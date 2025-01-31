Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whether you’ve been together two weeks or 20 years, a romantic trip away is the perfect tonic for couples seeking new experiences and quality time together. Thankfully, a romantic holiday doesn’t have to break the bank to be memorable and meaningful. Opting for a budget-friendly getaway means you can save your pennies for shared experiences, rather than splurging on luxury. Spending less doesn’t have to mean compromising on quality either; if love teaches us anything, it’s that the best things in life are (mostly) free.

In addition to the tried and tested budget holiday destinations, it’s also important to consider factors such as the cost of living in a particular destination, seasonal discounts and free or low-cost activities on offer in the region. Budget airlines may offer low-cost flights to many Scandinavian destinations, for example, but the exorbitant price of food and drink could see you swapping your intimate Nordic dining experience for a Happy Meal.

So, whether you’re looking to celebrate a milestone moment in your relationship, surprise your beau or simply carve out some together time, we’ve selected some of the best romantic destinations where a pint rings in at the price of a London latte.

Read more: The world’s most romantic hotels and luxury rooms

Antalya, Turkey

open image in gallery Emerald waters, white sands and luxury resorts dot the Turkish hotspot ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best for: All-inclusive resorts

Antalya, Turkey’s glamorous tourism capital, sits on the southwestern Mediterranean coast, a gateway to the Turkish Riviera. Bordered by the natural beauty of the forest-clad Taurus Mountains, authentic hammams, al fresco restaurants and luxe all-inclusive resorts flank the miles of golden sand beaches that are perfect for lounging on with your lover. Scenic views over Tahtali Mountain from the Tunektepe cable cars – complete with panoramic summit restaurant – are ideal for a date night, or head into Kaleici, the romantic stone-walled old quarter, for echoes of Antalya’s Roman port past and Hadrian’s Gate landmark.

Affordable Antalya cuts costs with an extensive public transport system, hearty cheap eats from fragrant street food stands and the best attractions come for free: sprawling beaches and inviting azure waters – it’s no surprise UK tourists are flocking here.

Where to stay

The Falcon Hotel is home to magnificent sea views, its own private platform beach and a garden that overlooks the Mediterranean Sea. Holidaymakers seeking some R&R will appreciate the traditional Turkish bath and sauna, while more active guests can enjoy a game of tennis or a few laps in the swimming pool.

Lisbon, Portugal

open image in gallery Romantic restaurants and pastel de nata cafes line Lisbon’s pastel streets ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best for: History

Portugal’s capital city of Lisbon is sure to satisfy the couple lusting for a historic (and hilly) city break with viewpoints made for picnics, pastel de nata tart in hand. Think peaceful sunset cruises along the lively Tagus River waterfront, the gentle dance of fado (Portuguese folk music), the whimsical charm of Jardín Botánico de Ajuda and a tangle of pastel streets with azulejos decorative tiles in Alfama, the old Moorish quarter.

This charismatic city is one of western Europe’s cheapest capitals and exudes romance, with neighbourhoods filled with street art, budget-friendly Baroque landmarks and hundreds of restaurants serving up world-class wine and fresh seafood – you can even bag an espresso for 50p.

Read more: How to spend a day in Principe Real, Lisbon’s often overlooked centre of cool

Where to stay

Hotel Borges Chiado is located near Bairro Alto’s buzzing fado clubs, is walking distance from a wealth of Lisbon’s delights, and embodies Portuguese charm. One of Lisbon’s oldest hotels, Borges Chiado’s fusion of traditional and modern styles is reflected in the grand lobby and elegantly styled rooms, some of which have private balconies overlooking Chiado Square.

Berlin, Germany

open image in gallery Berlin is a excellent and inclusive city break destination, whatever the time of year ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best for: An inclusive city break

Sixty-four countries around the world still criminalise homosexuality, meaning traditionally romantic or budget holiday destinations may not offer the same warm welcome to LGBT+ travellers that may be extended to their heterosexual counterparts. While Berlin might not strike readers as the prettiest city for romance, it’s a vibrant and unique destination which is perfect for lovers of art and culture, as well as consistently ranking as one of most LGBT+ friendly cities in the world. And if your preferred evening out with your beloved is more bass bins and flashing lights than love letters and candle-light, Berlin is just the ticket, with a nightlife that continues to push boundaries and attract music lovers from around the globe.

The morning after, soothe your senses with a gentle stroll through the beautifully landscaped Baroque gardens of Charlottenburg Palace, before visiting the Schwules Museum, an archive of queer people in Germany that dates back to 1985. Finish up with a visit to Hamburger Bahnhof, Berlin’s foremost contemporary art gallery for some healthy debate.

Read more: Techno, punk and opera – a weekend exploring Berlin’s music scene

Where to stay

Situated in the vibrant queer district of Schöneberg, Lindemann’s is the perfect place to rest weary heads after days spent pounding pavements and even longer nights on the town. Rooms have a clean and contemporary design and range from mini to large with rooftop balconies. It’s well located for transport connections across the city, with several stops nearby including Kleistpark U-Bahn.

