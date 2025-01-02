UFC rankings: The Independent’s pound-for-pound fighters list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UFC is home to some of the best mixed martial artists on the planet, so it is no surprise that fans often debate how the elite fighters compare to one another.

Alongside its weekly-updated rankings for each weight class, the UFC has its own pound-for-pound rankings, containing 15 names – as with each list for every division.

Here, The Independent has constructed its own top 10, pound-for-pound rankings for men’s UFC fighters, to be updated after each pay-per-view-event.

While there is no exact science to putting together lists such as this, a number of factors have been considered in making the rankings, including each fighter’s overall record, recent record, level of activity and calibre of opposition.

Without further ado... Here are our rankings after UFC 310 in December:

10. Leon Edwards (22-4, 1 No Contest; welterweight)

open image in gallery Leon Edwards held the welterweight title from August 2022 until July 2024 ( PA Wire )

Edwards became Britain’s second UFC champion with a stunning, last-gasp knockout of Kamaru Usman in 2022. After taking down the Nigerian-American – something no fighter had ever done in the UFC – Edwards continually rose to his feet amid an onslaught of grappling pressure, keeping himself in the fight. Then, with a minute left on the clock, he knocked Usman out cold with a head kick.

In 2023, Edwards outpointed Usman in London to solidify his status as champion, before further cementing that status by beating Colby Covington. Edwards put on clinical displays in both decision wins, showing just how well rounded he is – one of the best examples of the modern mixed martial artist.

Those wins took the Jamaican-born southpaw, 33, to 12 victories in a row – dating back to a points loss to Usman in 2015. But his fine run was finally ended by Belal Muhammad in July, as the Palestinian-American outpointed Edwards in Manchester, three years after they fought to a No Contest. Edwards’s title loss and results elsewhere have seen him drop down our rankings.

9. Belal Muhammad (24-3, 1 NC; welterweight champion)

open image in gallery Belal Muhammad controlled Leon Edwards to win the welterweight title in July ( Reuters )

Muhammad has his critics – a lot of them. Much of the criticism aimed at the Palestinian-American is due to his relative lack of finishes, but there is no doubting his progress or momentum; the 36-year-old’s improved grappling has secured him 10 straight victories in five years, including his welterweight title win in July. There was actually one blemish between those wins, that No Contest against Leon Edwards in 2021, but that was not Muhammad’s fault, and he controlled his rival in their rematch this summer to claim the 170lb belt. Add that impressive win to victories over Gilbert Burns, Sean Brady, Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia – all in consecutive fights. A first title defence was due in December, against the ominous Shavkat Rakhmonov, but Muhammad withdrew due to injury.

8. Merab Dvalishvili (18-4, bantamweight champion)

open image in gallery Merab Dvalishvili took the men’s bantamweight strap from Sean O’Malley in September ( Getty Images )

The Georgian entered our rankings after winning the bantamweight strap from Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 in September. That result marked an 11th straight win for Dvalishvili, who cruised to a decision victory over “Sugar Sean” with relentless pressure and superior grappling. The 33-year-old’s detractors will point to his lack of finishes, and that point is a fair one (the “Machine” has just one stoppage in his current win streak), but his accomplishments are more important. Prior to beating O’Malley, Dvalishvili won three straight fights against former champions: Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo – and none of them came close to defeating him.

7. Dricus Du Plessis (22-2, middleweight champion)

open image in gallery Dricus Du Plessis after submitting Israel Adesanya to retain the UFC middleweight strap ( Getty Images )

It is funny to think the South African is still somewhat derided, with many fans saying his bulldozing, ungainly style will eventually be his undoing. Yet that style has led Du Plessis to victories over some of the best middleweights ever, and to the middleweight title.

By narrowly winning a battle with Sean Strickland in January, the 30-year-old became South Africa’s first UFC champion, and that win was sandwiched between stoppages of former title holders Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker – two of the best fighters the division has ever seen.

“Stillknocks” also holds wins over Darren Till, Derek Brunson and Brad Tavares, is unbeaten in the UFC, and has secured 20 of his 22 wins via stoppage – with a near-even split of KOs and submissions. To that point, he TKOed Whittaker and submitted Adesanya, with the latter result moving him up our rankings by a few spots.

6. Tom Aspinall (15-3, interim heavyweight champion)

open image in gallery Tom Aspinall retained the interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes in July ( PA Wire )

Aspinall almost entered our rankings a year ago, when he demolished Sergei Pavlovich to win the interim heavyweight title, but he finally got the nod this January. Then, in July, he rose up the list (well, down, as you’re reading it, but you understand).

The Briton, 31, was the future of heavyweight MMA, now he is the present: a remarkable athlete who moves like a lightweight while hitting like his predecessors. He holds the record for the shortest average fight time for an athlete with five or more UFC bouts – and barring his early injury in a fight with Curtis Blaydes in 2022, he has won them all.

In fact, Aspinall avenged that loss with a first-minute KO of Blaydes this July, retaining the interim title – while waiting for regular champion Jones to defend his belt against ex-champ Miocic. Jones won that fight via TKO, and now must face Aspinall.

