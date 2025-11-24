DraftKings announces partnership with St Louis Blues ahead of Missouri sports betting launch

US gambling giant DraftKings has announced a partnership with the St Louis Blues ahead of the launch of legalized sports betting in Missouri on December 1.

DraftKings has been a betting, DFS and iGaming partner of the NHL since 2021, though the operator will now also be an official sports betting and daily fantasy operator for the Blues.

The company was previously granted one of the Missouri Gaming Commission’s untethered licenses, meaning that they did not need to partner with a professional sports team or a land-based casino, though the deal gives them the ability to use the Blues’ intellectual property – such as trademarks and logos – in its marketing and promotions.

In addition, DraftKings will also gain further visibility through brand integrations and signage at the Enterprise Center. The company will emphasize safer gambling at the venue “through a pregame, in-arena feature” that will serve for “encouraging fans to play responsibly” while accessing DraftKings’ full range of responsible gambling tools, according to a statement on the company website.

“As we get ready to launch our best-in-class online sportsbook for Missouri sports fans, we’re excited to deliver the fun and entertainment we’re known for in a responsible way, alongside the Blues,” said DraftKings Chief Marketing Officer Stephanie Sherman.

“The Blues’ strong fan base and forward-thinking mindset make them an ideal collaborator as we look to elevate the fan experience in Missouri.”

Blues Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Steve Chapman explained that “providing Blues fans with the tools on how to play responsibly is a high priority for our organization as we all prepare for sports betting to launch in Missouri in December.

“Through the accessibility of these resources, and exclusive experiences and events designed for Blues fans beginning in December, our work with DraftKings will help educate customers on how to play responsibly while bringing them closer to their favorite hockey team.”

Sports betting in Missouri officially launches on December 1 at 12am, with plenty of online sportsbooks running pre-registration promo offers leading up until the launch.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.