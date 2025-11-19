Sports fans in Missouri can now register with licensed online sportsbooks ahead of the official December 1 launch of sports betting in the Show-Me state.

Missourians will finally be allowed to legally place sports bets as of next month, joining 38 other states that have legalized sports betting since 2018.

With Missouri sports betting entering open season, various gambling organizations have been jostling for position to gain their license and capitalize on the new opportunities in Missouri.

The Missouri Gaming Commission has granted two untethered licenses to Circa and DraftKings.

They have also awarded temporary online sports betting licenses (meaning they require a partnership with one of six professional sports franchises or 13 casinos in Missouri) to Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, theScore Bet, Fanatics Sportsbook, FanDuel and Underdog Sports.

Although bettors will not be able to place any wagers until the official launch date, the pre-registration period has been open since Monday, November 17, allowing customers to set up their accounts, verify their identity, claim promotions and deposit funds.

We have reviewed and ranked the five best sportsbooks Missourians will have access to when Missouri sports betting goes live next month.

All online sportsbooks mentioned in this article are legal and licensed by the Missouri Gaming Commission.

Missouri Sports Betting Update Summary

Is MO sports betting legal yet? No When will it be legal? December 1, 2025 Expected MO Sportsbooks Circa, DraftKings, Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, theScore Bet, Fanatics Sportsbook, FanDuel, Underdog Sports Available MO sports betting licenses 14 Missouri Sports Betting Regulator Missouri Gaming Commission MO Population 6.15m

When Will Missouri Sports Betting Launch?

Since the law banning sports betting in all states other than Nevada was struck down in 2018, there has been a slow titration of states creating policies and legalizing sports betting. Missouri was late to the sports betting party, only legalizing it in November 2024 when Amendment 2 was narrowly passed.

Their neighbour, Kansas, legalized sports betting in 2022, and the professional sports teams and national gambling organisations realised Missouri was an untapped market, pushing for the reform, which gained voter approval at the end of 2024.

In order to try and get the sports betting business up and running before March Madness in 2025, the Missouri Gaming Commission asked the state for emergency rules so customers would not miss out on the tournament. But the Secretary of State for Missouri, Denny Hoskins, rejected this, saying there were no circumstances requiring emergency rules.

With the official launch now set for December 1, bettors will be able to download relevant Missouri sportsbook apps, create accounts and deposit funds from November 17, but will not be able to place any bets until after the launch, when online and retail sportsbooks launch simultaneously.

Best Missouri Sportsbooks

Below is a table outlining the best available Missouri sportsbook options for bettors on launch day, looking at their strengths, welcome bonuses, loyalty programs and live streaming capabilities.

Sportsbook Best For Welcome Bonus Withdrawal Speed Payment Options Loyalty Program DraftKings Parlays Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets 1-3 business days PayPal, Venmo, debit/credit card, online banking, Play+ Dynasty Rewards Bet365 Live betting Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets Within 24 hours PayPal, debit/credit card, Apple Pay, Venmo, PayNearMe, Trustly N/A BetMGM Rewards programme Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets 1-3 business days PayPal, online banking, VIP Preferred, Play+, Apple Pay, PayNearMe, debit/credit card MGM Rewards Caesars Sportsbook Odds boosts Bet $5, Get $150 + 5x 100% Profit Boosts 1-5 business days PayPal, online banking, debit/credit card, Caesars Play+, PayNearMe, ACH, Venmo, Apple Pay Caesars Rewards Fanatics Sportsbook FanCash rewards Deposit $50, Get Up To $3,000 in FanCash No Sweat Bets 1-2 business days Online banking, debit card, Play+, Apple Pay, PayPal, Venmo FanCash FanDuel Same game parlays Bet $5, Get $400 Bonus Bets 1-2 business days PayPal, Venmo, online banking, debit/credit card, Apple Pay, Play+ FanDuel Rewards

DraftKings Missouri

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Welcome Bonus: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

Platforms: iOS, Android, desktop

Best For: Parlay betting

Key Strengths:

Awarded one of two untethered Missouri licenses (independent of casinos/teams)

Dynasty Rewards loyalty program.

