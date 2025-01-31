Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

YouTube will now let people watch videos at four times speed – as part of a range of experimental new features.

Already, YouTube lets people watch at twice the normal speed. That allows users to skip through slower videos more quickly, though has also led to questions about whether it is an inferior way of watching videos and what it might do to viewers’ attention spans.

Now some users will be able to watch at twice that speed – a total of four times. They will be able to fine tune within that, allowing people to watch at 3.15 times the speed, for instance.

Other new features include the option to skip through videos more easily. A new tool called “Jump Ahead” allows people to press a button to go through videos more quickly.

Those tools are part of a range of “experimental new features” that are being offered to premium subscribers for a limited time. It also includes better quality audio and new features for YouTube Short, such as picture-in-picture and the option to download videos.

They are intended to allow people to use new features and give their feedback before they are integrated into the main app.

Many video platforms offer ways for users to skip through videos and watch them more quickly. That even includes film and TV streaming services such as Netflix – which lets people watch shows at double speed, for instance.