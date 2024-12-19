Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

ChatGPT can now take queries via WhatsApp after OpenAI widened the availability of its hugely popular AI chatbot.

The launch allows any of WhatsApp’s 2.7 billion users around the world to chat with the AI tool, while people in the US can also call a toll-free phone number – 1-800-ChatGPT – to have a voice conversation with the AI assistant.

It is part of OpenAI’s plan to broaden access to artificial intelligence, with the firm hoping to entice new users to ChatGPT.

“We care a lot about continuing to reduce barriers for more people to try out AI and see what it can do for them,” said Antonia Woodford, a product manager at OpenAI.

“We’re really excited that we’re bringing ChatGPT to you through two familiar channels: calling and WhatsApp.”

WhatsApp users are able to chat with ChatGPT by adding the number +1 1800 242 8478 to their contacts, while people in the US can call the number for a voice conversation with the AI bot.

The phone service is currently only available to users in the US, offering anyone dialling from a US number 15 minutes per month for free.

The ChatGPT chatbot on WhatsApp does not require users to login to an OpenAI account, however it only supports text conversations and has a knowledge cutoff of September 2021.

It is also not possible to add ChatGPT to group chats on WhatsApp, and OpenAI warned that any inappropriate use that violates its terms of service would result in users being blocked.

“This is an experimental way to talk to ChatGPT, so availability and limits may change,” a spokesperson told The Independent.

“For a fuller experience with more tools, higher limits, and more personalisation, existing users should continue using ChatGPT directly through their accounts.”

The launch puts ChatGPT directly up against WhatsApp owner Meta’s own artificial intelligence Meta AI, which the tech giant has been rolling out across its suite of apps.