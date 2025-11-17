DraftKings, FanDuel among bookies cleared for early Missouri sports betting registration

Prospective sports bettors in Missouri can now pre-register with some of the nation’s biggest online sportsbooks ahead of the launch of sports betting in the Show Me State on 1 December.

From 12am on Monday, 17 November, users are able to pre-register to open and fund accounts with any operators with temporary licenses, which includes betting giants DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and Bet365.

The Missouri Gaming Commission granted temporary retail and mobile sports betting licenses to operators and suppliers in October, and while users can now sign up, create accounts, make deposits and take advantage of pre-registration betting promos in Missouri, no money can be wagered until 12am on 1 December.

Users can get familiar with navigating their chosen sites and betting apps, while also going through the various vetting processes ahead of the launch of sports betting in two weeks.

The move is the final step ahead of the legalization of sports betting in Missouri, with the Show Me State becoming the 39th state to legalize the medium in some form.

It has been a winding road to get to this point, with voters approving legal sports betting just over a year ago in elections on November 5, 2024.

Professional betting scandals among NBA and MLB players have rocked the US sporting scene in recent weeks, but sports betting continues to be a huge draw, with estimates that the market is currently worth over $18bn.

In fact, early estimates suggests sports betting in Missouri alone could generate almost $4bn in the first year of legalized wagering.

Sports fans in Missouri will be treated to a raft of events to wager on almost immediately after the launch, with the state’s NHL team, the St. Louis Blues, hosting the Anaheim Ducks on the day betting goes live.

The Blues then face three more games within the first week of the launch, before Sunday, 7 December sees the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in Sunday Night Football.