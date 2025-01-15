Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, meaning a romantic holiday will be on the minds of couples up and down the country.

This may be the year for that first holiday as a couple, a once-in-a-lifetime honeymoon or babymoon trip, or a simple romantic getaway to spend some time with your significant other.

With so many possible destinations promising that perfect balance of romance and excitement, it can be difficult to choose where to go. Fortunately, we’ve hand-picked a selection of some of the most romantic hotels in the world.

Famously romantic places like Vienna and Rome have a slew of fairytale hotels, while further afield, destinations like Tokyo and California promise that unforgettable trip.

Whether you’re planning a romantic staycation or the trip of a lifetime, we’ve used our Cupid’s arrow to track down the world’s most romantic spots for an intimate escape, ranging from a glass-walled cabin with a bathtub on the balcony to a log-fire-heated suite in a 900-year-old castle.

The best romantic hotels in the world

The Penthouse Suite at the Rome Cavalieri

open image in gallery Rome Cavalieri’s Penthouse Suite comes with a private hot tub ( Rome Cavalieri Hotel )

Where: Rome, Italy

Full disclosure: if you’re watching the pennies, this probably isn’t the property for you. That said, it doesn’t get more romantic than this – a palatial suite with a star-spangled, sliding ceiling which opens to reveal breathtaking views of the dome of St Peter’s – a view you can also enjoy from the hot tub you’ll find in your private rooftop garden. The suite’s artworks include masterpieces by Andy Warhol, and you can recline on furniture designed by Karl Lagerfeld. We suggest toasting your other half with something fizzy from the suite’s private wine cellar (but perhaps steer clear of the Cristal if you’re on a “budget”).

Read more: This ivy-clad Rome neighbourhood is where the locals come to eat

Artist Room En, Park Hotel

open image in gallery Park Hotel Tokyo’s En room ( Park Hotel Tokyo )

Where: Tokyo, Japan

Themed hotel rooms in Japan are always going to be done brilliantly, and a case in point is the En room at the Park Hotel Tokyo, famous for its beautiful artist-designed rooms. “En” means “connections” or “relations” in Japanese, and artist Mariko Kobayashi has used a combination of red strings and images of nature to represent how we’re connected not only to the natural world, but to each other. You’ll find the hotel in the Shiodome area of Tokyo, close to the Shiodome City Center tower – head to its Sky Bar SPADE on the 41st floor for beautiful views over Tokyo.

Read more: Why you should experience Japan’s busiest city by bike

Lake Cabin, Lime Wood

open image in gallery Immerse yourself in nature at Lime Wood’s Lake Cabin ( Jake Eastham )

Where: New Forest, UK

Proof that cabins in the woods aren’t always the stuff of horror stories comes in the form of this luxurious hideaway, which you’ll find in the New Forest. Stripped oak floors, open fires and a freestanding bathtub crank up the romance factor, and top-notch Bluetooth speakers make it easy to set the mood with some swoon-worthy tunes. Although the cabin is part of the Lime Wood hotel, it’s fully self-contained – there’s a kitchenette and a fully stocked larder, so it’s a great option for couples seeking a secluded hideaway.

Book now

Schloss Schonbrunn Suite, Schloss Schonbrunn

open image in gallery Palatial style at Schloss Schonbrunn ( Vienna Tourist Board )

Where: Vienna, Austria

Castles and palaces aren’t always all they’re cracked up to be – they can be draughty and dusty, and then there are the various things that go bump in the night. Luckily, the Schloss Schonbrunn Suite is the exception – the result of a collaboration between the owners of Schloss Schonbrunn and Austria Trend Hotels, which gave the former emperor’s suite a slick makeover. Red is the dominant colour in this spectacular suite, the highlight of which is an enormous canopied bed.

Read more: I’ve been to A-lister favourite wellness retreat Mayrlife seven times – here’s what you can expect

Grand Royal Suites, Taj Lake Palace

open image in gallery Room with a view at Taj Lake Palace ( Taj Hotels )

Where: Udaipur, India

It doesn’t get more romantic than the Taj Lake Palace – a five-star hotel in a castle perched on an island in the middle of Udaipur’s Lake Pichola. Our favourite bits include the elegant courtyards (perfect for moonlit strolls) and some of the most romantic suites we’ve come across. These include the Grand Royal Suites with their crystal chandeliers, ornate mouldings and marble-clad bathrooms, and the Grand Presidential Suite, with its fantastic lake views, vast swathes of velvet, and rose-red walls.

