Missouri Betting Apps: Best Mobile Sportsbooks in MO

Bettors in Missouri can now download sports betting apps and bet on sportsbooks as the Show-Me State has officially launched legalized sports betting.

But which mobile sportsbooks should you consider signing up with? Nine sportsbooks have secured licenses to operate and each offer Missouri sportsbook promos for new customers.

These sportsbook promos vary in size and complexity, and there’s a lot more to deciding which is the best sports betting app than just which one has the best welcome bonus.

The Independent’s team of gambling experts have taken an in-depth look at all of the sportsbook apps now available for Missouri sports betting, and we’ve ranked the top eight, weighing up the pros and cons of each sports betting app to give you the clearest picture.

Those planning to download a Missouri sports betting app are reminded that gambling should only be enjoyed in a responsible and safe manner.

Missouri Sports Betting Apps Launch Summary

Launch Status Launch Date Licensed Apps Legal Betting Age Regulator Live Dec. 1, 2025 8 confirmed operators 21+ Missouri Gaming Commission

Which Sports Betting Apps Are Legal in Missouri?

Of the eight sportsbooks awarded temporary licenses by the Missouri Gaming Commission, all have downloadable sports betting apps. Both DraftKings and CircaSports have received untethered licenses, meaning they are independent of any casinos in Missouri.

Certain sportsbooks with tethered licenses have also signed partnerships with sports franchises in Missouri. Bet365 are partnered with MLB outfit St. Louis Cardinals, whilst NFL franchise Kansas City Chiefs are partnered with BetMGM.

MLS team St. Louis City SC are tied to FanDuel, whilst Fanatics and Caesars Sportsbooks do not currently have any partnerships with Missouri sports franchises.

Licensed MO Sports Betting Apps:

DraftKings - Untethered license (independent of casinos)

Circa Sports - Untethered license (independent of casinos)

Bet365 - Partnership with St. Louis Cardinals

BetMGM - Partnership with Century Casinos / Kansas City Chiefs partnership

Caesars Sportsbook - Partnership with Harrah's Missouri locations

Fanatics Sportsbook - Partnership with Boyd Gaming (Ameristar properties)

FanDuel - Partnership with St. Louis City SC

TheScore Bet - Rebranded from ESPN BET

All apps will require users to be aged 21 and above, and be physically located in Missouri, which will be checked by geo-location verification.

Best Missouri Sports Betting Apps

The best online sportsbooks have unveiled various promos and offers for new customers. Getting the most bang for your buck is one consideration, but it shouldn’t take preference over the long-term benefits of a quality sportsbook app.

We have ranked the following Missouri sports betting apps based on their best features, expected bonuses, and what makes them stand out.

Top Missouri Sports Betting Apps Ranked

Rank Betting App Best For Welcome Bonus Key Strength 1 DraftKings Parlays & SGPs Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets Feature-rich app, Dynasty Rewards 2 FanDuel Same Game Parlays Bet $5 Get $300 in Bonus Bets Best user experience, fast payouts 3 Bet365 Live Betting Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets Industry-leading live betting 4 BetMGM Rewards Program Up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Wager Loses MGM Rewards integration 5 Caesars Sportsbook Odds Boosts Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Caesars Rewards, daily boosts 6 Fanatics Sportsbook FanCash Rewards Bet $30, Get $300 In FanCash Up to 10% cashback on all bets 7 TheScore Bet Prop Betting TBD Daily fantasy crossover appeal 8 Circa Sports Sharp Bettors TBD Vegas-style pricing, reduced juice

Best Missouri Betting Apps Ranked & Reviewed

When reviewing Missouri sports betting apps, we have considered the user experience, reputation, security, usability and value each sportsbook provides. For example, we look at how easy it is to search the different markets in order to place the bet we want to wager.

As sports betting has only just gone live in Missouri, we used the out-of-state versions of our recommended sportsbook apps to do our testing prior to the Missouri betting launch. That means we have judged these Missouri sports betting apps on their expected features.

1. DraftKings Missouri

Rating: ★★★★★

Welcome Bonus: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

Missouri Betting App Ratings: iOS 4.8, Android 4.6

Best For: Parlay betting and experienced bettors

Awarded one of two untethered Missouri licenses, DraftKings have launched in the Show Me State with an excellent all-around package, featuring competitive odds across professional and college sports, an excellent rewards program and one of the highest-rated sports betting apps.

