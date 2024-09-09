Apple Watch Series 10 brings new, thinnest ever design and biggest display ever

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Apple has released a new version of its Watch, with a redesign that gives it both the thinnest design ever and the largest display.

The Apple Watch Series 10’s display is even bigger than the Apple Watch Ultra, the big version of the Watch that Apple launched two years ago in part because of its large display.

The display is also improved at wider angles, Apple said. It has been “optimised for more light at more angles”, the company’s chief operating officer said, with the display up to 40 per cent brighter when read from an angle.

Apple said that customers can use the extra display size to make text larger without losing content, or to add extra information to displays.

The more power efficient display also means that the display can be updated once a second when it is in its always-on display mode. Previously, it could only update once each minute.

That display also sits in a new hardware design. That comes with softer edges and a much thinner design, even with that expanded display.

It comes with the option of a new jet black colour in the aluminium model, as well as rose gold. The more expensive, aluminium version of the Watch will be swapped for titanium, which Apple says has allowed it to shave 20 per cent off the weight.

Apple referred to the new Watch as the “fastest-charging” ever. It can go up to 80 per cent charge with a 30 minute charge, the company said.

The announcement came during Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event, where it will also reveal the new iPhone 16. Apple did not use the announcement to launch a new Apple Watch Ultra, though it released the existing model in a new black colour.

The new Watch starts at $399. It can be pre-ordered from today and will be on sale from 20 September.