The 50s Suite, The Vick

open image in gallery Retro romance at The Vick ( The Vick )

Where: California, US

Drive-ins sound great in theory, until you consider the risk of accidental downpours, noisy neighbours, and the realisation that you’re no longer 18 and don’t have the acrobatic prowess required for back-seat shenanigans. The alternative? A (decidedly roomy) replica of an open-top car and a cinema screen, albeit in your very own love shack/hotel room. The 50s suite at Los Alamos’ The Vick hotel even has a hot tub and a fireplace, and faux love notes scrawled on the tiles in your room’s bathroom.

Read more: The best California cities to visit

Splendid Suite, Argos in Cappadocia

open image in gallery Splendid by name, splendid by nature at Argos in Cappadocia ( Argos in Cappadocia )

Where: Cappadocia, Turkey

If you love the thought of sleeping in a cave but don’t fancy the constant dripping or the risk of a stalactite breaking off and impaling you as you sleep, consider the Splendid Suite at the Argos in Cappadocia hotel. These beautiful suites are carved from the region’s famous pale grey stone (otherwise known as “tuff”), but they’re above ground, so there’s plenty of natural light; you’ll even get your very own private garden. Notable features include the carved stone ceiling in the bedroom, closely followed by the beautiful living area, where the centrepiece is a freeform plunge pool.

Partial Lagoon View Suite, O:live Boutique Hotel

open image in gallery The Partial Lagoon Suite ( Olive Hotel )

Where: San Juan, Puerto Rico

First things first: like us, you’re probably wondering about the name. “Partial Lagoon View” suite doesn’t exactly scream romance, after all (if anything, it suggests a view of a lagoon partly obscured by an air conditioning unit), but we’re pleased to report that this suite is perfect for couples, who will love the Grecian-themed decor and wooden sleigh-style bed. We’re admittedly not sure what to make of the glass-walled shower in the centre of the bedroom (does anyone really want to watch their loved one rinse sand from their nether regions?), but the outdoor bath, carved out of stone and resembling something Alexander the Great might have bathed in, is a great alternative option.

Read more: This remote Puerto Rico island is an idyllic Caribbean getaway

Sky Barrel Villa

open image in gallery Sky Barrel has phenomenal views as standard ( Karen Brothers Photography )

Where: Victoria, Australia

For something totally different, consider this clifftop love nest perched on the slopes of an extinct volcano in the Australian state of Victoria. Step inside this circular hideaway and you’ll find a tangle of wooden beams, a bathtub, a wood-burning fire and gorgeous views over Victoria. It takes just 90 minutes to drive here from Melbourne, so it’s a great option for couples keen to mix urban adventure with a rural retreat.

open image in gallery An unbeatable view of Mount Fuji at Hoshinoya ( Hoshino Hotels )

Where: Lake Kawaguchi, Japan

Love a good volcano view? You’ll struggle to beat this one – Mount Fuji from your lakeside cabin at Hoshinoya Fuji, which is Japan’s first glamping resort. Dotted throughout a fragrant red pine forest, the cabins feel wonderfully secluded but still offer unbeatable views of Mount Fuji, and each cabin has a spacious outdoor terrace. If you’re partial to a camp fire but don’t fancy the whole fire-making thing, don’t panic, because the resort’s Glamping Master is on hand to crank up the cosiness by lighting a fire on your balcony. Alternatively, watch a film at the resort’s forest cinema (courtesy of a screen and projector deep in the woods) or watch the sunrise during a kayak tour of Lake Kawaguchi.

Book now

open image in gallery Crystal Creek Rainforest Retreat plunges guests among the trees ( Crystal Creek Rainforest Retreat )

Where: New South Wales, Australia

This is a resort designed with romance in mind, whether it’s the glass-walled cabins that overlook the rainforest and have sunken double baths, or the Creekside spa cabins – cottage-style accommodations with log fires and low-slung beams. You’ll find the resort in the Tweed Valley, a beautiful chunk of wilderness wedged between the wildlife-filled Numinbah Nature Reserve and Springbrook National Park. Lovebirds should consider the resort’s honeymoon package, which includes rose-themed decorations in your cabin, a bottle of Moet champagne, and plenty of activities perfect for couples, including a rose petal trail through the woods. Who needs cookie crumbs?

Read more: The best Australia holidays to do in your lifetime, from the Kimberley to Kangaroo Island

Arundel suite, Amberley Castle

open image in gallery The Arundel room at Amberley Castle ( Amberley Castle )

Where: Sussex, UK

Step behind the original portcullis at 900-year-old Amberley Castle and you’ll find 19 bedrooms, many of which are filled with original features, including twisting stone staircases and grandiose archways beneath which Oliver Cromwell is thought to have walked. We recommend Arundel, which has a huge granite fireplace and recessed seating next to the leaded windows.

Read more: The best boutique hotels in the Cotswolds