Originally founded in 2012 to provide fantasy sports services, DraftKings has expanded into one of the top sportsbooks in the country and has the app to match.

Users have praised the DraftKings apps for being easy to use, largely reliable and containing all the features you’d find on the desktop version of the sportsbook. Missourians can find out for themselves now by downloading the app and taking up the welcome offer of bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets with the DraftKings Missouri promo.

Aside from an easy-to-use app, DraftKings have an established ‘Dynasty Rewards’ program for loyal customers, with various tiers of benefits.

Parlay and same game parlay (SGP) promotions are expected to be regular features on DraftKings, who also offer a quick parlay builder that is perfectly suited to its sports betting app.

DraftKings Missouri is expected to have one of the deepest markets for a majority of professional sports, with unique markets such as combined player props and alternative line props making the app the best option for Missouri bettors, in our opinion.

Pros Cons ✓ Extensive parlay and SGP features ✗ Dynasty Rewards less valuable than some programs ✓ Competitive odds across major sports ✗ Fewer live streams than some competitors ✓ Quick Parlay builder saves time ✗ App can feel cluttered for beginners ✓ Industry-leading mobile app experience

2. FanDuel Missouri

Rating: ★★★★★

Welcome Bonus: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

Missouri Betting App Ratings: iOS 4.9, Android 4.7

Best For: Same game parlays and beginners

In other states, FanDuel has forged a reputation for having one of the best mobile app experiences, especially in the eyes of casual bettors, and they are likely to challenge for that crown in Missouri.

As an official betting partner for MLS outfit St. Louis City SC, bettors can anticipate promos focused on MLS matches, alongside what tends to be strong coverage of all the professional and college teams in the state.

The parlay hub showcases trending bets and other popular SGPs, offering inspiration for wagers of your own. Competitive odds are also reflected on the app’s SGP builder, which is easy to use, even for beginners.

You can also keep closer tabs on your bets, with a healthy offering of live streams in the app for multiple events. Another key feature is the quick turnaround for withdrawals, further strengthening the user experience with the FanDuel app.

However, the ease of use associated with the FanDuel app does come at a cost, with the entire experience slightly stripped back and lacking at times.

There is currently no loyalty rewards program for customers, for example. The offering on sports outside of the US is quite limited, with a lack of choice also reflected in fewer niche betting markets.

However, the good definitely outweighs the bad with this behemoth of sports betting apps and bettors who sign up on or after December 1 can get up to $300 in bonus bets with the Fanduel Missouri promo.

Pros Cons ✓ Best-in-class user interface ✗ No loyalty rewards program ✓ Lightning-fast withdrawal processing ✗ Limited international sports coverage ✓ Industry-leading SGP builder ✗ Fewer niche betting markets ✓ Clean, intuitive app design

3. Bet365 Missouri

Rating: ★★★★★

Welcome Bonus: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets

Missouri Betting App Ratings: iOS 4.8, Android 4.5

Best For: Live betting enthusiasts

Bet365 is one of the biggest betting brands on the planet, thanks in part to its reliable, intuitive and feature-packed sports betting app.

The Bet365 app in Missouri has one of the most extensive live streaming libraries offered by sportsbooks, allowing bettors to see how their bets play out on screen.

Live markets will be another key feature of the Bet365 app for Missouri bettors, with detailed stats, both pre-game and live, allowing customers to make informed bets.

Two drawbacks of Bet365 are the absence of a rewards program and lack of promos, although they do make up for the latter issue with an early payout promo on NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL and soccer, and a 100 per cent parlay payout boost.

As expected due to their global status, there is a huge selection of sports markets from all over the world, but they are keen to establish themselves in Missouri, partnering with the St. Louis Cardinals and establishing the Bet365 Bridge at Busch Stadium.

If you love the thrill of placing bets as the action happens, Bet365 will be the sports betting app for you in Missouri.

Pros Cons ✓ Best-in-class live betting experience ✓ No loyalty program ✓ Early payout promotions across major sports ✓ Fewer ongoing promotions than rivals ✓ Fastest payout processing in the industry ✓ Limited US market coverage compared to competitors ✓ Excellent live streaming selection

4. BetMGM Missouri

Rating: ★★★★★

Welcome Bonus: Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets if your first bet loses

Missouri Betting App Ratings: iOS (4.8), Android (4.1)

Best For: Rewards program enthusiasts

One of seven operators with a tethered license, MGM Sports already has a strong presence in Missouri. Agreeing a partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs, the most popular sports franchise in the state, certainly helps, but pre-existing Century Casinos in Missouri makes MGM a recognisable brand.