Quick Parlay feature for easy parlay building

Parlay and SGP payout boosts

Strong DFS background and reputation

DraftKings was initially launched in 2012 as a Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) service and has a long-standing rivalry with another name on this list, FanDuel.

They have since expanded into sports betting and have become one of the most recognizable names in the US sports betting industry, pairing its second-to-none DFS offering with its sportsbook and allowing bettors to switch between the two services seamlessly on any platform.

DraftKings has been awarded one of the two untethered sports betting licenses available in Missouri, meaning they will operate as a totally independent entity, giving them the freedom to potentially run more competitive promotions and offers than their tethered rivals.

open image in gallery The Draftkings stats hub is particularly useful for bettors who rely on data to make decisions ( Draftkings )

One of the features on the Missouri sportsbook we were particularly drawn to is the quick parlay feature, which takes all the heavy lifting out of selecting your parlay for a game.

DraftKings’ algorithm pre-selects betting options that are often popular or statistically significant for the specific game you’re interested in, making the process faster and more convenient.

Not only that, but DraftKings will regularly boost the winnings of parlays and SGPs on selected sports.

Overall, the Missouri DraftKings sportsbook will provide an intuitive and easy user experience alongside their classy Dynasty Rewards program, where bettors earn rewards simply by placing bets. Rewards can range from free DFS tickets to live concerts and luxury getaways.

Pros Cons Best-in-class betting app, rated 4.8 (iOS) and 4.6 (Android) Dynasty Rewards less valuable than some rewards programs Excellent selection of parlay and SGP features Fewer live streams than rival online sportsbooks Competitive odds across all major leagues and college sports

Bet365 Missouri

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Welcome Bonus: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets

Platforms: Desktop, iOS, Android

Best For: Live betting

Key Strengths:

Partnership with St. Louis Cardinals

Industry-leading live betting interface with extensive in-play markets

Huge selection of live streaming options so bettors can watch and bet

Early line releases ahead of most competitors

Strong reputation for customer service

Bet365 will launch in Missouri as part of a mobile betting partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals, with the sportsbook’s name appearing on various Cardinals platforms, including the ‘Bet365 bridge’ inside Busch Stadium.

The Bet365 mobile app is fast, sleek and has a wide range of betting options. It also features Bet365’s industry-leading live betting interface with extensive in-play markets and a massive selection of streaming options that have you covered if you are betting or watching, or both.

Bet365 is an international betting giant, so bettors can also expect a much wider range of markets extending outside of the US.

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

They are also expected to launch with their famous early payouts across their extensive range of sports. This means that if your team goes up by a certain number of points/runs/goals then your bet is settled as a winner.

For example, if the New York Giants go 20 points ahead of the Chicago Bears during the game but go on to lose the game, you’ll still win your bet if you wagered on the Giants’ moneyline.

Bet365 brings years of experience as a top sportsbook to the table, including excellent customer service, fast payouts and early line releases.

Customers can expect payouts within 24 hours - quicker than most Missouri sportsbooks - and its line releases give bettors access to markets before most rival operators.

Pros Cons Best-in-class live betting experience Fewer ongoing promotions than some rivals Early payouts on NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WNBA, college football, soccer, and more No loyalty program Faster payouts than the majority of online sportsbooks

BetMGM Missouri

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Welcome Bonus: Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets if your first bet loses

Platforms: Desktop, iOS, Android

Best For: Rewards program

Key Strengths:

MGM Rewards integration

Partnership with Century Casinos for Missouri market access

Lion’s Boost gives bettors a daily odds boost on selected events

Edit My Bet feature for in-play wager adjustments

Live streaming of many events

Potentially generous welcome bonus

BetMGM, one of the biggest names in US sportsbooks, secured its access to the Missouri sports betting market through its partnership with Century Casinos.

This partnership, similar to the others, will mean that exclusive offers in relation to Century Casinos will more than likely be available at the launch.

The BetMGM app is well organised and has a focus on local teams, so if you are a Chiefs or Cardinals fan, for example, those teams and their games are likely to feature front and center on the homepage.

Their markets are diverse and easily accessible. From live betting to same-game parlays, there is something for everyone on the NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB, soccer and UFC.

