenty of peaceful sands, kept quiet by its almost total lack of hotels.

8. Mont Choisy

open image in gallery Don't miss the brilliant sunsets at Mont Choisy ( Getty Images )

Curving down into Trou aux Biches, Mont Choisy beach is a quiet stretch of fine white sand with gentle water, and, thanks to its length, it’s easy to find a secluded spot. Pick from beach shacks serving up grilled calamari, prawns in garlic sauce and fresh fruit juice, before enjoying the hues of a magnificent sunset, which some say is the best on the island.

9. St Felix

open image in gallery Expect astonishing beauty and milky-coloured sands at St Felix beach ( Getty Images )

A calm oasis set away from busier beaches, St Felix is known to be one of the prettiest of the south of Mauritius. Its grassy banks are perfect for picnickers, while the jetty here swings into the ocean, exuding romance. Although swimming is not recommended due to currents and corals, keep an eye on the horizon for whales that pass by when they migrate.

10. Poste Lafayette

open image in gallery Breaking waves, volanic rocks and untamed greenery makes Poste Lafayette unique ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Wild greenery encased by volcanic rocks, Poste Lafayette has a rustic charm which remains largely untouched by tourism. Blustery with big waves, it is a magnet for kitesurfers and windsurfers alike, but inexperienced swimmers are advised not to take to the waters.

11. La Cuvette

open image in gallery La Cuvette is an idyllic escape from market town of Grand Baie nearby ( Getty Images )

A retreat from the bustling town of Grand Baie, La Cuvette is a small, basin-like beach with sparkly, clear water that drops deeply away quickly. From the diminutive food huts above the beach, try mines-frit – a dish adopted from the Chinese community and now a Mauritian favourite.

12. Belle Mare

open image in gallery Belle Mare is a jewel on the east coast ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Despite a few upmarket hotels, on the whole, Belle Mare beach remains a pocket of tranquillity. Hugging the east coast of Mauritius, enjoy a postcard-perfect picnic before a stroll down the soft, sweeping arch of six miles of sand.