MGM Sports are tapping into that, with its loyalty program providing rewards that can be used in MGM hotels and casinos nationwide. In fact, their rewards program will arguably be the strongest selling point of the app.

On top of the rewards, there is a generous BetMGM Missouri bonus code of up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first stake loses, while app users will find a range of daily odds boosts available on a variety of sports.

With deep betting markets across a variety of sports, the MGM Sports app will have broad appeal to Missouri gamblers, although its odds can sometimes be less competitive than those found on rival apps.

Other notable features of the MGM Sports betting app include live streaming of games. Their partnership with the Chiefs will likely feature heavily in their boosts and promotions, especially if the Missouri franchise manage to make the playoffs.

Pros Cons ✓ Best-in-class loyalty program with real-world rewards ✗ Odds less competitive than some rival books ✓ Daily odds boosts and regular promotions ✗ Customer support options could improve ✓ Generous welcome bonus ✓ Fast payout processing (1-3 business days)

5. Caesars Sportsbook Missouri

Rating: ★★★★☆

Welcome Bonus: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets

Missouri Betting App Ratings: iOS 4.7, Android 4.6

Best For: Odds boosts and high rollers

As the official live streaming partner of the NFL, Caesars is the only Missouri betting app where you can watch and bet on the NFL. Missourians will find the Caesars sports betting app to be heavily skewed towards the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs during the season with regular odds boosts and promos.

If the NFL is the best sports feature of the app, then its biggest practical strength is its cash-out feature, giving customers a lot of control over their wagers.

A large selection of payment options is also appreciated, with certain banking methods offering instant payouts on withdrawals.

Bettors will also be able to use the app to track their progress in the Caesars Rewards program, which offers a range of benefits, including bonus bets, odds boosts, show tickets, and hotel stays.

The app isn’t perfect. It can be slow to load at times, while the live betting options can feel quite limited compared to rival sportsbooks. The Caesars Missouri promo for new customers is also smaller than some other betting apps.

Pros Cons ✓ Wide range of daily odds boosts ✗ App can be slow to load and prone to freezing ✓ Seasonal promotions on major sports ✗Limited live betting options vs rivals ✓ Excellent cash-out feature ✓ Large selection of payment methods

6. Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri

Rating: ★★★★☆

Welcome Bonus: Bet $30 Get $300

Missouri Betting App Ratings: iOS 4.8, Android 4.7

Best For: Cashback rewards and merchandise enthusiasts

The Fanatics sportsbook is mobile-only and given there’s plenty to like about it, Fanatics may end up climbing our rankings of Missouri sports betting apps.

The clean, modern user interface allows bettors to easily find odds and place bets, as well as view their FanCash rewards.

FanCash is earned on every wager, win or lose, with up to 10 per cent of your original stake added to your account. FanCash can then be converted to bonus funds.

FanCash rewards can be used to purchase merchandise of Missouri franchises such as the Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals, or exchanged for bonus bets and other sportsbook promos.

There are also free-to-play games which pay out FanCash rewards, offering customers more chances to secure bonus funds or merchandise discounts.

Fanatics, who will have retail locations at Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City and Ameristar Casino Resort St. Charles, also have one of the best welcome offers among Missouri sportsbooks with new customers able to claim up to $300 in FanCash in return for a $30 investment.

Pros Cons ✓ Earn FanCash on every wager regardless of outcome ✗ No desktop version available ✓ Large welcome bonus ✗ Smaller range of ongoing promotions ✓ Unique merchandise rewards integration ✗Still building comprehensive feature set ✓ Free-to-play games for bonus FanCash

7. theScore Bet Missouri

Rating: ★★★★☆

Expected Welcome Bonus: Bet $10 Get $100

Missouri Betting App Ratings: iOS 4.8, Android 4.7

Best For: User speed and instant deposits

TheScore Bet brings a clean, streamlined sportsbook experience to Missouri, replacing ESPN BET.

While its official promo code hasn’t been released yet, bettors can likely expect a simple, generous offer similar to other states, which has typically been ‘Bet $10, Get $100’.

The app stands out for its smooth integration of scores, news and betting odds in one easy-to-navigate feed. Everything feels fast and modern.