One of our favourite features is the Lion’s Boost, with BetMGM increasing the odds by as much as 25% on up to 10 bets each and every day.

open image in gallery ( BetMGM )

Their welcome bonus is also one of the best-in-class, offering bettors up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet on the sportsbook loses.

Missouri-based bettors can use the BetMGM promo code INDEPENBET when signing up to avail of this sign up offer, which is available to claim now ahead of the December 1 launch.

BetMGM could do better when it comes to how competitive its odds are, but pick up some of that slack with the ‘Edit My Bet’ feature. This allows bettors to edit in-play wagers, which is a feature that only BetMGM is expected to launch with.

Our favourite BetMGM feature has to be the best-in-class loyalty program for bettors.

It is fully integrated with MGM Rewards, meaning customers can not only cash in their points for bonus bets, but also for real-world rewards such as hotel stays and dining credits at MGM Resorts across the country.

Pros Cons Best in class loyalty program with a huge selection of rewards Odds could be more competitive Daily odds boost and regular promotions Customer support options could be improved Faster payouts than the majority of online sportsbooks

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Expected Welcome Bonus: First Bet on Caesars Up To $1,000

Platforms: Desktop, iOS, Android

Best For: Odds boosts

Caesars Rewards program with tier benefits, including bonus bets, odds boosts, hotel stays and entertainment tickets

Daily odds boosts across major sports

Partnership with Missouri casino properties (Harrah's locations)

Strong NFL betting options

Instant payouts with select banking methods

Despite not securing one of the untethered licenses from the Missouri Gaming Commission, Caesars Sportsbook won’t have to engage in a revenue share to access Missouri after partnering with two Caesars Entertainment-owned casinos.

This means those bettors who already accumulate points for Caesars Rewards at their physical locations will soon have another means of building up their bankroll via the online sportsbooks.

Rewards include your classic bonus bets and odds boosts, but also extend to hotel stays and entertainment tickets.

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

For the most part, the Caesars’ app is clean and easy to use, although it can become crowded at times, which can lead to delays in functions loading or the occasional freezes whilst using.

Daily odds boosts across major sports can be found in their dedicated boosts section, and their strong NFL betting and streaming options are above average among Missouri sports betting operators.

While Caesars do fall down with its coverage of more niche markets, they do excel in offering juicier odds on big events and international markets, such as European football, which is a personal favourite.

Pros Cons Wide range of odds boosts covering lots of sports App can be slow to load and is prone to freezing Seasonal promotions on the big four sports leagues Could add more live betting options Excellent cash out feature Large selection of payment options

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Welcome Bonus: Deposit $50, Get Up To $3,000 In FanCash No Sweat Bets

Platforms: Mobile only (iOS, Android)

Best For: Cashback

Key Strengths (expand on these points):

Partnership with Boyd Gaming Fanatics retail locations at Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City and Ameristar Casino Resort and Spa St. Charles

Unique FanCash system: earn up to 10% cash back on every bet

Mobile-first design optimised for app betting

Strong potential welcome bonus

Fanatics Sportsbook, the sports betting arm of Fanatics sports merchandise and memorabilia, opened its mobile-only online sportsbook in 2023 and is set to move into Missouri in partnership with Boyd Gaming, who operate retail locations at Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City and Ameristar Casino Resort and Spa St. Charles.

If you like your betting rewards to extend beyond bonus bets, Fanatics has you covered with their unique FanCash system, which we believe is Fanatics’ crowning glory.

FanCash is Fanatics' loyalty currency that can be redeemed across Fanatics' experiences. That means FanCash can be used at the online sportsbook to load up on bonus bets or odds boost, or to purchase the latest team apparel of your favorite franchise.

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

Bettors can earn up to 10% cash back on every bet, although if they want to earn that level of credit regularly, they’ll need to back a lot of underdogs as the odds of the wager directly correspond to the level of cash back.

Being a mobile-only sportsbook has allowed Fanatics to fully optimise their user experience with easy banking options and a wide range of markets across all major sports. There’s a big focus on player props, but it also has suitable options for parlays, spreads and moneylines.

