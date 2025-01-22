People using AI will take jobs in the future, not AI itself, Samsung exec says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People won’t lose out on jobs to AI in the future, but to a person using the technology to improve their working life, a senior Samsung UK and Ireland executive has said as the tech giant unveiled its latest AI-powered smartphones.

The phone maker’s new S25 Series includes enhanced tools in its Galaxy AI suite – a range of generative AI features that can help users complete tasks and answer queries quickly.

The new phones include the ability to work across multiple apps seamlessly to complete a task – such as finding music concerts nearby online and adding them to a user’s calendar in a single command, as well as better understanding of user context to serve them timely app recommendations or life admin updates during the day, based on their phone habits.

For us, it's all about giving you the best opportunity to use whatever you want to use in your life in the best possible way Annika Bizon, Samsung UK and Ireland

Annika Bizon, director of mobile experience at Samsung UK and Ireland, said the increasing use of AI in mobile devices would help human productivity, not replace it.

“For us, it’s all about giving you the best opportunity to use whatever you want to use in your life in the best possible way,” she told the PA news agency.

“And I think this is a really interesting point around what AI is going to do for the future because it’s going to be a level up.

“Someone said to me, do you think people are going to lose their jobs through AI? No, I think people are going to lose jobs against the person that’s using AI.

“It’s like trying to find something in an encyclopaedia versus using the internet.

“That’s the game change we’re talking about, and for me, that’s incredibly exciting.”

She added that the smarter AI tools Samsung was rolling out were about giving back users “precious time” in their daily lives.

It's the one thing we all want to get away from; the mundane part, the never-ending to-do list Annika Bizon, Samsung UK and Ireland

“This is the next stage of that; how do you make these tools really give you back time and take the mundane away?” she said.

“That, for me, is the real game changer – it’s a level up in terms of how people use technology for good within their own lives and to simplify things as well, because technology can be quite confusing.

“So what we’re trying to do is make it super simple and AI within the phone is the tool that’s doing that – but it’s really the functionality you get off the back of that; things like being able to just live your life faster, quicker and more efficiently with something like a personal assistant in your pocket.”

“It’s the one thing we all want to get away from; the mundane part, the never-ending to-do list.”

The introduction of artificial intelligence tools has become a key battleground for smartphone makers over the last year since Samsung became the first to add them to its smartphones with the launch of Galaxy AI in January last year.

We are making sure that not only do we have the best quality AI, but we also have the best security and privacy that sits beside that, and that is incredibly important because you're talking about people's data Annika Bizon, Samsung UK and Ireland

Since then, Google, Apple and others have added AI-powered tools to their devices, but not without incident.

Most recently, Apple has paused the use of an AI tool that summarised news alerts after it produced a number of misleading and false headlines.

Ms Bizon said Samsung’s AI tools had had a strong first year in the market, and added that the company was focused on its own technology, rather than what its rivals were doing.

“We launched Galaxy AI last year, and we’ve roughly got nearly five million people in the UK using it on a regular basis – to put that into context, it took the internet eight years to get to the same point – so people are using it regularly, which is hugely positive,” she told PA.

“I think we spend most of our time focusing on what we’re doing because truthfully, everybody has their own independent versions of AI.

“We are making sure that not only do we have the best quality AI, but we also have the best security and privacy that sits beside that, and that is incredibly important because you’re talking about people’s data.”