Compared to alternatives, theScore Bet is simpler than DraftKings and faster, more refined, and less cluttered than BetMGM.

Same-game parlays and ongoing promotions are limited, but its reliability, clean design, and intuitive layout make it a strong everyday sportsbook.

Banking options are wide-ranging, deposits are instant, and navigation is effortless. Overall, theScore Bet is an excellent choice for Missouri bettors.

Pros Cons ✓ Seamless integration of scores, news, and odds ✗ Limited same-game parlay options ✓ Fast and reliable performance ✗ Fewer ongoing promotions and loyalty rewards ✓ Avoids the clutter found in larger sportsbooks ✗ Occasional minor lag ✓ Simplified betting approach

8. Circa Sports Missouri

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Welcome Bonus: TBD

Missouri Betting App Ratings: iOS 3.5, Android 3.1

Best For: Sharp bettors seeking Vegas-style odds

Circa Sports has offered a sportsbook in Las Vegas since 2019, but is still relatively unknown on the nationwide sports betting scene, and it was a surprise when the Missouri Gaming Commission awarded them one of two untethered licenses.

So what can Missourians expect? Circa are known for offering the sharpest lines on game and futures markers. Users of the Circa app will anticipate better odds in comparison to competing sportsbooks. However, rival operators will likely offer wider markets on various sports.

Live betting will also be offered to Missouri bettors. Whilst there is currently no welcome bonus promised to bettors, Circa Sports are known for its ‘Survivor Contests’ and betting competitions, offering customers different ways to play.

However, of all the Missouri betting apps we’ve reviewed, this is the only one that scores below 4 on both iOS and Android, with users complaining of poor functionality and a lack of markets.

This is a Missouri betting app for those seeking the sharpest lines and don’t mind a product that’s rough around the edges.

Pros Cons ✓ Reduced juice provides better value ✗ Less beginner-friendly than mainstream apps ✓ Strong futures and competition offerings ✗ Fewer casual betting features ✓ Appeal to sharp, experienced bettors ✗ Limited promotional offers ✓ Vegas sportsbook credibility

When Can I Download Missouri Sports Betting Apps?

Sports betting has been legal in Missouri as of Monday, December 1. All Missouri betting apps will require geo-location checks to confirm you’re physically inside the state, along with ID verification to ensure you are 21 or older.

Regulators initially explored an earlier rollout to include March Madness 2025, but emergency rules were rejected, pushing the universal launch to December 1 for both online and retail sportsbooks.

What Makes a Great Missouri Sports Betting App

Of course, one size does not fit all, so bettors should think about what they prioritize when looking for a suitable app.

User Interface & Navigation

Betting should be a fun experience, so customers will be turned away if it’s a chore to place bets on an app. As such, intuitive design is an important factor. Users should be able to quickly navigate to the markets they wish to place bets on. Bettors should check reviews to see if other users have had issues with crashes, freezes, or slow loading times.

Betting Markets & Odds Competitiveness

The best sports betting apps offer diverse bet types with competitive odds across multiple markets. While some apps like Underdog specialize in props, most bettors want variety and value. Compare odds between sportsbooks and look for reduced juice and lower commission to maximize long-term profitability.

Banking Speed & Payment Options

Quick deposits, flexible minimums, reasonable payout limits, and multiple payment options matter. Slow processing means missed bets, while limited banking methods create unnecessary hassles for both casual and serious bettors.

Welcome Bonuses & Promotions

Welcome bonuses grab attention, but don't let flashy sign-up offers distract you from other considerations. Different promos suit different betting styles, and a sportsbook with a smaller welcome bonus might offer better long-term value through rewards programs and ongoing promotions. Check what's available for loyal customers, not just new ones, and prioritize offers with clear terms and reasonable wagering requirements.

Live Betting & Streaming

Live streaming elevates the betting experience by letting you bet and watch. Availability varies by sportsbook with some offering extensive lists, while others have limited streaming options or none at all. Live streaming pairs perfectly with live betting, allowing you to place wagers as the action unfolds.

Combined with cash-out options and real-time odds updates, the best apps offer a comprehensive live betting experience.

Customer Support

Quality customer support matters when issues arise. Look for Missouri betting apps offering 24/7 customer support, multiple contact methods (live chat, email, phone), and fast response times. The best operators also provide comprehensive FAQ sections that solve common problems without needing to contact support.