Missouri bettors may be able to test out all the various options via the generous welcome bonus, which will allow new customers to deposit $50 and get up to $3,000 in FanCash No Sweat Bets.

Pros Cons Earn FanCash on every wager (win or lose) No desktop version of the online sportsbook is available Generous welcome offer Smaller range of promos Free-to-play games to earn FanCash

FanDuel Missouri

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Expected Welcome Bonus: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

Platforms: Desktop, mobile, iOS, Android

Best For: Same game parlays

Key Strengths (expand on these points):

Partnership with MLS side St. Louis City SC

Industry-leading same game parlay builder with extensive market options

Best-in-class mobile app experience

Competitive odds pricing with smaller commission on many markets

Fast withdrawal processing (1-2 business days)

FanDuel has established itself as the United States’ premier sportsbook since the law change in 2018, capitalizing on its DFS presence to gain a strong foothold in the market. FanDuel’s getway to the west for the Missouri sports betting launch comes through a partnership with MLS team the St. Louis City SC, one of numerous commercial ies they have with sport franchises right across the country.

The FanDuel app is widely regarded as one of the best in the industry with iOS users giving it a score of 4.9 out of 5. It offers a smooth user experience and easy-to-navigate menus displaying live odds, game overviews and an extensive range of over 20 sports to bet on.

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

FanDuel’s strength lies in its live-betting and SGPs, with a diverse selection of market options and competitive odds, which tend to contain less juice than some rivals. This all gets tied up nicely by their speedy withdrawal times, which tends to be between 1-2 business days.

It is also expected that FanDuel’s one-wallet and cash-out system will be implemented in their Missouri launch in December, allowing bettors to link all their funds between horse racing, sports betting and DFS, as well as settle a bet early through the cash-out feature.

FanDuel Pros FanDuel Cons Excellent design and user experience on all platforms No FanDuel Players Club points awarded for sportsbook wagers Competitive odds and below-industry-standard juice Parlay hub houses all the trending multiples and SGPs

Missouri Sports Betting Laws and Regulations

Below is a breakdown of the key laws and regulations bettors will want to know about before the Missouri sports betting launch.

Legal Betting Age

In Missouri, the legal age for betting is 21 years old. Underage betting is illegal, and bettors must be able to provide age verification during the account registration process.

Tax Rate and Betting Taxes

In Missouri, there is a 10 per cent tax on sports betting revenue, which is below the national average of 19%. Bettors do not pay taxes directly on withdrawals or payouts at the sportsbook level, but will have to declare their winnings to the IRS, as it is taxable income, and a federal tax rate of 24 per cent will be levied on wins of $5,000 or more.

Missouri residents will also be expected to report their gambling winnings on state tax returns.

Geolocation Requirements

Bettors must be physically located within the borders of Missouri in order to place bets, though they can bet from anywhere in the state as there are no restricted counties.

Punters cannot place bets from neighbouring states, and geolocation technology will verify a user’s location via their mobile device.

Residency

There is no residency requirement for sports betting in Missouri, and visitors can bet while in the state. However, any visitor must be aged 21+ and physically present in the state in order to bet.

Prohibited Wagers

It is currently unclear what the regulations will be surrounding wagers on college sports. It may be the case that betting on college sports is limited to betting on out-of-state teams, as is common in other states. Full details will be clarified in the final Missouri sports betting regulations.

Betting on high school sports of any kind is strictly prohibited.

How to Select the Best Missouri Sportsbook For You

There are several factors to consider when choosing the best Missouri sportsbook for you. Here’s what to look out for when deciding which online Missouri sportsbook will suit your needs best:

Bonuses & Promotions

There’s already plenty of Missouri sportsbook promos on offer in the lead-up to the launch of sports betting in the state.

Pre-launch offers typically focus on sign-up bonuses that take effect after states go live. Common welcome bonuses include bonus bets, deposit match bonuses and first-bet bonuses.

Once registered, users can look forward to special promotions for events including the Super Bowl, March Madness and similar big-ticket items from the sporting calendar.

In addition, loyalty programs allow bettors to earn points or credits based on the volume of wagering, while tier systems reward consistent wagering with better perks.

