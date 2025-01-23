Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ChatGPT is offline, leaving users unable to talk to the AI chat app.

Visitors to the website saw an error page rather than the usual chat options, and official apps and other integrations with ChatGPT also appeared to be broken.

The official status page of OpenAI, which makes the service, said that it was seeing “elevated error rates” and that it was investigating the issue.

Tracking website Down Detector saw a huge surge in complaints about problems at around noon UK time, or 7am eastern. The timing meant that many took to other platforms to complain that they had been left unable to use a tool that was central to their work or study.

“chatgpt down in the middle of the workday i’m about to get fired pray for me,” wrote on user on X, alongside other complaints from people who said they were in the middle of coding or writing essays and now had to do the work themselves.

ChatGPT now has more than 300 million people using it each week, OpenAI’s chief executive Sam Altman announced late last year. Users send more than a billion messages each day to the system, he said.

The app was initially launched in 2022, and very quickly went onto become the fastest-growing launch ever. Since then, OpenAI has added new features and systems as well as looking to monetise it with paid access to better capabilities.

ChatGPT has also been integrated into a range of other systems through its API, and OpenAI says that more than 1.3 million developers have built on the system in the US. The outage also appeared to take down those third-party integrations.