How to Choose the Best Missouri Sports Betting App for You

There are many aspects to consider when choosing the best Missouri sports betting app, as outlined below.

Beginner vs. Experienced Bettor

First, consider whether you are a novice or an experienced bettor. Beginners may appreciate FanDuel’s clean interface, while casual sports fans might enjoy Fanatics’ FanCash rewards that can be redeemed for merchandise from their favourite Missouri sports team.

For fans of live betting, Bet365’s live service is hard to beat, while the sharpest customers might be swayed by Circa’s market-beating odds.

Primary Sports Interests

The Kansas City Chiefs are the biggest franchise in Missouri having dominated the NFL for the best part of seven years. It is no surprise that their popularity will be reflected by sportsbooks when online sports betting starts in Missouri on December 1. Caesars has strong links to the NFL, whilst BetMGM Sports is the official sports betting partner of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The MLB is represented by two teams in Missouri, with the St. Louis Cardinals partnered with Bet365 and the Kansas City Royals linked to Underdog. Expect both platforms to offer multiple tie-ins and promotions over the course of the baseball season. Underdog is also the partner for NHL franchise St. Louis Blues.

Banking Preferences

Depositing and withdrawing funds from your sportsbook account will be a common occurrence, so when choosing which app you will use, keep in mind banking options and payment speeds.

Bet365 provide some of the fastest payouts at under 24 hours. Caesars and BetMGM currently offer the most payment options for both deposits and withdrawals. DraftKings, Fanatics, FanDuel, and BetMGM all offer Play+ card integration, which could be a deciding factor for Play+ card users.

Bonus vs. Long-Term Value

Missouri bettors will find no shortage of welcome bonuses, but the best value isn’t always in the biggest upfront offer. While sign-up promos can be appealing, long-term features such as loyalty programs, reward points and cashback schemes often deliver greater ongoing benefit.

Fanatics’ FanCash, for example, can be used for bonus bets or real merchandise, while operators like BetMGM and Caesars tie their sportsbook rewards into broader casino and entertainment perks.

If you expect to bet regularly, choosing a sportsbook that consistently rewards your play may be far more valuable than selecting an app based solely on a large one-time bonus.

How to Get Started with Missouri Sports Betting Apps

Before You Download

Sports betting is now legal in Missouri, with bettors able to place wagers since Monday, December 1.

To legally bet on sports in Missouri you must be over the age of 21 and be physically in Missouri.

It is important to have a valid government-issued ID to hand when registering, such as a driver’s license or passport, as well as your chosen payment method.

Once you have decided which app best aligns with your betting preferences, head to the appropriate app store for your device.

Download & Registration Process

Download your app of choice from Apple App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). Click "Sign Up" or "Register". Enter personal information (name, date of birth, address, SSN for tax purposes). Create a username and a secure password. Thoroughly check terms and conditions before accepting them. Verify your age with ID upload or document photos. Confirm your email address and phone number.

Identity Verification

In order to verify your age, sports betting apps will request government-issued ID, such as a passport or driver’s license. You will have to take clear photos of both the front and back of the ID with your phone. Verification is typically approved within minutes, but it can take up to a few hours. Additional verification of your address may also be required, usually in the form of a utility bill or bank statement.

First Deposit & Claiming Bonuses

Once you have created your account and sports betting has become legal in Missouri, you will be able to place wagers. Before placing a bet, you must ensure that you have enough funds in your account. Navigate to the banking or cashier section, and then select your preferred deposit method.

Enter the amount of the deposit, bearing in mind any minimum requirements for bonuses. If required, you may need to apply a promo code as part of the welcome offer. Now, you can confirm your deposit.

Depending on the terms of your welcome offer, you may already be eligible to receive the bonus funds. However, your bonus funds might be tied to placing a qualifying bet. Bonus funds are typically credited automatically after a qualifying bet has been settled.

Set Up Responsible Gambling Tools

Gambling should be a fun activity. If you find yourself struggling to stay in control of your gambling, there are multiple responsible gambling tools available sports betting apps. You can set deposit limits, either on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis, as well as limiting the amount of time you spend on the app with time limits or reality checks.

Session reminders can also be set, while it is important to familiarize yourself with self-exclusion options, just in case. You should regularly review your account activity to remain fully aware of how much and how often you are betting.

Missouri Sports Betting Apps Legal Requirements

Legal Betting Age

To use any sports betting app in Missouri, you must be 21 years or older. This is verified through ID checks during registration, ensuring strict compliance with state laws.