Convenient Online Payment Methods

The best sportsbooks have a wide range of payment options. All operators accept credit or debit cards with state-of-the-art encryption, while the majority of Missouri sportsbooks will also accept transactions from e-wallets, such as PayPal.

Those sportsbooks with retail locations will also accept cash transactions.

Licensed sportsbooks ensure sensitive information is safe and secure, no matter which payment method you choose.

User Experience

Top online sportsbooks should be intuitive and user-friendly on every platform. Whether you are using a desktop or mobile, check that the online sportsbook is easy to navigate, loads quickly and runs without incident.

You can check app ratings and reviews before downloading any sportsbook app.

Competitive Odds & Betting Markets

Odds vary between operators for the same markets, and having multiple accounts across different operators allows users to shop for the best odds. An additional benefit is that users can collect multiple sign-up bonuses and have access to various promos.

Remember that the best Missouri sportsbooks should provide consistently favorable odds in order to increase long-term profitability.

Helpful Customer Support

Having the opportunity to speak with an individual agent matters in the overall customer support experience. That’s the gold standard of customer service with online sportsbooks, although most now have helpful chat bots or FAQ section that can assist with the most common issues.

Be sure to check reviews regarding customer support before signing up to an operator.

Proper Licensing

Licensed sportsbooks ensure fair treatment for users, and licensing eliminates the need for offshore sportsbooks.

In addition, regulatory oversight provides consumer protection, meaning users can feel safe when gambling online and in-person in Missouri.

How to Use Missouri Sportsbooks

Below, we explain how would-be bettors can use sportsbooks in Missouri, with information on how to sign up for sportsbooks as well as the types of market new users can expect:

How to Sign Up with Missouri Sportsbooks

Online sportsbooks use geolocation technology to confirm you’re physically located within Missouri when you create an account. You must be inside state lines both during registration and whenever you place a bet.

Once pre-registration opens, keep an eye on each operator’s site for Missouri betting promo codes. These early sign-up bonuses can unlock valuable offers and boost your bankroll when sportsbooks go live on December 1.

Popular Missouri Sports Betting Markets to Expect

Here’s a brief rundown of the Missouri online sports betting markets that users can expect to wager on from December 1:

Moneyline - This market involves a bettor wagering on which team or player will win a contest outright.

- This market involves a bettor wagering on which team or player will win a contest outright. Point Spread - A bet on whether a team will win or lose by more than the specific number of points offered by the sportsbook.

- A bet on whether a team will win or lose by more than the specific number of points offered by the sportsbook. Totals (Over/Under) - Bettors bet on whether the combined score of both teams will be under or over the number set by the bookmaker.

- Bettors bet on whether the combined score of both teams will be under or over the number set by the bookmaker. Parlays - A single bet that combines two or more individual wagers, with all selections in the bet needing to win for the bet to pay out.

- A single bet that combines two or more individual wagers, with all selections in the bet needing to win for the bet to pay out. Futures - These are bets on season-long outcomes, for example the winner of a championship or an MVP award.

- These are bets on season-long outcomes, for example the winner of a championship or an MVP award. Prop Bets - These are wagers on specific events within games, such as a player to score a touchdown.

- These are wagers on specific events within games, such as a player to score a touchdown. Live Betting - Users will be able to bet on games that are in progress with live betting.

Missouri Sports to Bet On

Missouri is home to several top-class professional sports teams with the Chiefs, Cardinals, Royals and Blues all having been crowned champions in their respective sports in the last 20 years.

Football

NFL Teams: Kansas City Chiefs

NFL and college football - depending on college betting regulations - will likely be Missouri's largest sports betting markets, with three-time Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs serving as a major draw for bettors.

The Chiefs have a partnership with BetMGM, and the first opportunity for Missouri residents to legally bet on the Chiefs will come when they face the Houston Texans on 7 December.

The NFL playoffs and the Super Bowl will likely be some of the biggest betting events of the year in Missouri, with the Chiefs looking to go back to the Super Bowl for the fourth year in a row.

College sports betting regulations are still being determined with in-state wagers often prohibited in other states. Readers should monitor this page for updates.