Ksamil, Albania

open image in gallery Just a boat ride from Corfu, Ksamil enjoys the Mediterranean sunshine ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best for: Beach holidays

The crowning jewel of the southern Albanian Riviera, Ksamil on the sparkling Ionian Sea resembles a Caribbean resort without the steep price tag of big-name beach destinations, including its Greek neighbours. Growing in popularity with international tourists, the bargain summer spot is fringed with authentic accommodation behind a waterfront of beach tavernas.

Three idyllic wild isles float 150m from shore, a swimmable distance that’s great for snorkellers and kayakers to explore, and it’s a short drive to the Unesco-listed Greek and Roman ruins of Butrint National Park. Refreshing cold dips in the famous Blue Eye freshwater spring in Muzine are a highlight, along with boat trip mussle tours with fresh tastings.

Where to stay

The Hotel Two Mermaid Ksamil is an enchanting Albanian stay with terraced sea view rooms in shades of sapphire blue and white. There’s a traditional on-site restaurant serving homemade continental breakfasts and a bar hosting a happy hour just a short stroll away from the ample swimming and snorkelling opportunities on golden Lori Beach.

Krakow, Poland

open image in gallery Krakow, the cultural heart of Poland, is a maze of vibrant market squares ( Getty Images )

Best for: Cheap eats

Steeped in history, Krakow, the former royal capital, is a Unesco landmark hotspot with attractions including the Wawel Royal Castle and the Wieliczka Salt Mines. This popular student city in southern Poland is super affordable, too. Cost-savvy couples will find the romantic Planty Park that wraps around the old town ideal for a summer stroll, but a Krakow city break sparkles in winter under the twinkling Christmas market lights.

Whatever the season, nights spent listening to operatic classics, in vibrant jazz clubs or taking carriage rides around Rynek Glówny, Krakow’s medieval market square, are memorable. Eating zapiekanki, drinking vodka and riding the easy PKP train service keep costs down, and Polish pints come cheap. Visit Kładka Ojca Bernatka Bridge to cement your love with a scribble on a padlock.

Read more: Somerset is the UK food hotspot you’ve been missing out on

Where to stay

Metropolo By Golden Tulip is only 20 minutes from Krakow’s city centre via tram, and features comfortable and convenient Art Deco-esque rooms with a blend of Chinese and modern European styles –this fusion extends to its Yulan restaurant. If you indulge a little too much in the traditional Chinese cuisine, you can always to work it off by getting your sweat on in the hotel’s sauna and gym.

Costa Adeje, Tenerife

open image in gallery Find plush boutiques and seafront eats on the shimmering Adeje coast ( Getty Images )

Best for: Year-round sunshine

The Canary Islands float off Morocco’s coast, with Costa Adeje, a tourist-orientated upscale resort, inhabiting southwestern Tenerife. Costa Adeje basks in consistent temperatures and sunshine hours, with year-round warm seas and Blue Flag beaches, including the volcanic sands of Playa Fañabe, home to sun worshippers and watersport enthusiasts alike. It’s not hard to see why the rows of inexpensive luxury hotels are so attractive to visitors.

Puerto Colon is home to a lively promenade complete with al fresco restaurants serving up tapas sharing plates at pocket-friendly tables for two, plus a glitzy yacht-filled marina. It also makes the ideal departure point for dolphin and whale-watching boat trips in the Atlantic. And if you fancy something a bit more active, head to the championship course at Golf Costa Adeje or splash around at Siam Park, Europe’s largest water park where couples can float down tropical lazy rivers hand-in-hand.

Where to stay

Hilltop aparthotel Panoramica Heights in Torviscas is blessed with sprawling views of the Atlantic and the Costa Adeje waterfront away from the hustle and bustle. Guests stay in stylish self-catering apartments fitted with well-equipped kitchenettes and balconies that are perfect for a cosy date night in. There’s even a rooftop pool, sun terrace and snack bar with views that live up to the hotel’s namesake.

Lille, France

open image in gallery It’s fine art, patisseries and quaint B&Bs for lovers in Lille ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best for: Sustainable travellers

The cultural “capital of Flanders” in the northern Hauts-de-France region has a cheerful character that’s perfect for a weekend city break at a much more comfortable cost compared with Parisian prices. Visitors can score a bargain at buzzing flea markets and save cash by leisurely walking the romantic Parc de la Citadelle canals on foot – the steps are easily rewarded with a spa day at one of several sanctuaries that dot the city.

This underrated city blends French and Flemish influences in its architecture and at the hole-in-the-wall restaurants serving carbonade flamande, a beer-stewed beef, in the Grand Place square. Beyond the cultural thrills, the enchantingly traditional Vieux-Lille old town – a maze of stone houses and 17th-century brick – wows with its cobbled streets laden with converted weavers’ cottages, coffee and waffle stops. Even better, it’s just under two hours from London on the Eurostar.

Where to stay

Walking distance from Lille Europe train station, Hotel Carlton offers a spellbinding stay in the heart of Lille with views of the Opéra de Lille and the Old Stock Exchange. Room interiors enjoy elegant decor with an emphasis on comfort evident in the plush bathrobes, complimentary care products and “Carlton Lille” chocolates. Buffet breakfasts serve up fresh fruit and local produce overlooking Place du Théâtre and the bespoke cocktail bar is an intimate spot for a personalised tasting.

Read more on the best romantic breaks in Europe