Underage betting is illegal, and sportsbooks are required to block anyone who cannot meet age-verification standards.

Geo-location and Where You Can Bet

Bettors must be physically located within Missouri to place wagers. Sportsbook apps confirm this using GPS, WiFi, and other geolocation tools. If you’re near a state border, the system may occasionally struggle to confirm your position.

You cannot place bets from neighbouring states, even if sports betting is legal there. Importantly, you do not need to be a Missouri resident, you just need to be inside Missouri at the time of betting.

Tax Responsibilities

Winnings of $5,000 or more are subject to 24% federal withholding tax. Sportsbooks do not tax withdrawals, but all gambling winnings count as taxable income. Once Missouri launches sports betting, residents must report gambling winnings on their state tax returns. Keeping detailed records of your betting activity is strongly recommended.

Betting Responsibly with Missouri Sports Betting Apps

Sports betting should always be viewed as entertainment, not a source of income. Set clear limits, stay in control, and stop when the fun stops. Never wager more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and take regular breaks to maintain a healthy balance.

All licensed U.S. sportsbooks and Missouri betting apps provide built-in responsible gambling tools designed to help you stay in control. These include deposit limits, time-outs, reality checks, and full self-exclusion options, all easily accessible within your account settings.

With so many Missouri sportsbook app offers arriving for the launch, it’s important not to get swept up in the excitement. Take advantage of promotions wisely, stick to your budget, and prioritize safe, responsible play above everything else.

If you ever feel your gambling is becoming difficult to manage, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org for free, confidential support.

In addition, the Missouri Dept. of Mental Health and the state’s Gaming Commission can also provide assistance if gambling becomes a problem:

Best Missouri Sports Betting Apps: Summary

Beginners should consider FanDuel for the overall user experience, or Fanatics for simple and consistent rewards. Experienced bettors will be impressed by DraftKings’ features, although live betting fans will prefer Bet365.

Those enticed by rewards should opt for BetMGM or Caesars, with both offering entertainment and hotel perks. Missourians who love the Kansas City Chiefs will be catered for by DraftKings, official betting partner BetMGM, and FanDuel, whilst St. Louis Cardinals fans will be covered by official sponsors Bet365, Underdog, and Caesars.

App Platforms Welcome Bonus Best For Payout Speed Live streaming App Rating (iOS) DraftKings iOS, Android Bet $5, Get $300 Parlays 1-3 days Yes 4.8 FanDuel iOS, Android, Desktop Bet $5, Get up to $400 Same Game Parlays 1-2 days Yes 4.8 Bet365 iOS, Android, Desktop Bet $10, Get $365 Live Betting 24 hours Yes 4.7 BetMGM iOS, Android, Desktop Up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets Rewards 1-3 days Yes 4.7 Caesars iOS, Android, Desktop Bet $5, Get $150 Odds Boosts 1-5 days Limited 4.6 Fanatics iOS, Android (Mobile Only) Bet $30 Get $300 Cashback 1-2 days No 4.5 theScore Bet iOS, Android, Desktop TBD Casual Bettors 2-4 days Limited 4.4 Circa iOS, Android, Desktop TBD Sharp Bettors 1-3 days Limited 4.2

Missouri Sports Betting Apps - FAQs

What sports betting apps are legal in Missouri?

Missouri now allows several licensed operators to offer mobile betting. Legal apps include DraftKings, FanDuel, Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, Fanatics Sportsbook, theScore Bet and Circa Sports. Each holds a temporary license from the Missouri Gaming Commission and has been fully legal to use since December 1, 2025.

Are Missouri sports betting apps safe and secure?

Yes. All approved Missouri sportsbooks use advanced encryption to protect financial and personal data. The Missouri Gaming Commission oversees every operator to ensure fair play and strict consumer safeguards. Always download apps directly from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or the sportsbooks’ official websites.

Do I need to be a Missouri resident to use sports betting apps?

Residency isn’t required, but physical location is. You must be within Missouri state lines and at least 21 years old to register or place a wager. Visitors can bet legally as long as they meet age and geolocation requirements.

How do I claim welcome bonuses on Missouri betting apps?

Create an account through your chosen app, make a deposit, and place any required qualifying bet. Bonus bets are typically credited once that wager settles. Because conditions vary by operator, always review the specific terms for each welcome offer.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.