Baseball

MLB Teams: Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals

Missouri is home to two MLB teams with fervent, dedicated fanbases, and both already have sportsbook partnerships. The Royals have teamed up with Underdog Sports and the Cardinals with Bet365.

Special seasonal promotions are likely and the long MLB season provides daily betting opportunities.

Hockey

NHL Teams: St. Louis Blues

There is a strong hockey culture in Missouri, with the Blues having seen success in winning their first Stanley Cup in 2019, and the team has a sports betting partnership with Underdog Sports.

NHL betting sites are expected to be particularly popular in Missouri, with markets including puck line, totals, period betting and playoff futures likely to be available.

Soccer

MLS Teams: Sporting KC, St. Louis City FC

NWSL Teams: Kansas City Current

Missouri has three professional soccer teams, which is unusual for a U.S. state. Moreover, there is interest from elsewhere as Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is part-owner of Sporting KC and Kansas City Current, while his wife Brittany Mahomes is also part-owner of the latter.

St Louis City have a partnership with FanDuel, and there are year-round betting opportunities given the MLS schedule.

Gambling Responsibly in Missouri

Responsible gambling is of paramount importance for anyone looking to use Missouri online sportsbooks.

Sports wagering can be addictive, and it's crucial that bettors stay in control of their gambling. Remember to never chase your losses and stick to a budget.

Never view sports wagering as a way to generate income, never wager more than you can afford to lose, and when gambling stops being fun, it's time to stop.

All licensed Missouri sportsbooks will have responsible gambling tools available to help users stay in control. Users will find the following tools if they need them:

Deposit Limits: Users can set daily, weekly, or monthly deposit caps.

Users can set daily, weekly, or monthly deposit caps. Time Limits: You can set session time reminders and receive alerts after specified betting durations.

You can set session time reminders and receive alerts after specified betting durations. Reality Checks: Receive periodic notifications that show the time and money spent.

Receive periodic notifications that show the time and money spent. Self-Exclusion: You can voluntarily ban yourself from Missouri sportsbooks for a set period (months, years, or permanently). The Missouri Gaming Commission maintains a self-exclusion list.

You can voluntarily ban yourself from Missouri sportsbooks for a set period (months, years, or permanently). The Missouri Gaming Commission maintains a self-exclusion list. Cooling-Off Periods: This consists of a temporary account suspension (24 hours to several weeks). The account stays inactive but not permanently closed.

If bettors ever feel they need help with their gambling, they can reach out to one of several gambling addiction charities, both locally and nationally, free of charge:

Sports Betting in Missouri: Summary

Missouri’s long-awaited move into legal sports betting is almost here, giving residents access to a wide range of licensed online sportsbooks, competitive welcome bonuses and secure, regulated wagering options.

With major operators like DraftKings, Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, Fanatics and FanDuel all preparing to launch, bettors will have no shortage of options when December 1 arrives.

Whether you’re looking for the best odds, top betting apps, strong loyalty programs or deep in-play markets, Missouri’s new operators offer something for every type of bettor.

By pre-registering early, comparing promos and understanding the state’s rules and betting markets, Missourians can hit the ground running as the Show-Me State officially joins the legal sports betting landscape.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Missouri sports betting FAQs

Q Is sports betting legal in Missouri? Sports betting will become legal in Missouri on December 1, 2025 after Amendment 2 was passed in November 2024. Online and retail gambling will be permitted, and the industry will regulated by the Missouri Gaming Commission. Q When will Missouri sports betting launch? December 1, 2025 is the official launch. There is a pre-registration period from mid-November 2025, but no wagering until December 1. There have been multiple temporary licenses issued to operators. Q Did sports betting pass in Missouri? Missouri passed sports betting in November 2024, becoming the 39th state to legalize sports betting. Online and retails sportsbooks will be allowed, with 14 licenses available. Q Which sportsbooks will be available in Missouri? Expected licensed operators include bet365, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, Circa Sports, DraftKings, the Score Bet, Fanatics Sportsbook, FanDuel and Underdog Sports. All are expected to launch December 1, 2025, while more operators may be added later. Q What is the legal betting age in Missouri? Bettors must be aged 21 or older, and age verification will be required at registration. Underage betting is strictly prohibited.