TikTok could soon disappear in the United States.

Unless its parent company ByteDance is able to sell TikTok to an American company, it is set to go dark for its more than 170 million users in the country. That is in line with a law, passed early last year, based on accusations that TikTok is dangerously close to the Chinese government.

While the law only requires that TikTok is taken down from Google and Apple app stores, TikTok has indicated that it will take itself offline completely. Users of the app will instead be shown a notification that will direct them to a web page to read more about the ban, it has suggested.

But a range of last-minute attempts to avert that shutdown mean it could be postponed or cancelled entirely.

Joe Biden may not enforce the ban on Sunday, reports have suggested. That would leave the future of TikTok in the hands of Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated as president the following day and appears to be favouring a reversal of the ban.

TikTok may still be sold to one of many Americans who have expressed an interest in buying it, though ByteDance has made clear that it does not intend to sell the app. The Supreme Court is also yet to rule on TikTok’s challenge to the law, and it is set to release a decision that may relate to the TikTok ban early on Friday.