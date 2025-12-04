Missouri Gaming Commission praises rollout of legal Sports Betting

The Missouri Gaming Commission has praised the “successful” rollout of sports betting in the Show Me State with hundreds of thousands of sports wagering accounts active by the end of launch day.

Missouri became the 39th state to offer legalized sports betting on December 1 and the first to make the medium legal this year, as well as the first state to launch since North Carolina in March 2024.

Bettors can now choose between huge names in the world of gambling, such as DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars and Fanatics, all of which now have online sportsbooks live in the state, while some have also opened up retail locations.

“Monday marked the successful and largely uneventful first day of legal sports wagering in Missouri—an important milestone made possible by the constitutional amendment narrowly approved by voters in the last general election,” said a statement from the Missouri Gaming Commission to Bookies.com.

“This smooth launch reflects the tremendous effort and professionalism of our rules-writing staff, who worked tirelessly to meet the constitutional deadline of December 1, 2025. Their dedication ensured that Missouri could implement a fair, secure, and responsible sports wagering framework on time and with confidence," the statement added.

Data from GeoComply, an industry-leader in geolocation services that is used by some betting operators, suggested that there were 2,600,000 geolocation checks statewide in the first 24 hours, as well as over 250,000 Missouri sports betting accounts active on Dec. 1.

The company’s CEO, Kip Levin, called the first 24 hours since launch “remarkable”, adding: “ Tens of thousands of Missourians immediately joined safe, regulated platforms the moment they became legal. It’s a powerful reminder of how quickly consumers embrace a well-regulated market when the option finally exists.”