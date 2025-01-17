TikTok ban live: App will shut down on Sunday unless it is saved, Supreme Court says
Biden government has suggested it will not enforce ban – and leave final decision to Trump
TikTok could soon disappear in the United States.
Unless its parent company ByteDance is able to sell TikTok to an American company, it is set to go dark for its more than 170 million users in the country. That is in line with a law, passed early last year, based on accusations that TikTok is dangerously close to the Chinese government.
While the law only requires that TikTok is taken down from Google and Apple app stores, TikTok has indicated that it will take itself offline completely. Users of the app will instead be shown a notification that will direct them to a web page to read more about the ban, it has suggested.
But a range of last-minute attempts to avert that shutdown mean it could be postponed or cancelled entirely.
Joe Biden may not enforce the ban on Sunday, reports have suggested. That would leave the future of TikTok in the hands of Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated as president the following day and appears to be favouring a reversal of the ban.
TikTok may still be sold to one of many Americans who have expressed an interest in buying it, though ByteDance has made clear that it does not intend to sell the app. The Supreme Court is also yet to rule on TikTok’s challenge to the law, and it is set to release a decision that may relate to the TikTok ban early on Friday.
Supreme Court will not overrule TikTok ban
The ban on TikTok will stand, the Supreme Court says. The law does not break the first amendment and therefore will not be overturned.
Donald Trump says he discussed TikTok with Xi Jinping
The president-elect has held a phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, which he says included a discussion of TikTok. He did not say what the nature of those discussions were.
“The call was a very good one for both China and the U.S.A. It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately. We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform.
“President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!”
Supreme Court opinions imminent
In about half an hour, the Supreme Court is due to release opinions. That will happen at 10am local eastern time.
We don’t know for sure that it will cover TikTok, as it did not say which cases those will cover. And we definitely don’t know whether it will make a difference: during arguments last week, it seemed as if the court would probably uphold the law and thereby leave the TikTok ban in place.
What does the future hold for TikTok?
If TikTok is banned, what does that mean for users both in the United States and across the world? This Q&A has a look at both.
Will Donald Trump save TikTok from Joe Biden? He’s going to try
Trump sees halting the bipartisan TikTok ban as an easy way to show he’s delivering results. He’s probably right.
Read the analysis from John Bowden:
Chinese says it is not illegally collecting TikTok users’ data
The Chinese government has denied accusations that it is illegally collecting user data. It “has never and will never” require companies or individuals to collect data for or provide data to it in a way that violates the law, the foreign ministry said on Friday.
The ministry spokesperson was responding to a question about six Chinese companies including TikTok, Shein, Xiaomi, which have been named in a privacy complaint filed by Austrian advocacy group Noyb claiming the firms were unlawfully sending European Union user data to China.
Republican senator says TikTok is ‘a Chinese communist spy app’
Republican Senator Tom Cotton opposed an effort to extend TikTok’s ban deadline, saying it posed too great of a threat to allow for any concessions or compromises.
“TikTok isn’t just another social media platform,” Cotton said. “TikTok is a Chinese Communist spy app that addicts our kids, harvests their data, targets them with harmful and manipulative and spreads Communist propoganda.”
His opposition was to Senator Ed Markey’s attempt to introduce legislation that would extend the deadline thus giving TikTok more time to work out a deal or at least allow President-elect Donald Trump to weigh-in.
“No extensions, no concession and no compromises for TikTok,” Cotton said.
Is TikTok’s Chinese alternative any safer than the app facing a potential US ban?
China-based RedNote has experienced a huge surge in downloads from users in the US and worldwide as the 19 January deadline for the US TikTok ban approaches.
The app, a mix of Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest, is one of the most popular in China and reached the top spot in the UK app download charts this week. Those migrating to the platform, officially called Xiaohongshu, or “Little Red Book,” have been warmly welcomed. Chinese and Western users collaborate on the app, teaching each other English or Mandarin, helping with homework, or sharing jokes about the looming TikTok ban.
Like TikTok, RedNote is owned by a Chinese company, Xingyin Information Technology. Chartered security expert James Bore says that, like most social media platforms, RedNote prioritises growth and engagement over user privacy. However, the platform’s governance under Chinese law sets it apart.
“The difference is that China has a law that the government must have a stake in companies,” he told The Independent. “This is not a secret, it’s written into Chinese law so that they can overrule things and make sure there’s nothing that threatens the Chinese state. That’s a level of interference in companies that we’re not really used to in the West.”
Cybersecurity expert Rob Pritchard added: “I doubt there is a particular risk to individuals, but the broader implications are interesting. It’s not the effect the US government wanted to achieve, I’m sure.”
When users sign up for RedNote, they must accept terms and conditions presented only in Mandarin, leaving many unaware of what they’re agreeing to.
“I saw the terms and conditions for this app and I just clicked it. I didn’t even try to read that,” said new RedNote user Kelsey Higginbottom in a clip.