5. Jon Jones (28-1, 1 NC; heavyweight champion)

open image in gallery Jon Jones after beating Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

When Jones returned to the UFC in 2023 after a three-year absence, winning the heavyweight title by submitting Ciryl Gane in the first round, many believed that the American confirmed himself as the greatest of all time. A lot of fans also felt he should go straight to the top of any pound-for-pound list. And Jones’s victory was certainly impressive, particularly due to its manner and the factors around the 37-year-old’s heavyweight debut.

It was enough for the former two-time light-heavyweight champion to shoot straight into our rankings at No 2. However, his lack of activity saw him drop by several spots following his injury in late 2023, which derailed his planned clash with heavyweight ‘GOAT’ Stipe Miocic. That fight was rebooked for November, with Jones stopping Miocic in round three. The spinning-back-kick finish was impressive, but Jones’s performance wasn’t enough to elevate him too much here, given Miocic was 42 and hadn’t fought in four years. What fans really want is Jones vs Aspinall – the interim champ whom “Bones” seems keen to avoid.

4. Alexandre Pantoja (29-5, flyweight champion)

open image in gallery Alexandre Pantoja submitted Kai Asakura in round two in December ( Getty Images )

Okay, some serious making up for lost ground here, on our part. After submitting Kai Asakura in December, to retain the men’s flyweight title, Pantoja entered our top 10. Not only was he included (in an overdue move), but he came in at No 4. The Brazilian, 33, has wiped out the division, with three wins over ex-champ Brandon Moreno and two over No 1-ranked Brandon Royval. In fact, Pantoja is 9-0 against the top 10, with Amir Albazi the only man on that list whom the champion hasn’t faced (and Albazi recently lost to Moreno, so). With the UFC needing fresh challengers for Pantoja, they signed Asakura, a former two-time Rizin bantamweight champion. But Pantoja saw him off like all the others. Finally, we’ve put the appropriate respect on Pantoja’s name.

3. Ilia Topuria (16-0, featherweight champion)

open image in gallery Ilia Topuria after retaining the 145lb belt against Max Holloway ( EPA )

Spoke ‘arrogantly’ of his chances against featherweight great Alexander Volkanovski in February, only for his words to prove prophetic. Topuria, 27, brutally knocked out the Australian in the second round, taking the 145lb title and becoming the first UFC champion to represent Spain or Georgia. That win also kept Topuria unbeaten, moving him to 15-0, and he improved that record with his first title defence: a third-round knockout of Max Holloway in October. That victory showed off Topuria’s unforgiving power, as he became the first man to knock out the former champion, but “El Matador” is more than just a heavy-handed, tidy boxer.

In fact, while six of his wins have come via knockout, eight have come via submission, thanks to Topuria’s fine wrestling and under-rated jiu-jitsu. He displayed those skills in a dominant points win over Josh Emmett and a submission of grappling specialist Bryce Mitchell, prior to fighting for the title. Topuria is a great example of the modern mixed martial artist, and he may be carrying the UFC into a new era.

2. Alex Pereira (11-2, light-heavyweight champion)

open image in gallery In June, Alex Pereira (left) knocked out Jiri Prochazka for the second time ( Getty Images )

The kickboxing extraordinaire enjoyed a rapid rise through the middleweight rankings after transitioning to MMA, culminating in a KO of his old rival Israel Adesanya to take the belt. Although Pereira was stopped by Adesanya in a rematch in 2023, he bounced back with a swift move up to light-heavyweight, where he outpointed former champion Jan Blachowicz.

In his next fight, the Brazilian fought for the vacant title, beating another ex-champ in Jiri Prochazka to secure two-weight-champion status in record time. Pereira sealed that feat with a second-round TKO, before knocking out yet another former title holder; in the main event of UFC 300, the Brazilian stopped Jamahal Hill early and emphatically.

Then, at UFC 303, Pereira stepped up on two weeks’ notice to defend the title again, knocking out Prochazka in the second round for the second time in seven months. Finally for his 2024 endeavours, he overcame a tricky start against Khalil Rountree Jr to bludgeon the American in October.

Earlier in his career, by the way, Pereira recorded a knockout of Sean Strickland, who would go on to become middleweight champion. As some have said, “Poatan” is speed-running a Hall of Fame career – and he is pushing for No 1 here.

1. Islam Makhachev (26-1, lightweight champion)

open image in gallery Islam Makhachev, friend and protege of UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov ( AFP via Getty Images )

Some used to question the Russian’s credentials, given a lack of top-tier opponents on his record, though that was arguably due to fighters’ tentativeness to risk their rankings against a dangerous up-and-comer. Others accused Makhachev of benefiting from his connection to Khabib – his childhood friend and now one of Makhachev’s coaches.

Regardless, the 33-year-old banished any doubt in 2022 when he submitted Oliveira to win the vacant lightweight title, suggesting he would have done the same to most contenders. Next, Makhachev made it to 13 straight wins by beating then-featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski twice in eight months, retaining his title in both fights. In February 2023, Makhachev outpointed the Aussie in Perth, then in October, he knocked him out with a head kick in round one.

Those victories saw Makhachev rise to No 1 in our rankings, a position he solidified with his submission of lightweight great Dustin Poirier in June.